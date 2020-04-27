someone is waxing cardi b's hooha. but who?

Hope everyone had a nice weekend and welcome new subscribers!

My Sunday was hilarious, as news of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce made headlines - I got no less than 20 texts and messages about it. For the record, I did not cause this. I did think that it was interesting their statement actually used the D-word. That’s rare in a celebrity uncoupling announcement. This morning, divorce documents published in the rags showed Kristin accusing Jay of “marital misconduct.” I think that means she believes he cheated, which there had been rumors of for years and I guess was addressed on Very Cavallari, a show so boring, you couldn’t pay me to watch it.

🔗Lynx 🐆

  • Real life Younger. Twitter user @ij_zzzzzz stumbled upon a wild wikipedia story that in the 90s on the TV show Felicity, a 32 year old writer pretended to be a teenage girl screenplay prodigy. She was outed after inking a 6 figure development deal with Disney. I guess she does country music now.

    Brooks Otterlake @i_zzzzzz
    Thinking about the 32 year old Felicity writer who pretended to be a teen

    April 25th 2020

    41 Retweets

  • Hollywood Pimp. Ryan Murphy’s new show Hollywood comes out this week. It looks pretty good but clearly borrows from the recent, insane documentary Scotty Bowers and the Secret History of Hollywood. I highly recommend it. Scotty owned a gas station in Hollywood which turned into the #1 “mobile brothel” for celebrities. The movie’s got stories about everyone famous and the sex they had in the 1940s.

  • Splash Mountain is Canceled. Speaking of Hollywood history, Karina Longworth’s podcast series Six Degrees of Song of the South focuses on the forgotten past of Disney’s most racist movie. Did you know it was re-released in theaters 5 times, including 2 times in the 1980s? Did you know that Mickey Mouse’s original mannerisms and costume were modeled after blackface performers in the vaudeville era? WTF. It’s a great listen for some true dark Disney intel.

  • Can’t decide if I’m grossed out or in love. I just learned about Orchid Mantises, the preying insects that look like flowers.

  • There’s a zookeeper living full time at the London Zoo. This is very cute.

    I miss answering visitors’ questions and showing off our animals. The pygmy goats miss being petted and are getting extra massages from staff. We’ve hidden food for the meerkats to find, and puzzles for the squirrel monkeys. The big cats are less fussed and enjoy the spring sunshine.

🌶️Stars 🍵

2
