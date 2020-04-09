"What? You haven't Seen [Movie We've All Seen]?"

What movie is your pop cultural blindspot? The film or films should you have seen by now and get side-eyed when you haven’t? What movies are you tired of other people referencing while you silently nod your head hoping they don’t ask questions?
At the start of this whole thing, Brenden and I made a big list of those movies (that we actually want to see), and started tackling them. In the past few weeks, we’ve screened: Ghost, Point Break, Joy Luck Club, Casino, White Men Can’t Jump, Raise the Red Lantern and Dr. Zhivago.
Here’s some tips on how to make your own personal “I’ve never seen” film festival:
Prioritize long movies (over 3 hours long) that you’ve always put off because…going outside used to be a thing we did
Look at Best of Lists from the era when you were a child (Best of the 80s, 90s, etc)
Delve deep into director filmography (ie: we added a ton of Almodovar and Bong Joon Ho)
There’s a few on our list that one of us have seen but the other has. It’s fun to watch a movie that one person hasn’t seen but everyone else has through their eyes for the first time.
The AFI 100 is a good start to find classics you’ve missed.
Tip: Don’t go down the list of Best Picture Oscar Winners. Trust me you will be disappointed. Best Pictures are not a good metric of the best films from any era, and often those movies have been long forgotten in favor of the real deal good ones anyway.
When you’re done watching one, read the Wikipedia for info on production, trivia, and reactions from reviewers at the time. Letterboxd is a great app to rank movies and track which ones you’ve seen.
Stars 🌟
Celeb News Ride Home’s Cait Raft did some great sleuthing on that picture of Bruce Willis quarantining with Demi Moore and their kids (and their kids’ boyfriends). She figured out that Willis is not quar with his wife of 11 years, (Emma Hemming Willis) and two kids aged 8 and 6.Family bonding 💚
Follow: @NormCoreRoyals for 90s fashion, famous brit styleTiger Queen
Read: Ladies Who Punch by Ramin Setoodeh is a great read on the history of TV show, The View, and how it shaped female talking head shows for the rest of time. View drama is still making headlines today (Rosie V. Whoopi round 3000). Babs is a genius.
I’m so curious who wrote this eye roller, “I’m a Famous Actor and I Think It’s Disgusting We Can Get Tested Easily for COVID-19” thoughts? Whoever she is, she believes in this awful 5G Conspiracy Theory that’s been going around the celebrity world. If you don’t know what that is, people think that 5G cell phone towers cause covid-19. I found out about this dumbass idea after celebs like Michael Che, Tyrese, and Woody Harrelson started posting about it.
This extremely earnest NYT profile of Weird Al Yankovic. It’s touching, and the part about how Weird Al transcended a bullying nickname is really beautiful.
