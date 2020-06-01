taking time to educate

Hey.

Today is not a normal Monday. It’s a time to educate, hold ourselves accountable, and join the fight to end police brutality and racial inequality. It’s a time to listen to the ways racial and economic violence has effected the lives of people of color. Black Lives Matter.

It doesn’t really feel right to post about Catherine O’Hara’s iconic Canadian SAG award Zoom acceptance speech or snark about Thomas Middleditch’s wife divorcing him after he bragged about their open marriage. I honestly don’t have it in me to talk about Kimye suing their ex-bodyguard or this blind item that is allegedly about Jennifer Lawrence’s ties to Harvey Weinstein. The celebs are not really the focus today.

Many of you are probably looking for an entry point into these conversations or ways you can help and share this information with loved ones and relatives as a way of education and growth.

These links are just a start.

Q: I thought these were peaceful protests. What happened?

Here is a Reddit list of uncut videos of obvious police escalation onto press, innocent bystanders and peaceful protesters from Thursday-Sunday. Because many TV outlets are not sharing them, I hope you will watch if you want to understand just how militarized the police have become.

Q: Why are the activists doing this during the middle of a global pandemic?

“There is no post-pandemic for the racist foundation our systems are built on. We cannot postpone our trauma until 2021,” writes Kathleen Newman-Bremang in this Refinery29 article The Pandemic Of Black Trauma Will Never End.

Q: Why are the protesters wrecking property?

Why the CVS Burned (2015) is a great article for understanding the societal causes that lead to “looting” and physical damage.

This James Baldwin quote also calls into question the term “looting.”

I also recommend this Matt Bruenig article “Riots are Good, Actually” (2014)

Q: What does economic inequality have to do with this?

This thread by filmmaker Boots Riley gives insight. Click for full thread.

Q: Why is it problematic to share articles and social posts of police and authorities joining the protests?

While I’m sure the thought is genuine - to spread hope - often sharing these images is a way the authorities manipulate our emotions to create propaganda. It also centers the people in power (police) over the people fighting for change. And, in many instances this weekend, after displays of solidarity by the police, brutality occurred anyway, often seconds after. The 8 Most Popular Types of “Copaganda”.

Q: Why does my city have a curfew?

It’s to protect property. Funny how there wasn’t a curfew when corona outbreaks started. Do Curfews Work? (Vox, 2020)

Q: What is Antifa exactly? Did they make the peaceful protests un-peaceful?

Antifa simply stands for anti-fascist. Read this article by Mark Bray on why blaming them for flipped over police cars is a distraction from the truth.

Q: What book can I read that will challenge my White privilege?

White Fragility (2018) by sociologist Robin DiAngelo is considered the foremost text in understanding why white Americans have such a hard time discussing and challenging their beliefs on race.

Q: How do I talk to my racist relatives?

Mother Jones provides this tip sheet (2019) which offers strategies for acting with compassion. I would also recommend sharing this more simplified, data-supported Vox article, Police shootings and brutality in the US: 9 things you should know.

Q: How can I help?

Activist @dehyedration created an aggregation site, Ways to Help, which includes donation links, action requests, resources for protesters and educational documents and more articles.

Image by zaynscandycane