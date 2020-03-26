Which American Girl Doll do you feel like today?
I'm Samantha Parkington, the cold Victorian bitch who loves living room parlour games
Headers this week celebrate the survivors of the 1918 flu.
Jewish author, Franz Kafka came down with the 1918 flu for several months, even though he was notoriously reclusive. He recovered, and had a day job working insurance while he wrote at night. His darkly funny absurdist works are best reminded of the adjective kafkaesque, which probably aptly describes what it’s like to try to get a corona test. Sidenote: Surviving the flu allowed Kafka to write in relative obscurity until he moved to Berlin to try to make it full time as a writer. There, he caught tuberculosis immediately and died. Though Kafka wanted all of his literary works burned as a dying wish, his friend ignored that and published his them anyway. Image: Franz Kafka 226 by Andy Warhol (1980).
I had to skip yesterday to file some assignments for work. Then I made this grapefruit daiquiri instead of sending out the newsletter. Oops!!
Fun
From r/AskHistorians, one for the ages: “I am Louis XIV and am about to have sex with my wife or mistress, do I leave my wig on or take it off?”
Bring it On x Covid
WaPo checks in with Sinead O’Connor…
Here in Bray, a resort town about 45 minutes from Dublin, O’Connor lives in an old house that was once a bed-and-breakfast. She’s got Hindu gods painted on her bedroom walls, a statue of the Mother Mary under the staircase and a wood-burning stove she’s just had installed to help cut down the gas bill. There is no trophy case or wall of gold records. O’Connor says she doesn’t think she ever claimed her Grammy and has no idea what happened to her MTV awards. If you didn’t know any better, it would be easy to miss the fact that a professional musician lived here. The only evidence is a few guitars in a back bedroom…
Last May, when she got out of St. Patrick’s hospital in Dublin, she had less than $10,000 in the bank. She wasn’t bitter. The money she earned from stardom had lasted 30 years. To deal with bills, O’Connor sold the rights to her first four albums back to Universal Music Group. She then made plans to get back to work.
The best way to fry an egg, according to 42 tests
If you always wanted a designer item but couldn’t get one, I recommend investing some time into researching some items that are *inspired* by real handbags and shoes. I wrote about the phenomenon of RepLadies (replica ladies) for Elle last year and talk more about how to get one on the podcast ScamWow.
The first 5 things to do when you walk in the door, according to a microbiologist. (TW: some light c*vid content)
This.
Celebs
Most of us are out of work during c*vid…Lena Dunham got to start a novella in Vogue?? What?
Fetty Wap is 28. He is expecting his eighth child with a 7th baby mama. congrats?
I thought we weren’t allowed to travel but…Harry and Meghan just officially moved to LA. They better donate to help solve our rising homeless population.
OK OK OK OK. Anna Delvey is in prison but she’s posting Instagram photos?? If you haven’t read My Friend Anna, the story of Anna Delvey from her friend’s perspective you HAVE TO. It’s juicy AF and you will fly through it. Honestly terrifying considering the author seems smart, educated and older than her. And she just gets scammed and scammed.
