your answers: how is X Æ A-12 pronounced? adele dazeem? zaya andouz? karen?

Okay, so Elon Musk and Grimes (who is also a Claire btw) had their baby boy last night. This is alien Grimes’ first human child and Elon’s SIXTH. 5 were with his first wife, Justine Wilson, no children were with his second wife Talulah Riley. Those kids’ names are Nevada, Damian, Griffin, Kai, Xavier and Saxon. All within the normative naming convention. With space invader, Grimes, they announced their boy will be named…X Æ A-12

grimes ppl make fun of my big nose and weird face but I think it’s cool to be strange. Took me a while to figure out how to make makeup look good cuz regular tricks don’t work. But I’m grateful to be oddly designed

Musk confirmed the birth, in the way all fathers do: replying to someone else’s tweet (not tagging him) which asked if new Tesla models met EPA standards.

Elon tweeted “Weird that EPA would deny this. We have precise car logs that confirm it happened. Happy to provide them.” Someone responded to that tweet asking, “News on baby?” to which he wrote, “A few hours away!” and “Mom and baby all good.” He also spent some time trolling a scientist who cheated on his wife.

Grimes and Musk joked about having the baby on May 4th as a “Star Wars joke” due to Grimes’ planned caesarean section back in a February Rolling Stone article. I guess May 3rd at midnightish was close enough. They did seem to have the baby at an actual hospital or medical facility, which is kind of surprising if you ask me. I would have thought either they’d turn a coach house into a private hospital ward or that Grimes was more of a bathtub birth. I’m not going to make a chest-busting Alien joke here at all. Not at all.

I also want to point out that in the days leading up to X Æ A-12 (Shawn) (jk)’s birth, Musk increasingly aligned himself with the right-wing “reopen America” anti-lockdown protests, making Covid-truther comments on Twitter. Maybe it was I’m-gonna-be-a-dad-for-the-6th-time-stress, but he called the stay at home order “fascist,” tweeted out a bunch of since-debunked articles, dared people to look at a California health resources website causing it to crash, joked the website “has Covid,” and ultimately caused Tesla stock to plummet with his tirade. Here’s a roundup of those tweets.

He also tweeted that he wants to sell all of his houses, then said Grimes got mad at him for doing that.

This is all to say that after learning the baby name news, I decided to set up a Google voicemail to help me answer the question:

How is X Æ A-12 pronounced? Click Above to listen.

I got some amazing responses, like 50? Some from linguists, conspiracy theorists, and funny people. Many people go along with the Ash Archangel theory. I loved how people just tried their best, like the 2nd grade substitute teacher on Mars that little X will encounter someday. I will be releasing a full supercut of the funniest ones to my paying subscribers this week. But here is a short version of some highlights. These aren’t even the best ones! There are real linguists commenting with actual info!

ZAYA ADOUZ!

Read: I’m reading Blair Braverman’s newish memoir, Welcome to the Goddamn Ice Cubeabout her time living in frigid Northern Norway. Yes, that’s a place! It’s really enjoyable! She trains sled dogs!

Lisa, Why? Tommy Wiseau just lost $700,000 in a decade-long lawsuit because he thwarted a release of a documentary about The Room. This reddit post is a great primer on what happened and the little details are crazy. Tommy gave a judge a fake PO box address!!

Teapot full of urine. Someone found Caroline Calloway’s Airbnb reviews from back in the day.

Caroline moved her check in time 3 times so unfortunately I missed her when she came back at 3am! I needed to introduce myself and explain who’s in the house as I had to leave at 9.15am. She asked me to come back in an hour as she was sleeping. When I came home I found my teapot in the middle of the room full of urine!!!

So cute. I’ve been meaning to post this for awhile, but I really enjoyed this LA Times story about an 81-year old man who switched from walking museums every day for exercise to walking Los Angeles streets instead. Life: it’s what ya make of it!! It’s literally me photographing garbage on my morning walks!

The Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Western — a quirky, modernist structure — however, stops him in his tracks. “Oh, this. I looove this one,” he says. “You see, the architect is trying to convey the chicken. See the wings? And it’s shaped like a chicken bucket.” Then he quickly pivots and marches forward. But not without first noting: “See? There is art everywhere. Now the streets are my museum.”

