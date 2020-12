Speaking of vague Instagram art, I’m kind of baffled by this Amanda Bynes comic she posted. It definitely insinuates she’s now single. :( Did she break up with her fiance Pole (Paul) ? The second slide says “Looking forward to dating someone whose [who’s] 6 feet as opposed to social distancing 6 feet.” Paul is way taller than her though .

My son got stopped leaving my house last Sunday. And they pulled a taser on him for a rolling stop. And then proceeded to question him and ask him, "You have on a T-Mobile shirt. Do you work there? Because if you do, how did you afford this car? Because this is a 2020." They don't know if he was a manager. They don't know if he was an owner. They don't know if he had a rich mama. But what they probably felt like was. "How did this young Black boy get a car that I don't even have?" And we fitting to make you suffer for it.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter , actress (and personal fave of mine) Niecy Nash said that her son Dominic was racially profiled by LAPD last Sunday in a very escalated interaction after he rolled a stop sign. (Everybody in LA rolls stop signs, this is not ok):

Hartley Sawyer, which is a person and not the name of a shitty startup that disrupts bowties, got fired from The Flash on the CW because of racist and sexist tweets resurfacing. He played “The Elongated Man” which as a character name, jfc writing is hard but it’s not that hard. Here are some of the tweets screengrabbed. One includes a racist threat that he would be racist on Twitter, but he’d be “yelled at” by Reverend Al Sharpton.

As of this week, The Help is currently the most-watched movie on Netflix. Since Netflix famously doesn’t publish ratings or view counts, it’s Netflix’s PR people who are sharing this story as if it’s good? I have to wonder if some white people are now just Michael Scotting around like every day is diversity day at Dunder Mifflin. I’ve already shared a Viola Davis clip of her talking about her experiences on the film and regretting working on it. There are countless resources as to why this movie is a form of white saviorship. The film’s star, Bryce Dallas Howard shared some recommendations for other movies to watch right now on her Insta. Emma Stone, whose wig is extraordinarily crooked in the film, has not posted.

In 2011, Boston Globe writer Wesley Morris’ review of the film earned him a Pulitzer Prize.