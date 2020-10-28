What's the Deal with this Weird Hippie Video?

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

Hi everyone! It’s Brenden, Claire’s husband, back for another Wednesday edition of Going Downs. Today, I’ll be your resident Renaissance Faire correspondent.

You might have been expecting some kind of political take this week, but we feel all that needs to be said has pretty much been said ahead of Tuesday’s election. Vote Biden in swing states and red states, vote socialist locally when possible, and in California vote NO on Prop 22 so your Uber driver can have healthcare.

Instead of talking about politics, I am going to talk about this weird video that went kind of viral this morning on Twitter.

Claire and I woke up to see people dunking on this clip of a bunch of dreadlocked hippies singing a jazzy little tune called “Earth Warrior.”

This absolute gift of a music video was found by Twitter user @catatonicyouths, who seems to be into subjecting his followers to the worst music videos they can find.

I did a little digging and this song is by the Dutch “neo-Celtic folk band” Omnia.

The song has lyrics pretty typical of the far-left environmental movement. The chorus is:

I’m a warrior, Earth Warrior / Trueborn, Pagan, yeah./ I’m a warrior dreadlock soldier/fighting for the Earth.

There is no doubt that this video (which it turns out is from 2014) is very weird and very funny. But as with many funny, weird things, if you break it down to its component parts, you find that the weirdness is composed of elements that are all around us in our weird everyday lives.

That’s right, you’re getting what you’ve all been waiting for. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s do a close reading of “Earth Warrior” by Omnia.

Radical Environmentalism

The most prominent aspect of this video’s aesthetic is that of modern radical environmentalism. radical environmentalists are probably best known in recent years for showing up as allies of indigenous communities in hopes of stopping the Dakota Access Pipeline. But, you also see them at various environmental demonstrations and aligned with various groups like PETA and Greenpeace. Hence, these lyrics:

People breed disasociation / industrialisation of elimination./A million mutant monkeys making mutilation. /Deforestation from nation to nation.

The aesthetic of radical environmentalists is a mixture of hippie, punk, and appropriating indigenous styles. Here, we see the white dreadlocks and Jamaican musical influence of hippies, the combat boots and shaved heads of punks, and the feathers and facepaint often associated with indigenous groups.

Videos like this make you appreciate how The Sunrise Movement has been trying to change the aesthetic of radical environmental activism to something more normal and less like the Lost Boys from Peter Pan.

Neo-Celticism

As discussed above, Omnia refers to themselves as Neo-Celtic. I myself am half-Irish, so I have encountered neo-Celticism in many forms, whether it be weird tribal tattoos, pretending to be a druid, watching The Boondock Saints in your dorm room, or getting really drunk on green beer while listening to Dropkick Murphys on St. Patrick’s Day.

In recent years, as diversity and inclusion have become salient issues in society, some White people have retreated into their distant cultural background to feel something other than “White.” We see this tendency is very present here.

Renaissance Faire

Another trend that has stayed strong in rural white communities in recent decades has been Renaissance Faires. I don’t have a handy explanation for this: perhaps it comes from the same place as neo-Celticism, perhaps it is just because of the popularity of properties like Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones, but Ren Faires remain a strong cultural force.

I’m from a small town in Pennsylvania, and not only was the Renaissance Faire a big cultural event, but there was also a local Fairie Festival that got a huge turn out year after year.

The influence of Ren Faire culture is very present in Omnia’s video, from the elven vibes to the corsets to the bows and arrows.

Witches

There has also been renewed interest in witches in recent years. As with Ren Faires and neo-Celticism, I attribute this to a mix of suburban White people wanting to feel special and the influence of mass media.

Steampunk

Steampunk is sometimes more difficult to explain or identify, but the derby hats, creative facial hair, and jazzy swing to the song are telltale signs of a steampunk influence.

I actually quite like Wikipedia’s definition of steampunk as “a retrofuturistic subgenre of science fiction that incorporates technology and aesthetic designs inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery.” Steampunk is at once of the past and of the future, so you get weird contraptions but you also get Victorian fashion styles and music influenced by American jazz, interwar Cabaret music, and the European Roma.

Some of the most prominent cultural examples of Steampunk aesthetic in pop culture include the television show Carnival Row, the film Wild Wild West, and the music of The Dresden Dolls.

Anti-Corporatism

And finally, let’s talk about the anti-corporate political statements that exist alongside the radical environmentalism in the video. Though these political views are similar, they are distinct aesthetically. Anti-corporatism often accompanies anti-globalism and may have hit a high watermark at the 1999 WTO protests, before 9/11 shifted the political landscape in a different direction.

The best-known examples of anti-corporate aesthetics are probably Adbusters and Banksy. Anti-corporatism lives on today with t-shirts that have a US flag but each of the stars is the logo of a Fortune 500 company or the Starbucks logo with “StarSUCKS” written under it or what have you. The singer of Omnia smashing cinderblocks emblazoned with McDonald’s and Shell oil company logos fits cleanly into this movement.

Alright, that’s what I’ll I’ve got on the video!

Watch it again… or don’t! Just make sure you vote with an anti-corporate, radical environmentalist, neo-Celtic, steampunk, hippie, witch song in your heart.

