The Barter System

true story:
Fun:
Google Arts & Culture has put virtual tours of 2500 full museums and world heritage sites online. Today I toured the Taj Mahal! Their digitized works of art are also amazing and HD. You can zoom into the finer details of some iconic works.
A list of animal-forward live cams by KQED: puppies, ospreys, otters.
One of my favorite shows of 2019, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, is now available for free on Amazon Prime. It’s perfect for a. gawking over Kirsten Dunst’s limitless acting chops, and b. laughing at Florida during a time when Florida is being very Florida.
Here’s a Reddit thread of a colorblind guy slowly realizing that peanut butter is not, as he thought, green.
Longread from Buzzfeed News “What place do influencers have in a pandemic?”
Not my thing but…my sister Nora told me the NFL is offering free streaming access to old games going back to 2009. Hint: just watch the ones where your team wins. Create your perfect undefeated season!
This
Celebrities
Now that you’ve recovered from that “Imagine” / Gal Gadot video, please listen to Celeb News Ride Home’s deep dive on just who everyone was and where the hell these sprawling compounds are. To my surprise, Jimmy Fallon wasn’t hiking in a park but rather strolling in his own private forest.
IDK is Vanessa Hudgens Ok? This is the second not great front-facing video from her this week.
The Queen of Denmark is making paper animal hats. Thank you Margrethe the II!
Conspiracy theory alert: I’m ready to say it. After a week plus of repeated, daily paparazzi coverage in the middle of a lockdown…I think the Ana De Armas / Ben Affleck relationship is FAKE. Just my opinion, but I’m not buying it!! Why? A few years back, I listened to this episode of Jezebel’s DirtCast in which 2 former Hollywood crisis managers were interviewed. They basically confirmed that celebrity PR reps play matchmaker by getting together and contractually plotting out a window of 2 years with a set number of dates for their clients. I think the coronavirus has shortened their “fling” so Ben and Ana are trying to speed up the “dates” they agreed they’d go on in promo for their new movie, Deep Water in light of the virus putting everything on hold.
