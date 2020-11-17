Hello! I am back from my two-week long hiatus! I went to the Grand Canyon to see family for our socially distanced version of the holidays. It was great!

Going Downs has been going strong for 245 days (started in mid-March, we just had our 8-month anniversary). For the last chunk of the year, I’m going to be doing some fun long-form pieces each week with my husband, Brenden Gallagher. I have some other writing opportunities that I need to power through, so I’m focusing on quality, not quantity. Without further ado…

There's a First Time for Everything, But Many 2020 "Firsts" Just...Aren't

From “The First First Shelter Dog,” to “The First First Lady With a Full-Time Job,” the journalists are not reading their history.

In the wake of the AP calling the 2020 election for Vice President Joe Biden, a lot of “firsts” were thrown around. Unfortunately, many outlets reported “firsts,” that for history lovers like myself, are patently untrue.

Senator Kamala Harris will be the first female and first woman of color to serve as Vice President. This is true. But many sites posted that Harris is the “first person of color” to serve in the largely superficial role. CNN wrote, “Kamala Harris, who became America’s first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect, represents a new face of political power after an election all about who wields power and how they use it. The California senator’s history-making win also represents the millions of women in the demographics — often overlooked, historically underrepresented, and systematically ignored — who are now the recipients of that new power for the first time in the country’s 200-plus-year history.”

This graphic was also present.

The sentiment is correct; it is cool in terms of visibility, diversity, and potential succession to think that a Black, South Asian woman is in such a symbolic and somewhat influential position of power.

But unfortunately, featured in that graphic is another person of color: Vice President Charles Curtis, who served under President Herbert Hoover until 1933.

Curtis was a proud member of the Kaw Nation from Kansas, spoke fluent Kansa (the tribe’s native language), and decorated his offices in the House, Senate, and Veep roles with cultural artifacts. It is worth noting that Curtis was a co-creator of the Dawes Act (and self-named Curtis Act), both pieces of legislation that ultimately resulted in tribes losing control of 90 million acres of their communal lands. These acts were not good! Harris will hopefully uplift pro-POC legislation while in office, barring any bills on mass incarceration in Black and Brown communities that she has fully supported in the past.

Then there were the headlines about the Biden family’s dogs, Champ and Major. The New York Times called Major, “The White House’s First Rescue Dog,” and lauded Joe for going the adoption route. The headline was later updated to “First Shelter Dog,” because as the internet pointed out, Lyndon B. Johnson’s mixed-breed dog, Yuki, was not to be ignored. Yuki was abandoned at a Texas gas station and saved by his daughter Luci, just in time for Thanksgiving dinner, 1966.

Many, many Presidential pets did not come straight from breeders - several were gifts from family friends’ puppy and kitty litters. Grace Coolidge had a pet wild raccoon (named Rebecca, what else) that the White House formally adopted in 1926. It lived indoors. But, I guess it matters to the NYT that we get that “first” in there.

And, before we move on, Champ and Major aren’t even the first German Shepherds to get to sleep on the Oval Office carpet. Herbert Hoover had “Pat,” JFK had “Clipper,” and Franklin Delano Roosevelt had a German Shepherd named...Major. Major is not even the first Presidential German Shepherd named Major in the White House. In a year when defunding the police reached peak popularity, here we are with two police dogs, who aren’t even the first of anything.

Incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden has been subjected to the click-bait as well. Italian-American news outlets seemed thrilled that she will be the first Italian-American First Lady. Wow, calm down. That much is true even if a little boring. Yesterday, Jezebel posted the headline, “Jill Biden Will Be the First FLOTUS to Have a Full-Time Job,” then updated it with the additional qualifier, “Outside the White House.” I’m a First Lady head. I think they’re cultural icons, and pre-LBJ, most of them had no choice but to just go along with their “role” in office, which is not defined in any legislative or legal document in American history. Post-Women’s Lib, the role of First Lady has taken on a different shape, but claiming that Jill is going to be the first one with a job, is honestly lazy.

In the face of such erasure, here are some hard First Lady facts. Lou Hoover was a Stanford-trained geologist and decorated professional translator. While in office, she had regular radio broadcasts and continued Chinese and Latin translation work. Before and after her time as First Lady, she served as National President of the Girl Scouts of America.

When Woodrow Wilson had a semi-secret stroke in 1919, Edith Wilson served as President Wilson’s “steward.” Meaning, she basically ran the country until the end of Wilson’s second term in 1921. Edith oversaw the removal of the Nation’s Secretary of State, signed Executive Orders, and attended cabinet meetings in her husband’s place. Sounds like a full-time job to me.

I’d also argue that the serious speaking engagement and public interview calendars of Eleanor Roosevelt, Nancy Reagan, Hillary Clinton, and Michelle Obama count as full-time gigs. Dolley Madison and Angelica Van Buren acted as professional Washington matchmakers.

But like, more importantly, why is Jezebel policing the labor efforts of women? Doesn’t EMOTIONAL LABOR count? I mean think of all the ranting Pat Nixon had to endure every damn night. FFS, Francis Cleveland was 21 years old (27 years younger than Grover) and on her way to having 5 children. She never had a chance to fill out an application!

I think the Democrats’ obsession with “firsts” comes from a few places. One, it’s the obsession with civility - the Easter Egg roll, the Rose Garden needs roses, etc. It’s the “idea” of progress without making any progress. No, don’t absolve college debt or make minimum wage $20/hr. Just tell me that Joe Biden is the first Irish Catholic President since John F. Kennedy and expect me to muster up a smile about it!

Democrats also love to focus on “firsts,” because there are a lot of firsts to be awkward about right now. On their side, Joe Biden will be the oldest President in American history (78). He’s the first Democrat to win Georgia in 28 years (not really an accomplishment considering, right?) He’s also the first Delawarian to take office. (Don’t be confused, Rutherford B. Hayes was from Delaware, Ohio). Delaware has been a state since 1787, so this is an embarrassing accomplishment at best. Maybe they just don’t churn out natural-born leaders, IDK.

By touting fun firsts, Democratic party leadership can distract us from the extremely insane firsts that the Trump regime brought on. Trump is of course, the first president to be impeached, run for re-election and only serve one term. First president to go to North Korea. First president to begin his term with a “net negative approval rating.” If you care about family things, which his Evangelical supporters do like civility Democrats, Trump was the first president to be divorced more than once, be married three times, and have children with each of his three wives. He’s also the first and only President to assume the office without having had any prior public service experience, military or political.

Those are bad things. Trump also had some interesting firsts that do, in fact, qualify as “progressive.” KellyAnne Conway was the first female campaign manager, Melania the first immigrant first lady. But touting those achievements is like chanting, “hire more female guards!” Melania visited the kids and cages and was complicit.

When news outlets want me to get amped up about “the first shelter dog,” or the “first Irish Catholic president since JFK,” I just can’t. Aside from Kamala’s “firsts,” I can’t help but think we should want more. We still haven’t had a female President, a WOC President, a Gay President or Speaker of the House, a Trans anything in the line of presidential succession, a second President of color. But right now, incoming party leadership wants us to focus on these other “firsts,” and glean meaning from them. Then I guess, to the people of Delaware, I say congrats.

