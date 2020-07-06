Welcome to the New Going Downs

Hey there, so I’ve spent the last four months building Going Downs and refining it. Thank you all 550 of you plus my dedicated paid subscribers for helping me get to where it is today!

Now, I’m ready to present this mini-rebrand. Below, you will see the new rundown of what’s going downs at Going Downs these days:

A weekday newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

All art is political, and as Percy Bysshe Shelley said, “Poets are the unacknowledged legislators of the world.”

I’d venture to say that Hollywood celebrities are the uninformed, inadvertent, accidental legislators of the world.

Celebrities are one percenters trying to make sense of current events and changing social norms, despite not living anywhere close to a normal life.

Do you like poorly conceived attempts at wokeness that maybe are just thinly-veiled exercises in narcissism? You’ve come to the right place!

Did you cringe at Ashton Kutcher’s Black Lives Matter Instagram video?

Does Brian Austin Green’s line of “SMAG” (Somebody Make America Great) hats make you go 🤷🤷🤷🤷🤷

Were you perplexed by the Imagine video?

Then you’ve come to the right place.

What’s Going Downs like?

5 days a week:

Monday: Anonymous DM / interactive topic thread of the week

Tuesday: Weekly round-up of the week’s wildest celebrity x politics content

Wednesday: A topical column from my husband, TV writer / political organizer Brenden Gallagher who specializes in interpreting all things regarding rural life, country music, sports, and the cis male lifestyle.

Thursday: A longer topical column by me about an ongoing trend in Hollywood

Friday: Fun day: photos of the week, my celebrity predictions, all the best things from Monday’s topic plus shout-outs!

The History of Going Downs

I started this newsletter on 3/16/20. It began as a way to share fun celebrity gossip and links during the height of Covid-19 lockdown and unemployment to a small group of friends.

But, I’ve expanded to a readership of 550 free subscribers. I’ve met amazing people and we’ve formed an incredible community!

Several posts / articles have gone viral since the dawn of Going Downs:

So, all this is free?

Yep. All this content is free. Unlike podcasts, I don’t have ad revenue, so anything you can give is a huge help.

I employ the NPR model that your $6/month or $60/year helps me keep it free for others. You can also become a Founding Member at $100/year, if you are feeling extra generous. Then, there’s my Venmo, which I treat like a tip jar at a comedy show. If you’re feeling like you don’t want to commit to that monthly charge but something makes you laugh or think, it’s seriously appreciated.

Do I get anything *extra* for becoming a paid subscriber?

Access to the full archive of Going Downs

The ability to comment on all posts

Subscriber-only posts

Access to the Going Downs Slack channel

Who is Claire Downs?

I’m a TV writer and freelance journalist living in LA. I did stuff at Upright Citizens Brigade Comedy Theater in NYC, and I write movies with my husband. Here’s my website, my twitter and insta.