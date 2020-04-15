They Can't Cancel Spring

It’s April 100th! Flowers are in full bloom here in LA, I love it. After all, one of the only things left un-postponed has been spring! Here’s a collection of flowers I’ve seen on my daily "rich people walks” I go on up into the Hollywood Hills.

I have no choice but to get good at noticing flowers

Math is important. Reese Witherspoon’s company, Draper James offered free donated dresses to teachers. For some (dumb) reason, they didn’t expect the high volume of responses. Yikes via NYT. The backlash is real. Draper James, a company that has fewer than 30 employees, had only 250 dresses to give away…By the close of the application period, Draper James had almost one million applications — which was approximately seven times the total number of dresses they had sold in 2019. Assuming she was giving away her cheapest dress, which sells for $78, and if the cost of that dress to her company is, say, $40, which takes into account the average wholesale margin, that would have meant spending something like $40 million on the giveaway. Please also check out my friend @CaitRaft’s excellent podcast episode on her conspiracy theory that Witherspoon is getting paid for running pap shots with her shoe brand. She has receipts!

Celeb’s Worst Nightmare? While Ben Affleck is stuck in a (allegedly) fake PR relationship with Ana De Armas, his bud Matt Damon is stuck in the tiny Irish town of Dalkey (population 8,000) with his kids and wife. He was filming a Ridley Scott movie when the lockdown happened. The locals are LIVING for it, tracking his every move and posting crooked pics. Lol at his face. FergusKeane @ferguskeano #MattDamon is regularly going for a swim in Dalkey these days which is slightly surreal. As if I didn’t feel I’m living in an actual film already as is. #Covid_19ireland

Seriously?! I just want to point out how hilarious it is that Star Magazine’s cover this week just fully makes up that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston are quarantining together for 22 days. Just a full ass lie.