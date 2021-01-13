Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

Hello new year, hello new subscribers! And for my longtime readers…if you thought I was dead…I’m BACK! After a sweet, sweet hiatus I (and Brenden) are here!

I know I missed all kinds of amazing “taint week” stories. Kim & Kanye (I predicted this…but did not predict the Jeffree Star rumors), Bruce Willis getting kicked out of Rite Aid, and conflicting relationship timelines from Jason Sudeikis/Olivia Wilde/Harry Styles. So many of you sent me countless Hilary Hayward Thomas Baldwin (Hilaria Baldwin) posts, threads, and articles.

If you are obsessive, like me, I invite you to check out the Reddit Subreddit dedicated to uncovering countless Hilaria/Alec internet flotsam and jetsam in which H2 claims a Spanish identity. If anything, come for the memes:

I had my own taint week investigation into the thirstiness of one particular actor with SNL:

But what I want to talk today, is why Armie Hammer Cannabalism was trending on Twitter last weekend.

“Sh*T Is Getting Weird” With Armie Hammer

TW: cannibalism, rape, animal abuse, drugs

If you follow the wild DM-gossip Instagram account, Deux Moi, you know that everybody’s favorite actor/oil heir/Winkelvi, Armie Hammer, has been rumored to be into some kinky sex. Last July, when he announced his split from wife Elizabeth Chambers, Deux Moi, linked him to Lily Allen and Rumer Willis (unverified).

The account also posted (unverified) stories of Hammer being into finding individuals on social to do BDSM with. Fine. It was around this time, that Twitter users noticed Hammer had allegedly “liked” several pretty hardcore posts, apparently without knowing they were public. Here’s a recent recap of those:

Then, last weekend, user @HouseofEffie posted DMs that Hammer allegedly sent her. They are extremely graphic, and involve cannibalism, drinking blood, and rape. These are unverified, for the record, and incredibly sick.

Several of the messages may possibly date back over the course of four years, beginning in 2016, when Hammer was still married. More can be read here. There’s one about Hammer wanting to “cut off a girlfriend’s toe and put it in his pocket.”

Users online claimed that these messages had to be fake, so HouseofEffie supplied the internet with private photos Hammer had sent her, as well as voice messages and claims that there are accounts from other women.

Today, The Daily Mail posted a video of Hammer driving while drinking and “licking white crystals off of a friend’s hand.” He deadpans the camera and says, “shit is getting weird.”

With all of this coming out in the open, internet sleuths are going back and doing what they do best: digging up receipts. Apparently, in July 2020, an anonymous poster on Lipstick Alley posted a now-deleted rape accusation. Though it is unverified, it is extremely horrifying and sad.

Then there is Armie’s history of being “a meat guy.” For years, on his socials, in late night couch bits, and on food blogs, Hammer teased a carnivorous persona of a guy who doesn’t just like grilling, he “geeks out” (as Eater put it) on the bloody world of amateur home butchering. This is not your regular grillmaster with a dad bod on July 4th, this is much more advanced.

armiehammer A post shared by Armie Hammer ( @armiehammer

Here’s him on Colbert, talking about rope tying and eating questionably prepared street meat. Another on Kimmel, talking about eating a raw steak. He also posted pics of this on Instagram. Here’s Eater sharing Hammer’s grilling tips in 2017. There’s this anecdote he shared of a night with director Luca Guadagnino:

There’s also the time he shared brutally gory photos of two pig heads in his kitchen on Instagram or this post of him injecting a steak with a flavor injector (unfortunately) shaped like a hypodermic needle.

There’s also this once seemingly innocuous joke about cannibalism he posted on Twitter.

Here’s a 2013 article from ELLE, in which Hammer told a story about a woman wanting to stab him while they were having sex.

Then, this Instagram post.

Then there’s Hammer’s oddly menacing look he debuted during quarantine. Caption is, “killing the game.”

What’s most fascinating here is the use of “receipts” we haven’t seen before. Knives, blood, a few posts about cannibalism, a few posts about eating meat, all the likes of the bondage posts…are they all some unfortunate coincidence? It seems kind of easy to put a bunch of internet detritus together to make Hammer the next Luka Magnotta. It’s like pointing to a bunch of signs to claim the neighborhood lady who lives alone is a witch. (Victorian home, only wears black, keeps to herself = witch!)

But then there’s the human aspect to it. I believe women, and no one deserves to hear anybody’s hardcore rape fantasies without a safe word or consent. And, if the alleged account of rape from Lipstick Alley is true, Hammer should be punished for his actions.

This entire thing reminds me of “The Cannibal Cop,” Gilberto Valle, the NYPD officer who was arrested in 2013 for engaging dark web chatrooms that detailed brutal cannibalism, including supposed “plots” to torture, eat, and rape women. His wife discovered all of this on his computer. But when the case was brought to court, Valle’s lawyers argued that these were “thought crimes,” and not detailed scenarios Valle was going to carry out. His legal team asserted that while it is sickening to sexualize brutal violence against women, it is not illegal to think these disgusting thoughts (or jerk off to them). The moment when a thought becomes a crime is when a person intends to act on these thoughts. The defense worked, and Valle walked free. There’s a fascinating documentary called Thought Crimes on the case.

Yes, it is pretty disgusting to be a weird amateur butcher guy. I’m not even a vegetarian and I can’t stomach his meat pics. It’s also awful and morally reprehensible to allegedly cheat on your spouse. Additionally, I don’t understand how or why anyone would want to allegedly fantasize about drinking someone’s blood during sex. Or eating toes. Or engaging in consensual rape fantasies. It’s not for me. But none of these things are crimes.

I also think that what Hammer may have done does violate the terms of service on Instagram. If normal ladies aren’t allowed to show god-given-nipples, why is it okay to ideate murder and rape fantasies in the DMs? Instagram could block his account if they wanted to.

Threatening to rape a woman, committing rape, and carrying out online harassment are punishable by law. I wish the media was more upset about these allegations. But until Hammer is proven to have eaten human meat, Hammer is not a cannibal. He’s not going to Harmie Hamhocks us any time soon.

