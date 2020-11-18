Hi everyone! It’s Brenden, Claire’s husband, and Going Downs’ alcoholic ex-pat novelist correspondent. We are back from our election hiatus, and during our downtime, I had the chance to read Ernest Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises. I’ve long felt that millennials are another “Lost Generation.” After reading the book and reflecting on Biden’s necessary but uninspiring victory, I wrote something about that.

The Sun Never Rose: Thoughts on “The Sun Also Rises” From Another Lost Generation

“You are all a lost generation.” — Gertrude Stein.

I was not forced to read The Sun Also Rises in high school or college like so many people my age. This was probably for the best. I wouldn’t have really understood it.

The Sun Also Rises is usually talked about as a novel about young people galavanting around Spain attending bullfights and boxing matches and getting drunk. Reading the book for the first time, I was struck by the fact that the main characters are not particularly young.

Our protagonist and his friends are in their thirties. They are at an age where drifting from bar to bar and from party to party is no longer that cool. Jake, Mike, Rob, Bill, and Brett are, more or less, engaging in the Jazz Age version of driving the Camaro around the high school parking lot.

Our heroes have had marriages, careers, and dreams. And all of it has fallen apart. Or rather, it never really got started. Most of them have even fought in a war, but there is a feeling that their lives are only now beginning because of all the bullshit that caused things to go in fits and starts through their first decade of adulthood.

As Gertrude Stein famously told Hemingway, they are a lost generation. And what would look charming on the younger men and women who fill the edges of the book wears more melancholy on them.

I have always felt a special affinity with the Lost Generation. When Claire and I went to Paris, we made a point to drink at Harry’s New York Bar — one of the Lost Generation’s haunts — and we stole two coasters that are now framed in our living room.

Millennials generally feel the same way. We had flapper parties in college. Speakeasy cocktail bars displaced craft beer halls as we came of drinking age. “Vintage” was always central to our generational aesthetic. In fact, the Boomers even rebooted The Great Gatsby just for us in 2013. Thank you, Boomers.

We even ape the Lost Generation’s politics. The Democratic Socialists of America represent the largest left movement in America since Eugene Debs ran for president from prison in 1920, earning one million votes. DSA recently surpassed 100,000 dues-paying members.

We are also a Lost Generation. We, too, had a war, though funnily enough, it didn’t touch the vast majority of us. Sure, I know some people who died in Iraq and Afghanistan, but like most millennials, I experienced the war on social media.

Our generation was lost to the economy, to the careless financial tyranny of the generation first brought to power in an unholy alliance with Ronald Reagan and still in power under Joe Biden. The Baby Boomers have had five presidents, while Gen X may very possibly have zero. Millennials recently minted their first political superstar, a woman who was forced to work as a bartender throughout her twenties.

I graduated from college in 2009 and I will never forget seeing the fathers of my high school classmates reduced to wearing sandwich boards begging for work on the side of the interstate. It should be noted that the Boomers have eaten some of their own.

And from there, things did not get much better. I was 27 before I got anything I would consider a real career opportunity. This was also the year I was able to quit working in retail to support myself. I was 33 before I found any kind of career success. My wife feels similarly. As do all four groomsmen from my wedding, as do most of her bridesmaids.

We feel that in our thirties, our lives are just beginning.

The rest of our generation feels the same way. And why wouldn’t they? Millennials hold just four percent of America’s wealth. In California, gig economy jobs were just legalized as a third type of employment, separate from full-time and independent contracting and providing no benefits. The failure of the Affordable Care Act has led to monthly premiums in the hundreds of dollars for little to no care. 45% of millennials are still carrying student loan debt from coursework they completed ten years ago.

Many of us are just now coming up for air for the first time. Many others are still drowning.

I’m not floating around Spain, but like the Lost Generation, I see no value in the institutions and expectations that have been thrust upon me by an American society that has offered me nothing else. As older generations bemoaned the loss of America’s honor or grandeur or dignity or whatever under Donald Trump, I thought to myself, “Fuck it. What has America ever done for me?”

Like Jake and his friends, I have looked at the broken promises behind me and said, “Fuck it.” I will not leave Los Angeles to become a Parisian ex-pat. I do not speak French, my work is here, and as the Yellow Vest movement showed us, they don’t exactly have things any easier. Unlike the last Lost Generation, I don’t know if we have anywhere to flee to.

But, in the last four years, I have become an ex-pat in my mind. For me and many millennials, the presidential run of Bernie Sanders — a member of the so-called “Greatest Generation” for winning a war that Baby Boomers like to imagine they won— was our last negotiation with America.

Now, my position is that America doesn’t care about me, so I don’t care about it. I want the best for my community, for my peers, for all of those around me. But, whether America has anything to do with that or not is up to America.

I happened to start reading The Sun Also Rises on the day that Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election after a week of grueling, protracted counting. Claire and I watched his victory speech together. I won’t pretend I didn’t sigh heavily with relief at the news of Trump’s defeat.

But I also won’t pretend that Biden’s promise to “to rebuild the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation” didn’t ring hollow.

If America has a soul and a backbone, I have never been allowed to see it. It has been like when I worked at the Apple store in my twenties, and I sold hundreds of iPads, but could never afford one. “I should be grateful,” I have been told by America. I should be grateful for the scraps. I should be grateful to feel the distant presences of the soul and the backbone I have been assured are just behind the curtain.

Towards the end of The Sun Also Rises, as an aging, lonely, drunken Jake watches a nineteen-year-old matador receive the accolades of adoring fans and the love of the woman he loved, you expect at least a hint of bitterness. But no bitterness comes.

And so as I watched the next generation rise up behind me, expecting to have the things promised to them, the things I was denied, I do not feel bitter. In fact, I hope that they get them. I hope they get student loan forgiveness and healthcare and paid internships and stability and all the rest. But if they don’t, I hope they can find the freedom I have found.

If you are going to be a lost generation, you might as well do what Hemingway’s characters did: get lost.

