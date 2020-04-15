They Can't Cancel Spring
But they can cancel how many dresses Reese Witherspoon gives away to teachers...
It’s April 100th! Flowers are in full bloom here in LA, I love it. After all, one of the only things left un-postponed has been spring! Here’s a collection of flowers I’ve seen on my daily "rich people walks” I go on up into the Hollywood Hills.
Math is important. Reese Witherspoon’s company, Draper James offered free donated dresses to teachers. For some (dumb) reason, they didn’t expect the high volume of responses. Yikes via NYT. The backlash is real.
Draper James, a company that has fewer than 30 employees, had only 250 dresses to give away…By the close of the application period, Draper James had almost one million applications — which was approximately seven times the total number of dresses they had sold in 2019.
Assuming she was giving away her cheapest dress, which sells for $78, and if the cost of that dress to her company is, say, $40, which takes into account the average wholesale margin, that would have meant spending something like $40 million on the giveaway.
Please also check out my friend @CaitRaft’s excellent podcast episode on her conspiracy theory that Witherspoon is getting paid for running pap shots with her shoe brand. She has receipts!
Celeb’s Worst Nightmare? While Ben Affleck is stuck in a (allegedly) fake PR relationship with Ana De Armas, his bud Matt Damon is stuck in the tiny Irish town of Dalkey (population 8,000) with his kids and wife. He was filming a Ridley Scott movie when the lockdown happened. The locals are LIVING for it, tracking his every move and posting crooked pics. Lol at his face.
Seriously?! I just want to point out how hilarious it is that Star Magazine’s cover this week just fully makes up that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston are quarantining together for 22 days. Just a full ass lie.
No issues. Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Hemming has “no issues” with him quarantining with ex-wife Demi Moore and their kids together in Hailey, Idaho. Meanwhile, she’s in LA with their 2 small kids. If you don’t know this (I do, because I just read her book), they Bruce + Demi have ranches across the street from each other in this extremely remote part of Idaho that they basically bought and run like Western-movie oil tycoons? This 1999 article about them living in obscurity is fascinating.
By the mid-Nineties, Hailey was swinging. Willis's local real estate company, Valley Entertainment, employed 250 people - almost 10 per cent of the town's active population. The town was bursting with tourists, celebrities and local Idahoans who flocked to its nightspots and basked in reflected glory. Shorty's was packed - so much so that two older diners in the town went out of business…(Cut to several box office failures later, emphasis mine)
Then, in May last year, Willis abruptly closed down Shorty's and the Mint and fired everyone who worked there. There were no explanations. He withdrew all further investment from Hailey, leaving two buildings empty on Main Street and plans for a children's recreation centre and swimming park unrealized. The firework displays he had paid for at Christmas and on the Fourth of July ended too. Contractors began complaining that they were owed money, and a couple took Valley Entertainment to court, as did a clutch of disgruntled ex-customers and employees. Hailey veered from boom to depression.
I’m never done snarking on Eva Amurri. Again, for those of you who don’t know she’s Susan Sarandon’s daughter, if Sarandon was a Connecticut Stepford Wife. Two WTF things from this week. A. Eva reposted this picture from London’s Tate Museum instagram account. It’s a photo of her as a little girl, taken by legendary photographer Robert Mapplethorpe. LOL what? An extremely normal pic of Eva is hanging in the Tate??Happy #EasterWeekend. We hope the Easter bunny was kind today.
💡 Bunnies usually give birth to a big litter of babies (called kittens) 🐰🐰🐰🐰🐰🐰 so they have become a symbol of fertility, family and new life.
Here's a little collection of Tate rabbits (and one hare!) to put a spring in your step.
Robert Mapplethorpe, Eva Amurri @thehappilyeva 1988
Edward Ruscha, Rabbit 1986
Dame Elisabeth Frink, Hare 1970
Louise Lawler, Foreground 1994
Thomas Schütte [no title] 2001
Chris Killip, Boo & his rabbit 1984, printed 2012–13
Sir Francis Seymour Haden, Studies of Rabbits 1883
B. Eva ordered a twee, bespoke Newsies costume for her 3 year old son, Major…for content. She filmed him dancing around (on a marble coffee table next to a vase) with a fake cigar in his mouth. He insists on being called the characters name? It’s kinda cute but it’s also something a Royal Tenenbaums character would do?? It’s not even Halloween!If you needed a little bright spot today...Major’s Newsies costume came, and I’ve truly never seen him so happy. Our family has been listening to Newsies relentlessly. All. Day. Long. He listens to the soundtrack, watches the movie (both the film and the stage production...he prefers the stage version, for the record ) and has us calling him “Jack” and helping him roll up construction paper to make “Papes” 😆🤪😇 He memorizes the choreography and dances all day, singing every word. Even in bed! I don’t know if this is a phase or if he’s found his calling- but either way, it’s the cutest ever. ❤️ #HappilyEvaAfter #MajorJames #Newsies #ThisIsThree
Chandelier-sexuality is not a protected class: A British woman in a long-term relationship with a 92-year-old German chandelier has been told that her attraction to historic light fittings is not considered to be a protected sexual orientation. Via The Guardian.
Follow MedievalMarginalia if you’re feeling like this:one day is very much like the other
I made Julia Child’s chocolate soufflé and I am once again obsessed with kitchen cork boards. I just want one so bad. Julia’s layout is so famous, a replica kitchen is in the Smithsonian Museum in DC.
