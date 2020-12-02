Why Gift Guides Suck

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

Gift Guides can get f*cked. I know, because I’ve written them for major publications.

I’m referring to the countless product recommendation slideshow collections that appear on literally every website informing you of how exactly to spend your hard-earned money on other people. New York Magazine’s Strategist, offers a year-round gift-guide in the form of a dedicated website for affiliate links. During the holidays, the guides are endless. “Best Drugstore Stocking Stuffers Under $15.” One website featured “What to Get The Boyfriend Who Has Everything,” next to “What to Get the Husband Who Has Everything.” Big difference there. “Best Gifts for People Who Work from Home” was thrown out on New York Times this week. Could any of us resist not clicking?!

But they can all get f*cked!

Yes, I’m an anti-capitalist who believes there’s no ethical consumption under the system we have built. But still, I get sucked in. Thirty minutes will pass me by and all I’ve done is trawled through a “listicle” labeled “What to Get Every Kind of Coworker 2020.” The byline, is usually by a staff writer I respect at a fledgling magazine who is simply trying to keep her job until January.

Once upon a time, that was me. In the months leading up to a gift guide’s publication, writers are bombarded with requests to feature products they have never tried in their guides! Small samples are offered, but rarely. While writing for a prominent marijuana website, I was asked by a well-known vape brand to include a $695 vaporizer that looked like a 19th century oxygen tank. I asked if I could be sent a sample, and I was flatly turned down. And still, I was expected to tell people that these things, these material objects from the Internet, were not only good, they were “drool-worthy.”

Affiliate links programs that crop up as part of the all-powerful Holiday press cycle allow publications to temporarily let their guards down on what is considered “branded content.” The fine print at the bottom of the page will say something like, “All of our gifts are selected independently, and we may earn a commission if you shop through our links.” In this version of A Christmas Carol, Bob Cratchit is essentially paying Scrooge to tell him which toys to get Tiny Tim.

While exhausted shoppers wearily type in CVC codes in the wee hours of the night, purchase dollars from these guides are divvied up back into the website, the company that paid to put the product there, and the ad middle man. Then there are the cookies brands collect on shoppers. One-click on a product link from a gift guide sets off weeks of advertising bombardment in it’s wake. Didn’t buy the Ugg slippers that Good Housekeeping said you should by your mother-in-law? Too bad - you’ll see pictures of them on the sidebar of every website until next February.

What sucks about all this is that gifts are so much more than links. Often, Holiday presents are meant as peace-offerings for tense familial relations. They’re meant as warm welcomes to new additions to extended families. They’re thinly-veiled apologies for the year’s faux pas. They’re concrete forms of empathy for a rough couple of months. They’re meaningful thank yous for coworkers and business associates who treated you like collaborators and friends. They’re a way of saying, “I know you, I pay attention, I see what you like.” Gifts can be the physical manifestation of “I love you deeply.”

And yet, every gift guide is the goddamn same:

Noise-canceling headphones

A high-end version of something edible you can buy at the grocery store for $4.99 (hot sauce, tea, spices)

An impossible piece of wearable technology that will be obsolete or unused within a year

Le Creuset Dutch Oven in bright color

A 5-figure piece of useless junk that nobody will ever buy, but it gives the website a sense of eccentric whimsy by including it (ie, $40,000 solid gold Cartier bird’s nest).

The latest Apple iPhone, as if we don’t all know

A blanket (cost: >$198)

A candle that costs $69 but is promised to be “the only candle they’ll ever need.”

A neo-liberal autobiography by a living President or book about a dead President

A subscription box from a company that will go out of business by the year’s end

Coffee table book of photos of people who sing for a living

So…with that being said, I present to you:

The Going Downs Gift Guide 2020 For Every Type of Person in Your Life Who Has the Ability to Return These Products If They Don’t Like Them

Now that you’ve endured my complaining, I am here to present you with a series of product recommendations of the best things I bought or was given in 2020, that I actually use extremely frequently. I can’t tell you that these will bridge generational, political, cultural, or personal rifts between family members and friends. I can’t promise anyone in your life except me will even like these things. I’m not an influencer or an affiliate partner or paid in any way. I’m just a person with a stupid bank account.

The Best Things I Bought Myself or Someone Bought Me in 2020

Sandgrens Swedish Clogs for if you want to feel like you’re a 6-foot tall 1970s waitress serving gravlax at a hygge cafe in Malmö. (~$200). They’re comfortable, they count as high-heels and I feel casually glamorous.

Window Films, because neighbors are nosy! Basically, giant, non-damaging stickers, you can find them in any pattern. I have these in “rice paper,” for my awkward closet window. I also got a custom one done by a lovely artist, MaryAnne, who runs “Decorative Films by Mary Anne.”

my window film

Little plug-in lights that turn on when you walk by them but only from dawn-dusk. No more bumping into things when you’re just trying to get a glass of water at 2AM.

Duckworth. This is the only toy my dog plays with. We are on our 4th one (Duckworth “Ducky” IV), the Ducky I was given to us by my sisters-in-law, Casey and Cody. With my dog’s frequency in playing with it, each lasts about 1.5 years. It’s the top-rated dog toy on Amazon. It’s also incredibly popular with other animals. One time I saw a video of a horse playing with it, but I’ve since lost the link, sorry. ($8)

U.S. National Parks Pass. $80 covers the whole family for 365 days. This year, I went to The Grand Canyon, Glacier National Park, Pinnacles NP, Crater Lake NP, and Lassen Volcanic National Park. The pass also allowed me past a ranger to pee in a private campground on Lake Tahoe. It wasn’t America’s best idea, but it was mine.

Cookbooks. My parents-in-law gave me several great cookbooks for my birthday. I got some good recommendations on Twitter for this project as well. Why? Well, clam sauce and reading recipes off iPhones don’t go well together. I got Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat, Milk Bar Life by Christina Tosi, and Dining In by Alison Roman.

Korean Towels, also known as “Italy Towels,” (only buy the cheapest ones $5ish for a pack) also known as sandpaper for human skin. I was missing my Korean Spa time due to Covid, so I tried to recreate it at home. What you do, is you soak in the bathtub or shower until your hands “prune” (20 mins), then you scrub yourself with one of these like your skin is a wood table that needs to be refinished. Your skin will fall off in big rolly flakes. Trust me, this is correct. Then, finish with some Korean milk body lotion. Probably don’t do this to your face.

Obé Fitness ($27/month) . My friend Kelsey got me into this. It’s the only at-home workout I can stand to do. Most of the teachers are Broadway people and their style is Richard Simmons-meets-2020. They teach you from the confines of what looks to be one of the rooms in CUBE (1997), but I know it’s just a green screen box. I don’t do it live, I do it on demand, and I don’t let anybody watch me. No or low equipment needed, I like Peter T., Walter K., Katherine M., and Sam G..

Bluetooth Shower Speaker. ($13). Make every shower/face washing session like an extended podcast or news listening experience. It’s the multitasking for me

The Best Free or Basically Free Things I’ve Given Myself in 2020

Time to make my bed every morning. Wake up in a hotel-level of tucking, every day, thanks to your own little habit!

Podcasts. I regularly listen to: Hot & Rich, Race Chaser, Sibling Rivalry, Who Weekly, and Endless Thread. I do try to support these pods with merch and Patreons, however!

Audiobooks from the library on the Libby app. I particularly enjoyed Pachinko, The Ballad of the Whiskey Robber, and Travel as a Political Act.

Time to write passion projects. Time to write is such a gift, even if it means giving yourself permission to put down video games, TV, or other entertainment to just do something for yourself.

Confidence to start this newsletter.

Happy shopping!

Claire

