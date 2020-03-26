Which American Girl Doll do you feel like today?

Headers this week celebrate the survivors of the 1918 flu.

Jewish author, Franz Kafka came down with the 1918 flu for several months, even though he was notoriously reclusive. He recovered, and had a day job working insurance while he wrote at night. His darkly funny absurdist works are best reminded of the adjective kafkaesque, which probably aptly describes what it’s like to try to get a corona test. Sidenote: Surviving the flu allowed Kafka to write in relative obscurity until he moved to Berlin to try to make it full time as a writer. There, he caught tuberculosis immediately and died. Though Kafka wanted all of his literary works burned as a dying wish, his friend ignored that and published his them anyway. Image: Franz Kafka 226 by Andy Warhol (1980).

I had to skip yesterday to file some assignments for work. Then I made this grapefruit daiquiri instead of sending out the newsletter. Oops!!

