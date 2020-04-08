This is what Jennifer Love Hewitt Looks Like Now??

It’s been an exciting week, and I’m not just talking about the 3 jigsaw puzzles that just arrived from JigsawJungle.com (lol). It’s been really cool to see my Cavallari thread pop up all over the internet and on TV, by some journalists I really admire. I got to go on one of my favorite podcasts, Celeb News Ride Home! For the literally hundreds of you who defended me against Barstool Sports stealing my thread, I appreciate it. But, I’ve had my work stolen before, and this is not even the worst of it. In 2014, I watched on TV as a comedy sketch I wrote for UCB was re-performed word-for-word on a Comedy Central Show. It happens. Thanks for subscribing and I hope I can make you laugh!

Art curators at the Toronto Museum are looking for historical clues orany info about this mystery painting, titled “Portrait of a Lady Holding an Orange Blossom.” Who was she? Who painted her? Where was it painted? Nobody knows. The identity of this enigmatic woman and the story behind how her portrait came to be remains unknown. It’s a story akin to Johannes Vermeer’s 1665 masterpiece, “Girl with A Pearl Earring,” which has inspired speculation for centuries. “Portrait of a Lady Holding an Orange Blossom” is an extremely rare work because few depictions of people of colour by European-trained artists from the 18th century have survived. The whole thing reminds me of a great BBC show on Netflix I recommend called Fake or Fortune? in which art curators try to investigate mystery artworks using crazy technology. That, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire which is a must-watch.

Obsessed with this. Yesterday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was criticized for getting her hair cut and colored at a salon, defying stay-at-home orders. She defended this saying, “The woman who cut my hair had a mask and gloves on so we are, I am practicing what I’m preaching.” I’m not here for it, personally. However, I do empathize with the standards of beauty female politicians face as opposed to say…the president. That being said, it’s a no from me. Well, Chicago’s “hair stylist-to-the-stars,” Charles Ifergan is NOT HAVING IT, HONEY. If you don’t know who Ifergan is, he’s a Chicago institution - he was always on Oprah, he does the hair of Molly Sims, America Ferrara, and Maya Rudolph. This is the email my mom got sent from him to all his clients DRAGGING Lightfoot. It’s great. “How can an intelligent woman…make an almost unforgivable and terribly stupid mistake?” Calling stylist Justin Anderson.

Kat Tenbarge follows a different influencer who “created her own Fyre fest” by self-stranding herself on another island in the Bahamas before paying a stranger $1000 in private plane gas money. Wolanski says part of the reason she and her friends were still on Exuma when the Bahamas went into lockdown is because they had been trying to stay off their phones and enjoy each others' company, and the WiFi and service was so bad that they were having trouble connecting with news and alerts, anyways.

I’m seeing a lot of the advice columns with versions of the question, “Can I still take time off if I’m working from home?” The answer is yes! You also don’t have to “be available 24/hrs” just because you’re not in an office. Protect your time at all costs. My husband took off an afternoon for our 1st anniversary a few weeks ago, because that time was already granted as off by his boss. We watched a movie and gave each other anniversary gifts. :)