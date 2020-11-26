There are No Good Thanksgiving Movies

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

Hi Everyone! It’s Brenden, Claire’s husband and your holiday cinema correspondent back for a very special Thanksgiving Eve edition of Going Downs.

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987) is the only Thanksgiving movie worth watching, and that tells you all you need to know about this overrated holiday. In this year of canceled Thanksgivings, it is essential to remember that Turkey Day isn’t even a good enough holiday to make a decent movie about.

Back in late October, I took to Twitter to test if I had forgotten any gems that had slipped through the cracks. The results only confirmed my pre-existing opinion. The 1987 John Hughes comedy starring Steve Martin and John Candy in top form is the only true great.

Before you get upset, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is a television special, not a movie. This leaves Home for the Holidays (1995), a film with a 63% on Rotten Tomatoes, a decent but not particularly special film.

The rest of them either incidentally about Thanksgiving like Addams Family Values (1993) or forgettable Hallmark Channel fluff aimed at capitalizing on the fact that there are no Thanksgiving movies.

The two actual Thanksgiving movies, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, and Home for the Holidays, are actually about how much Thanksgiving sucks. Planes, Trains, and Automobiles tackles the suckiness of holiday travel, while Home for the Holidays is about how much the actual holiday sucks once you arrive.

For those who don’t have an annual tradition of watching Turkey Day films with the family, here is a refresher. Trains, Planes and Automobiles is about uptight family man Neal Page (Steve Martin) being forced to work with chatty, slovenly Del Griffith (John Candy) to get home for Thanksgiving after his flight is rerouted in a snowstorm. Home for the Holidays stars Holly Hunter as a divorced, recently unemployed single mom struggling to keep her life together as she endures a dysfunctional family holiday.

You might argue that there is a fair share of Christmas movies about how much Christmas sucks, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation foremost among them. This is true, but they are outnumbered by the number of movies that function as Christmas propaganda. Films that are ostensibly anti-Christmas (i.e., Jingle All the Way, Bad Santa, The Santa Claus) eventually go all-in on Yuletide agit-prop by the end of the film.

The Thanksgiving movies, by contrast, hold the correct position that Thanksgiving kind of sucks.

I can hear your arguments already: what is so bad about getting together with your family and having a nice meal? Of course, nothing is wrong with spending quality time with your family if you like your family and, more importantly, like your family’s cooking. But every other holiday potentially has the same features. And on Thanksgiving, there are no gifts, special candies, fireworks, or costumes to sweeten the deal.

This brings me to the second common argument in favor of Thanksgiving: you love the food. If you love the food so much, why don’t you eat a similar spread at other times of the year? What is stopping you from ordering a turkey leg and potatoes for dinner instead of pizza on a Friday night? Why don’t you pop a can of wobbly cranberry sauce as a snack instead of an ice cream cone? All of the Thanksgiving foods are available year-round. It’s just that you’re not eating them.

The worst part of Thanksgiving is the time it takes to get to wherever you’re going to celebrate it. The reason Planes, Trains, and Automobiles are so popular is that it is about this very issue. Thanksgiving sucks because everyone is trying to get back to their families at the same time. Because we get so little time off to celebrate, everyone in the country is traveling in more or less the same 36-hour window. This, incidentally, is also why it is not a great holiday to celebrate during a pandemic.

If you have not yet seen this horrifying representation of American air traffic this week, take a look right now.

Jesus. Christ. And that is just the people willing to risk death to have this particular meal with their family. Imagine the number of people traveling when the risk of death is just average.

On top of all the pain of traveling, Thanksgiving is that it is too short. Those who can finagle the time and money to travel for Christmas are generally rewarded with at least a full week off of work and maybe even two weeks starting a day or two before Christmas Eve and extending to the Monday after the New Year. The best you’re going to get for Thanksgiving is a half-hearted Monday or Tuesday at work before a mid-week sprint across the country, only to return by Sunday evening at the latest.

Almost everyone spends more preparing for Thanksgiving between scheduling, packing, and traveling than actually enjoying the holiday. There’s not enough drama in 48 to 72 hours to support a three-act structure. Home for the Holidays, flawed as it is, has enough sense to spend Act 1 only on getting to dinner. That’s why the only great Thanksgiving film (PTAA) is all about getting home for Thanksgiving.

And so, I say that we shouldn’t shed a tear for our lost Thanksgiving, the only holiday that is genuinely more trouble than it's worth. Yes, Arbor Day is lamer. Easter is cornier. And all of the Troop holidays force us to grapple with American imperialism (while Thanksgiving allows us to ignore its colonialist roots, but that’s another article). But no holiday requires as much squeeze for as little cranberry juice as Thanksgiving.

Don’t say COVID never did anything for you this Holiday season and spend your Thanksgiving doing something low stress, something that allows for a maximum travel time of thirty seconds from the refrigerator to the couch. You could watch Trains, Planes, and Automobiles or Home for the Holidays. Or don’t. For once, it is your duty to not give a fuck.

