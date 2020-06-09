We’ve entered the “Well, it depends” section of quarantine.
41% of the 511 epidemiologists polled by (questionable publication) The New York Times said they “feel comfortable” getting a haircut by a salon professional this summer. Then again, 6% wrote they’d ***never again*** shake hands or get a hug from a friend. I mean, handshakes feel like they’ve always been a permanent no-go in the infectious disease researcher community. Here, I’ll save you a click:
It’s also Pride Month. Stonewall was started by a Black Trans woman. Here are some Black and BIPOC Trans charities. Think about setting up recurring donations:
BreakOUT! - to support queer BIPOC Trans youths in New Orleans
TGI Justice Project - which supports current and formerly incarcerated BIPOC Trans individuals.
Criterion Collection has made all their films by Black filmmakers free to stream. For more mainstream works, Cineplex has made 45 “Black Stories” (films about the Black experience) free to stream, including Loving, The Hate U Give, and I Am Not Your Negro. Watch these instead of The Help (see below)
Journalist Jaya Sundaresh has a great newsletter, Jaya Time, but I really loved her most recent post, in which she pointed out the insanity of these “form letters” floating around the internet that instruct white people to send to their Black friends. Don’t do this.
When you learn an actual politics, when you learn to replace your self-loathing white guilt with a vision for a better world, suddenly, your need to apologize for your non-Blackness all the time disappears. You graduate into something like proto-comradeship; you’re finally able to see yourself as a human being, not just a white person, and importantly, you’re able to see other Black people as people, just like you.
Join us in humanity.
Stop apologizing personally to your Black friends and acquaintances for your privilege.
Waiting for Guffman over here. While gun violence threats are not funny, I am laughing at these middle-manager-ass men who keep showing up to “hunt” Antifa and “protect themselves” from Antifa “invasions.” This is the result of too much time in the online conspiracy mines on Antifa which Donald Trump has tweeted about pretty much nonstop for the last few weeks, even saying he wants to give the group (there’s no group) a terrorist designation.
Let’s get this straight. An Anti-Antifa protest is PROTESTING ANTI FASCISM. To untangle the double negative, you’re pro-fascism if you protest antifa.
Also, there’s no “membership” to antifa, there’s no central org. It’s not a group. If you’re antifascist, you are antifa. Hate Hitler? You too are Antifa.
These men could be working on some personal goals like their marriages, their media diets, or their physical fitness. Instead, these men are waiting for antifa to show up. They didn’t.
It’s okay though, because the town of Klamath literally “declared victory” over Antifa. Crisis averted…
Everybody is getting “This You-d” (called out for past racist remarks/treatment). First up is Alia Shawkat who, in 2016, referenced the Drake song “We Made It” in a SXSW interview. “We were all at the penthouse together and everyone was looking around like, "N**** we made it!” Well, today came the Instagram apology, which also includes some bizarre personal art on the 3rd slide that I’m still trying to work out myself. I tilted my head and still can work it out...
Meanwhile, Brad Pitt was spotted on his motorcycle at the Hollywood march. I wonder if it’s the one he bought from Flea last week?
Speaking of vague Instagram art, I’m kind of baffled by this Amanda Bynes comic she posted. It definitely insinuates she’s now single. :( Did she break up with her fiance Pole (Paul)? The second slide says “Looking forward to dating someone whose [who’s] 6 feet as opposed to social distancing 6 feet.” Paul is way taller than her though.Entered a cartoon contest through FIDM
In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, actress (and personal fave of mine) Niecy Nash said that her son Dominic was racially profiled by LAPD last Sunday in a very escalated interaction after he rolled a stop sign. (Everybody in LA rolls stop signs, this is not ok):
My son got stopped leaving my house last Sunday. And they pulled a taser on him for a rolling stop. And then proceeded to question him and ask him, "You have on a T-Mobile shirt. Do you work there? Because if you do, how did you afford this car? Because this is a 2020." They don't know if he was a manager. They don't know if he was an owner. They don't know if he had a rich mama. But what they probably felt like was. "How did this young Black boy get a car that I don't even have?" And we fitting to make you suffer for it.
She also said that the cast of Reno 911 donated $10,000 for George Floyd. Side note: Everybody watch CLAWS! It’s great.
Hartley Sawyer, which is a person and not the name of a shitty startup that disrupts bowties, got fired from The Flash on the CW because of racist and sexist tweets resurfacing. He played “The Elongated Man” which as a character name, jfc writing is hard but it’s not that hard. Here are some of the tweets screengrabbed. One includes a racist threat that he would be racist on Twitter, but he’d be “yelled at” by Reverend Al Sharpton.
As of this week, The Help is currently the most-watched movie on Netflix. Since Netflix famously doesn’t publish ratings or view counts, it’s Netflix’s PR people who are sharing this story as if it’s good? I have to wonder if some white people are now just Michael Scotting around like every day is diversity day at Dunder Mifflin. I’ve already shared a Viola Davis clip of her talking about her experiences on the film and regretting working on it. There are countless resources as to why this movie is a form of white saviorship. The film’s star, Bryce Dallas Howard shared some recommendations for other movies to watch right now on her Insta. Emma Stone, whose wig is extraordinarily crooked in the film, has not posted.
In 2011, Boston Globe writer Wesley Morris’ review of the film earned him a Pulitzer Prize.
And yet here’s the question you ask as you watch a black actor in 2011 play a white lady’s maid, decades and decades after that was the only job a black woman in Hollywood could get. What went through the minds of Davis, Spencer, and Aunjanue Ellis, who plays Hilly’s maid, as they put on those uniforms and went to work? What went through the minds of the extras? A movie now about black maids in the 1960s can try to reconfigure all black maids in the movies. But it’s an uphill climb that only the playwright Lynn Nottage has even come close to managing.
“The Help’’ comes out on the losing end of the movies’ social history. The best film roles three black women will have all year require one of them to clean Ron Howard’s daughter’s house. It’s self-reinforcing movie imagery. White boys have always been Captain America. Black women, in one way or another, have always been someone’s maid. These are strong figures, as that restaurant owner might sincerely say, but couldn’t they be strong doing something else? That’s the hardest thing to reconcile about Skeeter’s book and “The Help’’ in general. On one hand, it’s juicy, heartwarming, well-meant entertainment. On the other, it’s an owner’s manual.
