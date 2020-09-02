Vote or Die? Vote. But why?

Hey Everyone! It’s Brenden, Claire’s husband, here to talk about the importance of talking about the importance of voting.

For decades, voting has been a go-to cause among celebrities and athletes for one obvious reason. It is political activism that you can do without being partisan. It’s a celeb win-win: you can appear as though you have empathy for commoners whose lives are actually impacted by politics while not alienating the Republicans who watch your TV show, buy your kitchenware line, or own your jersey.

As Michael Jordan famously said, “Republicans buy sneakers too.”

Given the amount of anti-Trump energy that has been coming out of Hollywood, you would have thought this would be the year that the celebs would step beyond simply asking people to vote and start telling them to stand against fascism.

You would be wrong.

The most disheartening recent example of this has come from the NBA, where a work stoppage during the playoffs that initially threatened to launch a wave of strikes across the country in response to the shooting of yet another unarmed Black man (Jacob Blake of Kenosha, Wisconsin) was abandoned. Thanks to the intervention of former President Barack Obama, the movement was quickly watered down to yet another Get Out the Vote campaign and the formation of a social justice committee with vague aims and little chance of massive impact.

Seeing LeBron James take the court in a “Vote or Die” shirt this week signaled the end of radical possibilities on the hardwood. As someone on Twitter pointed out (sorry I couldn’t find the tweet) this week, the last time Vote or Die was in vogue, celebs were pushing the slogan during John Kerry’s failed 2004 presidential campaign. Time is a flat circle, and uninspiring centrist candidates who botch layup elections against unpopular Republican incumbents must be back in vogue.

“Vote or Die” should not be confused with “Rock the Vote,” which started in 1990 and is equally useless.

Professional ballers are not the only ones focusing their energy on voting. It seems that all of Tinseltown is once again committing to telling people to vote without bothering to discuss how voting will impact their lives.

A host of celebrities led by Jennifer Lawrence, Sia, and Dave Matthews announced a “fiercely non-partisan” (intensely neutral? Okay, Switzerland.) Zoom fundraiser to raise money for voter awareness. Whatever that means. United to Save the Vote will even feature Republican Tom Ridge, who helped implement the Patriot Act during his time as Homeland Security Secretary. In all fairness, the Iraq War as also fiercely bipartisan; just ask anyone whose home we drone bombed.

Not to be outdone, Michelle Obama is partnering with ATTN and Kevin Hart -- in need of good PR following revelations of his history of anti-LGBTQ remarks -- to host her own voting special. The former First Lady has a group called “When We All Vote.” If Unite to Save the Vote is like the Golden Globes, Michelle Obama’s hour-long special is the Oscars. Hers features such guests as Tiffany Haddish, Scarlett Johansson, Will Ferrell, and Jaden Smith. The event is also being marketed as bipartisan and will feature known reactionary bigot Tim Allen.

And that’s not all. Various celebrities have taken the demand that everyone vote a step further and begun demanding that everyone become an election day poll worker. The only thing better than voting is to become a voting machine. You are the vote.

While Trump’s assault on the postal service is very real and there is a poll worker shortage thanks to COVID-19, there is something a little off about the rich and famous encouraging the masses to risk COVID on election day. Most of the posts I’ve seen have not mentioned co-morbidities or risk factors, and the wealthy have things like good healthcare and rapid testing to fall back on.

Even so, they do have to count the mail-in ballots eventually, and I would bet against Trump barricading himself in the Oval Office and denying the results. I think the panic is overblown. If I’m wrong and he stages a coup, I’ll eat my words as I board the plane to exile in Mexico City. I recommend the Roma Norte or La Condesa neighborhoods.

I’m not going to tell you that voting isn’t important. I will be doing all I can to elect Nithya Raman to the Los Angeles City Council this fall. I want Joe Biden to beat Donald Trump.

It is clear that the bulk of Hollywood feels that voting is especially important this time because they view Trump as a unique threat. I agree with them. Trump is a fascist. And if these celebrities with massive platforms believe Trump is a fascist, wouldn’t the most effective thing be to say as much?

Unfortunately, since the days of the Hollywood Black List, the celebs and non-celebs of Hollywood have internalized the idea that being political is a death knell for your career. So, with a few shining exceptions like my personal Hollywood Leftist Mount Rushmore of Susan Sarandon, Danny DeVito, Ed Asner, and Danny Glover, the compromise is intensely spouting off vague platitudes about voting.

The likes of Debra Messing and Alyssa Milano post about politics constantly on social media but only to let those beneath them know they had better not complain about policies. Instead, they declare platitudes, like “Vote Blue No Matter Who.”

Of course, it would be more effective, to, you know, actually advocate for particular issues that motivate voters and then organize voters around those issues. But, that would prevent the celebrity political class from having their cake and eating it too: feeling good about themselves while keeping their taxes low and their engagement with the masses at a minimum.

Imagine if the money being funneled to hastily cobbled together non-profits went to unions, immigrants’ rights groups, or other organic organizations that have relationships with communities and can guarantee voter turnout through real organizing. It would be nice.

There are two ways to view politics: either candidates fail voters or voters fail candidates. Most celebrities seem to believe that when, say, Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden do poorly, it is because of young voters’ selfishness, the cynicism of BIPOC voters, or their own ignorance of rural voters. In a functioning society, the failure would belong to the party that presented weak policies and the candidates who failed to communicate them. In such a world, we wouldn’t try running a similar candidate with a similar platform against the same opponent in consecutive elections.

Unfortunately, we do not live in that world.

Yes, I will be voting in November. But I promise I would vote harder if the celebs could tell me what or who exactly I was voting for.