someone is waxing cardi b's hooha. but who?

My Sunday was hilarious, as news of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce made headlines - I got no less than 20 texts and messages about it. For the record, I did not cause this. I did think that it was interesting their statement actually used the D-word. That’s rare in a celebrity uncoupling announcement. This morning, divorce documents published in the rags showed Kristin accusing Jay of “marital misconduct.” I think that means she believes he cheated, which there had been rumors of for years and I guess was addressed on Very Cavallari, a show so boring, you couldn’t pay me to watch it.

I miss answering visitors’ questions and showing off our animals. The pygmy goats miss being petted and are getting extra massages from staff. We’ve hidden food for the meerkats to find, and puzzles for the squirrel monkeys. The big cats are less fussed and enjoy the spring sunshine.

Can’t decide if I’m grossed out or in love. I just learned about Orchid Mantises, the preying insects that look like flowers.

Splash Mountain is Canceled . Speaking of Hollywood history, Karina Longworth’s podcast series Six Degrees of Song of the South focuses on the forgotten past of Disney’s most racist movie. Did you know it was re-released in theaters 5 times, including 2 times in the 1980s? Did you know that Mickey Mouse’s original mannerisms and costume were modeled after blackface performers in the vaudeville era? WTF. It’s a great listen for some true dark Disney intel.

Hollywood Pimp. Ryan Murphy’s new show Hollywood comes out this week . It looks pretty good but clearly borrows from the recent, insane documentary Scotty Bowers and the Secret History of Hollywood. I highly recommend it. Scotty owned a gas station in Hollywood which turned into the #1 “mobile brothel” for celebrities. The movie’s got stories about everyone famous and the sex they had in the 1940s.

Real life Younger . Twitter user @ij_zzzzzz stumbled upon a wild wikipedia story that in the 90s on the TV show Felicity, a 32 year old writer pretended to be a teenage girl screenplay prodigy. She was outed after inking a 6 figure development deal with Disney. I guess she does country music now .

“The Heidi and Spencer of Covid-19,” Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas are back. This time Ben is yelling at the paps to leave Ana alone? So confused. If you call the police, you can’t be mad about the siren right? leah @saoiirseronans

There’s an Ariana Grande impersonator on TikTok who is honestly the spitting image. Real Ariana Grande hates this. She reposted a snarky meme about how “degrading” it is when people impersonate celebrities. Buzzfeed’s roundup of her tweets about this TikTokker shows she’s been upset for awhile. The Tiktoks feel like more of an homage to me…the sincerest form of flattery. I still stan her for the “I hate America” moment, tho. Lol.

My feud with a giant hand sanitizer bottle. I have a very real and very longstanding (2+ yr) beef with Katy Perry. I’ll get into that someday on this newsletter, maybe for paid content. In the meantime…uh…I hate this? This is how she judged American Idol. Who took this picture? Who made the costume? If this isn’t a cry for help…

Trend Alert. Ever notice how every Hollywood movie set in a developing or even non-1st world nation has a yellow filter? Anytime anything is set in Mexico, India, or Southeast Asia, they go Valencia on our ass. Well, Chris Hemsworth’s new Netflix movie, Extraction, set in Bangladesh, is being called out for this. BTW…Hemsworth has been shilling his new fitness app called Centr (lol, is it 2012?) which costs $20/month for at-home workouts. DaybreakPaladin☀️ @DaybreakPaladin @NetflixFilm