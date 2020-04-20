the world is a big book, travel reminds me there are more chapters

It’s okay to dream about travel - the first flights you’ll book, the first road trip you’ll take, the first sights you’ll see when this is all over. I, like many of you, lost my job and am facing a shift in income. But, it hasn’t stopped me from researching, bookmarking, and saving up for a someday trip. Besides, the 2000-year old Colosseum will probably be there next year or in 3 years.
The world is a big book, and every time I think I’ve read the last page, travel reminds me that there are still more chapters.
High on my list right now is Taiwan, Vietnam, Pinnacles National Park, Oaxaca, Istanbul and Ireland. I keep detailed spreadsheets of my dream destinations, the best season to go, and how to link them with other trips. I also keep a record of every state, country, national park, and UNESCO World Heritage site I’ve been to. I’m nuts.
Today’s theme is travel daydreaming. Celebs are boring me and tomorrow I’ll share the hometown Angelynes you all sent me, along with a Bustle feature I’ve been working on for two months.
Plus: Discuss in the comments: what movies and TV transport you?
Lynx 🐆
From Travel+Leisure 13 Virtual Train Rides From Around the World That You Can Experience Right Now, I’m partial to the Bernina Railway which takes you from Switzerland to Italy.
BudgetYourTrip is how I both budget international travel and see which destinations are a great bang for your buck. It’s also a fun website to play around with. I never would have gone to Slovakia without this website and I’m so glad I did. I took a Cold War history tour with a man my age that forever changed my perspective on how lucky I was to grow up in the US. In the 90s, when I was watching Nickelodeon and eating fruit rollups, he was selling the zippers from Levis jeans he’d find on the Austrian border. I also use Scott’s Cheap Flights to find travel deals. Right now, Scott is only sending deals that are completely refundable/credited and start after August.
If you have VR, or a way to watch 360 Video, there are many awesome city walkthroughs you can go on. Here’s one of Seoul.
I get a lot out of playing around with Google’s MyMaps. When I’m researching a destination, I add pins to it for bars, restaurants and historical sites, then when we get there I download the map. Here’s ours from Havana, Cuba. I also use this National Parks tracker to track which parks I’ve been to. Click the 3 dots, then “copy map” to make your own.
When deep daydreaming, I use this map that tells you the closest National Park to every region. One of my dreams is a trip to see my sister and her husband in Austin then a big long crazy drive to check out Big Bend.
I really want this Fantastic Cities adult coloring book. I’m also really vibing on this FREE Leading Hotels of the World downloadable one for luxury dreaming.
This article on Istanbul’s Basket Tradition by Jenna Scatena reminds us that the Turkish have had a no-contact delivery solution for centuries.
Movies that transport me: (PLEASE COMMENT WITH MORE RECS!)
Japan: Lost in Translation and Shoplifters
Turkey: Mustang
Korea: Parasite, The Handmaiden
Mexico: Roma, Y Tu Mama Tambien
Europe: In Bruges, Grand Budapest Hotel, Suspiria, Death of Stalin, Roman Holiday, Before Sunrise/Sunset, any Almodovar
TV that transports me: (PLEASE COMMENT WITH MORE RECS!)
Any Anthony Bourdain show. He was amazing.
An Idiot Abroad is comfort-zone-breaking relatability. Ricky Gervais sends his unwilling friend around the world.
Street Food, from the creators of Chef’s Table on Netflix
Drag Race: Thailand: gives a totally different perspective on how art/fashion/comedy assignments can be interpreted.
