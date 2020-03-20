The Barter System

Now that you’ve recovered from that “Imagine” / Gal Gadot video, please listen to Celeb News Ride Home’s deep dive on just who everyone was and where the hell these sprawling compounds are. To my surprise, Jimmy Fallon wasn’t hiking in a park but rather strolling in his own private forest.

Conspiracy theory alert: I’m ready to say it. After a week plus of repeated, daily paparazzi coverage in the middle of a lockdown…I think the Ana De Armas / Ben Affleck relationship is FAKE. Just my opinion, but I’m not buying it!! Why? A few years back, I listened to this episode of Jezebel’s DirtCast in which 2 former Hollywood crisis managers were interviewed. They basically confirmed that celebrity PR reps play matchmaker by getting together and contractually plotting out a window of 2 years with a set number of dates for their clients. I think the coronavirus has shortened their “fling” so Ben and Ana are trying to speed up the “dates” they agreed they’d go on in promo for their new movie, Deep Water in light of the virus putting everything on hold.