Where the Sidewalk Ends..I'm Standing Waiting for You to Be 6 Feet Away From Me

I’ve been making pizza lately, starting with my own dough. It’s surprisingly easy. As a person who can’t stand kitchen gadgets, I always assumed it involved fancy mixers or something. I was wrong. I use this basic pizza dough recipe . This Blue Apron recipe for 3 cheese brussels sprout-hot honey pizza has been a hit. Sounds weird but it’s great!

One of my favorite LA YouTube comedians is Chris Fleming. The “Grad Student Shuffle” is chef’s kiss. I’m still trying to figure out DePiglio . I also love his commentary on how “Benny and the Jets” ends too chaotically.

Longread: Four German tourists went missing in Death Valley National Park in 1996. Only their van remained. The Hunt For the Death Valley Germans details how a hiker figured out the mystery over the course of several years.

On my solo social distance exercise outings, I’ve been running and walking to historic homes I always wanted to see. The other day I took a walk to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Ennis House. Yesterday, I went to the Los Feliz Murder House, and it was as terrifying as I’ve always heard it to be.

“[A] common occurrence seems to be the sounds of screams and moans being heard by intrepid ghost hunters in the wee morning hours. The hunters have reported hearing the sound of a woman calling out “No!” in a terrified voice, followed by her frantic screaming and then silence.”

Another supposed sighting involves ghostly apparitions:

“Perhaps the most reported events coming from these ghost hunters are the sightings of faces that stare out of the windows of the old mansion…The hunters tell of seeing the face of a woman staring at them through one of the upstairs windows; she will gaze at them for a few minutes and then simply vanish from sight.”