Who is Any of this For?

I tried to take an outdoor barre class in a parking lot this morning and it turned out to be a market for different MLMs (Multi-Level-Marketing schemes) to sell products to unwitting people like me. Besides being the thing I do not want to give my money to (a pyramid scheme that preys on vulnerable women), the class was also in the blazing Los Angeles 90-degree sun, with no cover. Never “try new things!”

I need to give my friend Cait Raft a shout-out for her deep dive into the Vanderbeeks on her show Hot & Rich this week. Yes, James Vanderbeek (Dawson), his wife, his 5 children, and his 4 dogs (2 puppies) made a spur of the moment decision to move to Texas. One of the reasons he cited was “being prematurely booted off a reality dancing show I was favored to win in front of the whole world.” In another post, he also got mad that you can’t fly a kite in Beverly Hills and cited that as a reason for leaving Los Angeles?? I implore you to listen to or watch Cait’s deep dive (minute 29).

Would you try this fashion?

"The 3 faces of the girl who just voted,” is the face of a person who I did not recognize at all. I’m so confused. What happened?

madonna The 3 faces of a girl who just Voted!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Get out there and take responsibility people!! #bidenharris2020

It’s a caption that takes you by surprise:

Meanwhile, the person getting the least of the Trump “inheritance” (negative dollars), celebrated her birthday with a cake made of Instagram photos of herself. With 18 million unemployed Americans, I’d say this is a very “Let them eat cake,” moment, except we all know Tiffany has a fingernail’s worth of influence that Marie Antoinette had.

Remember that Batman movie that Robert Pattinson caught covid on? I guess it’s actually called The Batman. Rona isn’t the only virus on set: it’s Oscarbait! Collin Farrell is “uglying himself up” to play The Penguin. Just hire a character actor!!!

James Gandolfini is rollin in his grave…smh

Next up: Who is this for? Let’s walk it through. Commodify women’s bodies —> bodies become political ads —> commodify voting —-> Bebe Rexha’s boobs are the 2020 version of a Rock The Vote billboard.

**An earlier draft of this newsletter mislabeled this pop icon as Halsey…it’s not. Thank you Samantha!