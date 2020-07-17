Shoving Diane Warren Out of Frame

Welcome back to Going Downs, the newsletter about celebrities participating in politics.

This week in Going Downs, I asked the question: Is Free Britney a Political Movement? after noticing the group adopting signifiers from other activist groups, namely BLM. Brenden went in on Ivanka Trump’s Goya photo and the effectiveness of celebrities endorsing or boycotting products as political statement in The Ends Justify the Beans. Last week’s Blind Item was revealed to be Chris Pratt, and we all think Arielle Charnas is making her employees buy and spam social with her clothing line (Subscriber post).

🛎️ Updates 🛎️

On Wednesday, it was reported that Kanye dropped out of his run for President. On Thursday, it was announced that Kanye had filed with the FEC, spent $5,000 in campaign funds and is now on the ballot in Oklahoma for the November election. Caitlyn Jenner also made a play to become his Veep if that other lady doesn’t work out.

Ghislaine Maxwell apparently has a secret husband nobody knew about and is refusing to reveal his name to protect his privacy. NY Post thinks it’s British tech CEO Scott Borgerson, because Ghislaine was hiding out at his house. Maxwell was also denied bail and must stay in jail until her 2021 trial.

🦜 Shout-Outs 🦜

My friend David Hill’s book T he Vapors : A Southern Family, the New York Mob, and the Rise and Fall of Hot Springs, America's Forgotten Capital of Vice is now out. It’s getting very good reviews on Good Reads!

I liked these surf bros trying to “end the mask shortage” in Huntington Beach confronting mostly toxic masculinity when it comes to mask wearing. Their attitude is just so jovial and funny. Mask-wearing is mandatory statewide in California.

This person on Reddit found “an entire house” in their attic, complete with wallpaper and toilet. The pics are insane. More pics here if you don’t like/use Reddit.

🔮 Celeb Predictions 🔮

I still think Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas will break up by July 30, 2020 . They’re in Portugal because Ana is filming a commercial, and there’s been very few photos.

Ellen DeGeneres will announce she’s “retiring” from TV by Fall, only to resurface early next year with a show that’s not called Ellen but is basically the same show. (Jay Leno style).

The cause of the Armie Hammer / Elizabeth Chambers divorce will be revealed to be his cheating.

📸 Pics of the Week 📸

Johnny Depp asleep covered in a carton of melted Talenti - relatable.

Lamar Odom getting manscaped.

lasermepleasemiami @lamarodom Get’s his manscape Lasered By the Best in Town 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Lmaooooo 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩

This throwback Spice Girls pic that Emma Bunton (Baby) shared makes me happy.

emmaleebunton

. . .

#tb #tbt #throwbackthursday A party at the hotel after a tour performance! 🥳 Pure joy!! 💕✌️. . .

This headline…

nypost Kellyanne Conway’s teenage daughter playfully trolled her mom as “Smelly Kelly” on TikTok as she continues to duke it out with her folks over their supposed threats to boot her offline. Head to the link in our bio to watch the teen's post.

Madonna’s 25-year old boyfriend may have some regrets

This video of Mariah Carey “removing” Diane Warren (not Ghislaine!)

Even this picture of Pedro Almodóvar slating Tilda Swinton for their new movie is somehow Almodóvarian.

Reality star Lauren Goodger (The Only Way is Essex), got caught photoshopping her dad to look hotter in her childhood photos.

Gavin Rossdale’s Pomeranian answers to no one. LA law regarding dogs be collared be damned, she’s a free bitch baby.

