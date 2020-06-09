We’ve entered the “Well, it depends” section of quarantine.

41% of the 511 epidemiologists polled by (questionable publication) The New York Times said they “feel comfortable” getting a haircut by a salon professional this summer. Then again, 6% wrote they’d ***never again*** shake hands or get a hug from a friend. I mean, handshakes feel like they’ve always been a permanent no-go in the infectious disease researcher community. Here, I’ll save you a click:

It’s also Pride Month. Stonewall was started by a Black Trans woman. Here are some Black and BIPOC Trans charities. Think about setting up recurring donations:

🔗 Lynx 🐆

Criterion Collection has made all their films by Black filmmakers free to stream. For more mainstream works, Cineplex has made 45 “Black Stories” (films about the Black experience) free to stream, including Loving, The Hate U Give, and I Am Not Your Negro. Watch these instead of The Help (see below)

Journalist Jaya Sundaresh has a great newsletter, Jaya Time, but I really loved her most recent post, in which she pointed out the insanity of these “form letters” floating around the internet that instruct white people to send to their Black friends. Don’t do this. When you learn an actual politics, when you learn to replace your self-loathing white guilt with a vision for a better world, suddenly, your need to apologize for your non-Blackness all the time disappears. You graduate into something like proto-comradeship; you’re finally able to see yourself as a human being, not just a white person, and importantly, you’re able to see other Black people as people, just like you. Join us in humanity. Stop apologizing personally to your Black friends and acquaintances for your privilege.

Waiting for Guffman over here. While gun violence threats are not funny, I am laughing at these middle-manager-ass men who keep showing up to “hunt” Antifa and “protect themselves” from Antifa “invasions.” This is the result of too much time in the online conspiracy mines on Antifa which Donald Trump has tweeted about pretty much nonstop for the last few weeks, even saying he wants to give the group (there’s no group) a terrorist designation. Let’s get this straight. An Anti-Antifa protest is PROTESTING ANTI FASCISM. To untangle the double negative, you’re pro-fascism if you protest antifa. Also, there’s no “membership” to antifa, there’s no central org. It’s not a group. If you’re antifascist, you are antifa. Hate Hitler? You too are Antifa. These men could be working on some personal goals like their marriages, their media diets, or their physical fitness. Instead, these men are waiting for antifa to show up. They didn’t. It’s okay though, because the town of Klamath literally “declared victory” over Antifa. Crisis averted…



🌶️ Stars 🍵