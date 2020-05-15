robert pattinson has a beautiful imagination

Someone once told me that part of the job with creative people is to help those who have no imagination be able to see better images.
I’m sure someone once looked at Picasso’s Weeping Woman and turned to him and said, “But the lady is crooked. You need to fix that.”
I forget sometimes that many people just can’t think beyond a small hard box in their mind of what should and what should not be. They don’t even think of what could be.
Instead of imagining, for example, a world in which a sexist stereotype of a diner waitress named “Flo” isn’t the brand ambassador for their car insurance company after 12 years, they hire sycophantic “creatives” with similarly limited thinking to agree with them and write Flo more commercials. I have nothing against Flo; I bring this up as a small example of how trickle down unimaginativeness can plague us all.
3% of the world’s population literally has no imagination - a condition called aphantasia.
A vast number of adults have lost touch with their inner child. Then there are the people who seemed to be no-fun bores from birth. I have a distinct memory of a childhood playdate (age 9?) in which I wanted to pretend my American Girl Doll was a zookeeper for my pet parakeet, Stripes. The little girl I was playing with (also 9) said, “But Stripes is a real bird and Samantha is just a doll.”
That person is an adult now. I can only imagine, in my vast, big beautiful imagination, how she and others like her unintentionally dim the creative sparks of friends, family and coworkers. If you too, have grown up to be Mr. Banks from Mary Poppins, you could always use quar time to work on your imagination. Skies can be green if you color them in with a green pencil. No one will kill you, I promise.
Everybody do my QUIZ - IDing celebrities wearing masks! (Subscriber bonus)
This picture of Helena Bonham Carter proves you should just keep being you lol.
Similarly, I’ve discovered that Rocco Ritchie (Madonna + Guy Ritchie’s 19 year old son) dresses in period costume full time. That’s his thing. The first picture is him during lockdown.
A Manhattan judge ruled that MK Olsen’s divorce wasn't an “essential service.” They also urged her not to file for divorce in an area she doesn’t live in, because she could face “sanctions for circumventing essential business orders.” The gossip rags are claiming the divorce is due to Sarkozy wanting MK to stay at home more, which they attribute to him being “very French.” I…no. This sort of “very French” did not apply to his 1/2 brother Nicolas Sarkozy, known for his alleged affairs in his 3 marriages.
Fran Drescher joins the group of celebrities who believe the unfounded conspiracy theory that Covid is caused by 5G telephone signals. Fran, no.
Earlier this week, in his GQ profile, Robert Pattinson gave a recipe for something called piccolini cuscino. Well, a chef has tried to make it in Fire and Nausea: I Made Robert Pattinson’s Ungodly Pasta Recipe. Some highlights:
“Pattinson goes to great lengths to make piccolini cuscino while talking to the interviewer, burning his hands, setting a latex glove on fire and blowing up his microwave in the process. He even talks about his hopes of it becoming an established fast-food dish one day.”
One “filthy” box of cornflakes
A lighter
Nine packs of pre-sliced cheese
“Just any sauce”
The top half of a bun
Lots of sugar
Pasta
For some reason, Pattinson insists on cooking the pasta in a microwave even though he has a stove.
It’s all going downhill, and makes me realize why I’ve never seen sugar included in any pasta recipes I’ve ever cooked. Or sliced cheese. Or cornflakes. (Contrary to what Pattinson says, they are not a good substitute for breadcrumbs.)
Matt Damon is still in that tiny Irish town and after begging daily on air, a local radio station got an exclusive interview with him. It’s very cute.
“It feels like a fairytale. When I first came in, people were saying, ‘Well, Bono lives over there, Enya lives over there’,” said Damon. “It’s been incredible. This is one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever been. Obviously what’s going on in the world is horrible, but I’ve got my whole family; I’m with my kids and we have teachers with us because we were planning on missing school for about eight weeks.
