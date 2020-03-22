Welcome to the Stage...Susana Distancia

Living for Mexico’s new cartoon plague mascot, Susana Distancia. The pun here is “su sana distancia” which translates as “your safe distance.”It’s also a great drag name.
I’m vibing on Bluprint Crafts, a site that sells craft kits for home decor projects. Thinking of ordering a kit for this trippy pre-cut quilt. This lemur style is incredibly popular:
A very nerdy podcast I listen to, “Stuff You Missed in History Class,” releases a 2 part episode every December about the historic discoveries/findings of the prior year. We’re talkin’ shipwrecks some guy found scuba diving, radar scans that revealed mass gravesites, and the first ever baby bottles. Part 1 and Part 2.
ancient baby bottles:
Here are some of my favorite female-driven indie films of the last few years. 2 are musical and 2 star Aubrey Plaza. IDK. If you watch one of these, lmk! Links are to the cheapest/free streaming I could find.
PATTI CAKE$: a New Jersey pharmacist and her friend become unlikely rap superstars.
WILD ROSE: A Scottish single mom and maid dreams of country western superstardom.
LITTLE HOURS: Anachronistic comedy about nuns starring Aubrey Plaza and like, every funny person.
INGRID GOES WEST: What happens when you take instastalking too far?
A Youtube channel of 1980s synthwave remixes of pop songs. I like this version of Rihanna’s “Disturbia"
So…maybe it’s a good time to do nothing. Literally nothing. Jenny Odell’s How to Do Nothing was probably my favorite book of 2019. It makes the case for things like birdwatching, getting to know your neighbors’ names, and maybe telling technology to f off sometimes. This LA Times article from this week also reinforces the idea that nothing is great! In Defense of Boredom
Celebs, including Megan McCain being pregnant, are boring me to tears this weekend. Send me your hot goss, plague recs, and content!! Seriously DM me.
| 1
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.