the world is a big book, travel reminds me there are more chapters

It’s okay to dream about travel - the first flights you’ll book, the first road trip you’ll take, the first sights you’ll see when this is all over. I, like many of you, lost my job and am facing a shift in income. But, it hasn’t stopped me from researching, bookmarking, and saving up for a someday trip. Besides, the 2000-year old Colosseum will probably be there next year or in 3 years.

The world is a big book, and every time I think I’ve read the last page, travel reminds me that there are still more chapters.

High on my list right now is Taiwan, Vietnam, Pinnacles National Park, Oaxaca, Istanbul and Ireland. I keep detailed spreadsheets of my dream destinations, the best season to go, and how to link them with other trips. I also keep a record of every state, country, national park, and UNESCO World Heritage site I’ve been to. I’m nuts.

Today’s theme is travel daydreaming. Celebs are boring me and tomorrow I’ll share the hometown Angelynes you all sent me, along with a Bustle feature I’ve been working on for two months.

Plus: Discuss in the comments: what movies and TV transport you?

Lynx 🐆