Tara Reid: (Non-Political) Motivational Speaker

🔗 Lynx 🐆

The sheer idiocracy of these $30 bedazzled “cocktail masks.” Sweeties if a skinny girl marg can get through your mask, so can the virus. Ever heard of scissors? American ingenuity is so, so dumb sometimes.

Follow artist Adam Hillman who makes amazing art out of everyday objects like paperclips, cereal and fruit. witenry TBT: My famous painting series from last year.



1. The Scream by Munch

2. Creation of Adam by Michelangelo

3. Starry Night by Van Gogh

4. Self Portait by Van Gogh

5. American Gothic by Wood

6. Great Wave by Hokusai

7. The Kiss by Klimt

50 Best Contemporary Novels under 200 Pages. I just read The Day of the Locust, the 1939 Nathanael West novel about OG Hollyweird and the neighborhood I live in. It was all right, if at times very problematic, but short. Short is good sometimes.

Scaachi Khoul’s Buzzfeed article about Guy Fieri coming out on top during the pandemic and during Allison Roman drama is hilarious. Fieri is for the people. His food is unfussy because it’s apolitical — a Fieri dish tells the world nothing about who made it or who enjoys it, other than the fact that it is purely good, made for adults but easily enjoyed by children, which is what everything should be right now in particular.

LAist has incredible guides on what to buy at international grocery stores . Even if you don’t live in LA this is helpful for navigating niche ingredients and helping you try out new recipes. How to shop a Korean market like a pro. How to shop an Indian market like a pro. How to shop a Thai market like a pro. How to shop a Oaxacan market like a pro. Asian Groceries in the Time of Coronavirus



🌶️ Stars 🍵

TW: Woody Allen, Tara Reade, conservatorships