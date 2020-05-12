Tara Reid: (Non-Political) Motivational Speaker

I just realized there’s about 500 of us on the email list right now and about 300 more who click on this from social. As I like to say…
The sheer idiocracy of these $30 bedazzled “cocktail masks.” Sweeties if a skinny girl marg can get through your mask, so can the virus. Ever heard of scissors? American ingenuity is so, so dumb sometimes.
Follow artist Adam Hillman who makes amazing art out of everyday objects like paperclips, cereal and fruit.TBT: My famous painting series from last year.
1. The Scream by Munch
2. Creation of Adam by Michelangelo
3. Starry Night by Van Gogh
4. Self Portait by Van Gogh
5. American Gothic by Wood
6. Great Wave by Hokusai
7. The Kiss by Klimt
50 Best Contemporary Novels under 200 Pages. I just read The Day of the Locust, the 1939 Nathanael West novel about OG Hollyweird and the neighborhood I live in. It was all right, if at times very problematic, but short. Short is good sometimes.
Scaachi Khoul’s Buzzfeed article about Guy Fieri coming out on top during the pandemic and during Allison Roman drama is hilarious.
Fieri is for the people. His food is unfussy because it’s apolitical — a Fieri dish tells the world nothing about who made it or who enjoys it, other than the fact that it is purely good, made for adults but easily enjoyed by children, which is what everything should be right now in particular.
LAist has incredible guides on what to buy at international grocery stores. Even if you don’t live in LA this is helpful for navigating niche ingredients and helping you try out new recipes.
How to shop a Korean market like a pro.
How to shop an Indian market like a pro.
How to shop a Thai market like a pro.
How to shop a Oaxacan market like a pro.
Asian Groceries in the Time of Coronavirus
Movie theaters have reopened in South Korea, and the number one film at the box office is A Rainy Day in New York, the 2019 Woody Allen film shelved by Amazon in 2018 that will never come out in the US. Welp, it’s being marketed as a Timothee Chalamet romcom there to distract from the creep’s involvement.Not a joke: they have reopened cinemas in South Korea and the number 1 film at the Korean box office this weekend is A RAINY DAY IN NEW YORK, starring Timothee Chalametno but seriously i HATE the way that this is being marketed as ‘timothée chalamet’s a rainy day in new york’ to distract from it being directed by woody allen because i know that it’s going to work and people are going to spend money on this film
Another WTF of the day, Tara Reid (of Sharknado, most recently, I guess) is capitalizing on the confusion of Biden accuser Tara Reade having a similar name. In truly the weirdest most yikesy extension of “any press is good press” I’ve ever seen, Reid is ready to go on “speaking engagements” to speak about equal pay and female empowerment. But Bunny Lebowski isn’t ready to actually throw her support behind a woman to empower her, the other Tara Reade. I have to throw my hands up. Hey, Tara Reid: believing women isn’t that hard, especially if you feel already dragged into this unfairly.
Reid added, “I mean, c’mon … I’ve done a lot over the years, but not this … I don’t know Joe Biden … I’m not into politics at all. What is going on? The wrong person to bring into politics is me.”
Serious question? Can anybody tell me why Kristen Stewart is in a quarantine pod with Garrett Hedlund, Emma Roberts and hair stylist CJ Romero? I will post the response and Venmo you $2 if you can actually email me with some research. How do the actors know each other? I truly stan Kristen Stewart (um Personal Shopper is amazing). Are they dating?Who said you can’t be cute in quarantine!? 🧚🏻♂️Hair cut on @emmaroberts and Cut and Color on Kristen!! 💇🏼♀️💇🏼♂️🧡🧡
Comrade Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari have reunited after being separated. She’s in Vegas reflecting on burning down her gym and he was in Miami wearing a jock strap on his face, remember? By the way, last week it was announced that Britney’s conservatorship would be extended until August 22. Let me get you up to speed!
Conservatorship means that Spears’ financial decisions are under control of another individual. It also means that big life decisions like marriage and children are subject to the conservator’s approval. Britney also can’t vote, change medicine or buy property on her own. This is why the #FreeBritney movement has been gaining steam. Plus, Britney is 38.
In Britney’s case that has been first her lawyer in 2008, then her father Jamie Spears, then a “care manager” intermediary named Jodi Montgomery who Jamie speaks through. But, since last year, Britney has been formally petitioning to end the conservatorship. She even announced a “infinite work hiatus” until it was settled, which many see as a labor strike. Unfortunately, the conservatorship hearing has just been extended until August 22.
According to this Us article, Spears wants to have a baby and get married with her boyfriend, but her father is against.
Then last week, court documents revealed that Britney Spears’ father, when applying for the conservatorship in 2008, claimed she had dementia, which allowed him to put her in a mental facility at any time.
Spears has released 5 albums since 2008, done 2 Vegas residencies and countless product endorsements. Tough to do if you have dementia. This is so sad and effed up. Free Britney!!
This The Blast article is a great rabbit hole of how Jamie Spears is allegedly running through Britney’s money and how many recent posts are supposedly specific cries for help.
