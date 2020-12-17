Why We Hate Pete Buttigieg

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

Hello everyone! It’s Brenden, Claire’s husband, and your city mayoral correspondent, back for another midweek edition of Going Downs.

“Why do you hate Mayor Pete? You’re like a ‘writer version’ of Mayor Pete!”

A co-worker and friend of mine said this to me at work shortly after South Bend Mayor and 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg burst onto the national scene. He noticed that I could not fucking stand the guy. My coworker meant it as a compliment; he saw Mayor Pete and me as two ambitious, hardworking Millennials on the path to career success.

I share this not because it is remarkable but because I think it incredibly common. Generally speaking, Gen Xers and Boomers love Mayor Pete, and generally speaking, Millennials and zoomers hate him.

This week, future President Joe Biden appointed the Mayor to his cabinet as Head of the Department of Transportation. Thus, I thought this would be a good time to explain precisely the root of my generation’s white-hot hate for Pete.

First, let’s discuss what all of this is not about. We aren’t just annoyed because Mayor Pete has been awarded a job he is not qualified for while many of us cash unemployment checks. It’s because serving as Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, does not make one even remotely suitable to run the federal transportation department.

But this is nothing new. Our society is filled with “well-bred” White guys who get things they don’t deserve that don’t draw the same ire as Mayor Pete. To watch someone unqualified succeed in their field because of connections and perception is a time-honored, immutable aspect of American life.

The most annoying thing about Mayor Pete was most cleanly articulated by friend of the newsletter, Jack Allison, when he called Pete “ a Grandma’s Boy.” This is Allison’s term for young Democratic politicians with “new ‘young faces’ that just try to say what they think old people want to hear.”

Allison and others online include Georgia Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff (33), Massachusetts, Senate reject Joe Kennedy III (40) and disgraced ex-Congresswoman, Katie Hill (33) in this list of obnoxious apple-polishing Millennials. Yet, Mayor Pete is the pinnacle of Grandma’s Boys, because his entire existence is dedicated to being just this sort of generational traitor.

If you have spent any amount of time on the Internet, you know that there is a Boomer-driven narrative that Millennials are responsible for the economic hell that has comprised their adult lives. If they just cut back on avocado toast and vanilla lattes, the argument goes, these damn Millennials could pay off their student loans and buy a house already.

It isn’t enough the Boomer-backed Reaganomics and unfettered tech-boosted private equity has made college, healthcare, homeownership, and childcare unaffordable. Boomers also want to shame Millennials when they choose not to live as they lived when college cost about as much as a grande Starbucks latte per day.

Millennials like Mayor Pete (38) make it more challenging to change this absurd narrative. They are rewarded for following the rules and held up as an example of a “good millennial” when, in reality, this fate was a self-fulfilling prophecy. They did things “the right way” and are being rewarded for that. But our economy is set up so that only a chosen few can do things “the right way” in the first place.

To look at Pete’s professional life to this point is to look at all the ways he has been Boomer America’s good boy and reaped the benefits. After earning the valedictorian spot in his high school class, Pete went to Harvard. Good boy school. Then he became a Rhodes Scholar. Good boy achievement.

He then parlayed his academic success into a job at the McKinsey consulting firm, a company notorious for using math to absolutely fuck over the working man in favor of private equity concerns. At McKinsey, smart young people trade in their sense of morality to make Boomers richer. This is not a piece about McKinsey, but about Pete, so let’s just say that the famous “you worked for a company that was fixing bread prices” line was a reasonable one. At McKinsey, Buttigieg helped insurance companies fight Medicare for All and helped the U.S. Department of Defense with projects, the nature of which he refuses to disclose.

Then comes Mayor Pete’s military service. Millennials have not seen peacetime in their adult lives. Most oppose this conflict, and some, like me, know classmates killed in the conflict. Pete enlisted in the Navy Reserves in 2009, shortly before seeking his Mayoral office in 2011. In 2014, as the war in Afghanistan began to wane, and his higher political aspirations started to ramp up, Pete took a seven-month leave during his mayoral term to deploy to Afghanistan at the tender age of 32. He returned well-positioned to run for President. There is no greater American good boy than someone who chooses to serve in the military and fight in a war that most members of his generation oppose.

It’s important to note that as Mayor of South Bend, Pete is not just a Mayor to the Hoosiers he serves. He’s also the Mayor to his parents: professors at the college that this “college town” is known for: Notre Dame University. Well, gosh gee willikers, only a good boy would travel the world, attend Harvard, and come back home to his hometown to be the teachers’ favorite politician.

It’s worth mentioning that his mayoral record is not stellar either. Many actual journalists have chronicled Pete’s clashes with Black Lives Matter, housing advocates, and other righteous groups during his tenure. Like his life, his politics were designed to help those in charge more than those behind him in class.

It came as no surprise to anyone familiar with Pete that his 2020 Democratic campaign amounted to old wine in new wineskins. Though he began his bid claiming a progressive mantle, it eventually came to light that he was one of the most conservative candidates in the field, opposing Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and other favored policies of the youthful left.

In the primary race, Pete again proved a good boy when he agreed to drop out of the race despite having a strong position in the lead up to Super Tuesday. Had Buttigieg stayed in through Super Tuesday, the Democratic Primary may have dragged on for weeks and months more as a four-horse race between Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Elizabeth Warren. Instead, Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, and Amy Klobuchar dropped out together, leaving progressives at each others’ throats.

Why did Pete drop out of the race that he was in a position to potentially win? Boomer ex-President Barack Obama called him and told him to. Yes, the good boy had to be good one more time. And now he gets to look after America’s choo-choo trains for four years. Gold star for Mayor Pete! Such potential! This 38-year-old kid is really going places! We live in a nation that desperately needs high-speed rail and gasoline-free alternatives to travel - but sure, toss off the position to Pete.

If only Millennials and Generation Z had voted in the Democratic primary, Bernie would have won. And so, I do not think it is unfair to say that Mayor Pete put his career over the interests of his generation. I am not alone in this assessment. A brief visit to Twitter will show you just how much his generation hates him for it.

Stopping people like Mayor Pete from gaining power will be just as important as electing good Millennials like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar to office. There is naive thinking out there that as younger generations take power, things will get better. But this is not automatic. Look at the 2020 presidential race. After all of that wrangling among the most progressive group of candidates in Democratic primary history blah blah blah, we got a Democrat more conservative than Barack Obama in the White House.

The problem with good boys like Pete is that they are more interested in taking advantage of the status quo rather than changing things. The gerontocracy/oligarchy that currently runs this country is trying to make just enough space for younger people to allow nothing to change, and people like Pete are willing accomplices.

Yes, some Millennials enjoy a prominent place in culture and a powerful position in the economy. But even if you count all the good boys like Pete, Millennials only control 4% of American wealth.

There is nothing wrong with giving the teacher an apple now and again. There is nothing wrong with earning a gold star. There is nothing wrong with being first in your class. But, there is something wrong with putting your interests above the rest of the class.

Doing that is going to might win you valedictorian, but it certainly isn’t going to win you homecoming king.

