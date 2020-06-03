there's always keke palmer

Hey. I’ve really appreciated the responses to my posts this week. A few of you have reached out to tell me they look forward to Going Downs as a distraction so I will try to help with that today, because let me tell you, the celebs are going wild right now.

First, I’m reposting the Ways to Help site, as well as this guide on how to find actions in your area. Taking to the streets is a great way to exercise your constitutional rights, show support, and get out some emotions in a communal setting.

Also, tomorrow, my husband, Brenden Gallagher, will be doing a guest post in addition to my content. The topic is on all the hilarious public divorces by wives of prominent racist men that have made headlines last couple of weeks.

🔗 Lynx 🐆

I really loved this post by comedian Nicole Byer (Nailed It) who encouraged families who enjoy watching her on Netflix to start the conversation about race. I’ve knew Nicole while we were on the same sketch night for several years at Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, in NYC, and she’s just as wonderful in person as she is on TV. nicolebyer



That made me boo hoo hoo. That you will allow your kid to watch me but not stand up for me. So I’ll do the work I’ll write you a conversation to have with your white child



A good way to explain to kids

There I did it you can read it verbatim to your kids. Also I’m open to any additions.

Raise kids who give a fuck and you gotta give a fuck

Writer and teacher Rachel Cargle (a good follow!)’s 2019 Bazaar article, “Why You Need to Stop Saying All Lives Matter,” is a great read on why that term is hurtful.

I also enjoyed this heartwarming Guardian article about Brianna Noble , the 25 year old girl who rode up on her horse to the Oakland protests. “I was just pissed, sitting at home and seeing the video of George Floyd. I felt helpless and thought to myself: ‘I’m just another protester if I go down there alone, but no one can ignore a black woman sitting on top of a horse.’”

LA Times did a great profile on my new favorite Twitter follow, comedian Sarah Cooper whose lipsyncs to Trump speeches are everything I need right now. Trump has blocked her for these, which doesn’t surprise me, just reminds me how thin his skin is to be that mad about someone mouthing his words. Cooper gives much of the credit for her newfound success to “the writing, which is so good.” She explained, “Trump is an amazing comedy writer without realizing it. There were so many moments I was able to use. I put the video out within a few hours of him saying those words. A lot of people said they saw the parody before they saw the real thing, which made it not only good content but newsworthy.” Sarah Cooper @sarahcpr

This Gizmodo article “Influencers Reemerge, Worse Than Ever” rounds up all the truly insane ways influencers are trying to make this about them, including this gem: influencersinthewild @influencersitw

🌶️ Stars 🍵