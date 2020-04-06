Somehow I just can't find time to watch the Punk'd Reboot on Quibi

We made it to another Monday! My dumb trick in all of this is to find one little thing every day to get mildly excited about. Today, it was the fact that Kristin Cavallari, former Chicago Bears player, Jay Cutler, and her hairstylist have chosen to stay in the Bahamas “indefinitely.” As a Chicagoan, the Cavallari-Cutler family has always been on my bad side - Kristin repeatedly said she hates Chicago and once called it a “sacrifice.” I fell down this rabbit hole very hard. Please enjoy my “journalism” below.

How to (Not-Awkwardly) Reach Out to Your Neighbors

We live in a small apartment building with 16 units and I’ve been wanting to reach out, especially knowing that we have 5 units of people living alone. I felt like if I didn’t after living here for 5 years, I would feel like I hadn’t done enough. I searched around and used this Neighborly Invitation Regarding Coronavirus to make my own, which is a little more specific I feel. You can edit either by going to File > Make a Copy and adding one to your Drive. We slipped them under the doors of our neighbors, and we taped a Neighbor Needs List for shared goods to our front gate. The response has been really good and I’m happy to have these kind of connections during this time. And, with our needs list, people have been awesome offering up TP, paper towels and supplies.

Linkz

Two sites help filter the internet on opposite sides of the spectrum. Just Give Me Positive News (about c*vid) is a great way to stay up to date by tracking lowered cases, relief efforts, and small signs in which things may be getting better around the world. Alternatively, Did They Help? is keeping tabs on which companies and celebrities donated money or protected their workers in the face of the crisis. Watch: Never Rarely Sometimes Always, the indie Sundance favorite written and directed by Eliza Hittman is out early on VOD via Prime. Warning: it’s not exactly a cheery watch, but an important and amazing one. We follow pregnant teen Autumn (first time actress Sidney Flanigan) from her hometown in rural Pennsylvania to New York City to obtain a legal abortion. The film has a 92% on Metacritic with reviewers calling it the best film of 2020. Dumb idea: If you have YouTube on your TV, why not take a couple shots and then virtually ride some of the world’s craziest rollercoasters? There’s a whole world of POV themepark ride videos out there. You could go to Disney World… Dollywood… Or ride the Fury 325, one of the tallest rollercoasters in the world. In GrubStreet’s “What It’s Like to Self-Quarantine With a Michelin-Starred Chef” Kaitlin Menza holes up with her BF, Kevin Rose, head chef at Atera. Quite the “golden handcuffs” if you ask me. I try to contribute by chopping veggies or stirring pots, and he controls his face and his breathing very well but I can still feel his pupils dilating when I burn the very basic scrambled eggs, or get the timing wrong when sautéing onions. So I get enraged and stomp away (I have six feet of runway for stomping) and I say, “Okay, you do it then!” If I walked back to my own apartment uptown, with its single pot and single pan, I’d be eating a can of chickpeas every night and we both know that. It might be time to decorate with removable wallpaper. Some ideas from A Beautiful Mess on how to accent small spaces with it. Spoonflower has the biggest and coolest selection. Order mask-making fabric from them while you’re at it! How did I not know this…In 1998 Guillermo Del Toro's father was kidnapped in Guadalajara and James Cameron gave 1 million dollars cash to get him released. (via Today I Learned). Del Toro moved his family to CA after that.

Going Downs is a dailyish newsletter written by @clairecdowns! You can support the newsletter by sharing it or subscribing! DMs open for tips, feedback, and comments.