reinstate the double secret prenup

Happy Second Wednesday! It’s a fun week for content!
Today, my article about adult-only platform OnlyFans and the intersection of Caroline Calloway dropped on ELLE.com. It’s titled, “OnlyFans, Influencers, And The Politics Of Selling Nudes During A Pandemic,” and I hope you’ll give it a read! This is not the first time I’ve written about CC for ELLE, I interviewed her about selling her version of Matisse’s art back in November.
I’m really proud of it, and I’ve gotten great feedback from the labor, sex worker, and snarking communities. Internet writing is impossible without a great editor, and I have Jessica Roy to thank for believing in me. Her upcoming book about women and ISIS is something I’m really looking forward to.
I also loved how the paid subscriber content turned out yesterday. I interviewed a caretaker of the Winchester Mystery House and did a state of the union of ghosts.
I hope you all also liked my husband, Brenden Gallagher’s, guest post, “How Ethical is Zoom TV?”
🔗 Lynx 🐆
I enjoyed this Weird Al parody of the celebrity “Imagine” video. Big props to Bob Odenkirk who got the “offensive real estate acreage” aspect down. Def could have not included Al Franken, but fine.
You know crows are actually amazing, right?
Dilemmas. Man Repeller on how to last minute cancel on Zoom plans and how to get that guy to stop touching *all* the lemons at the grocery store. “Imposing your own etiquette framework on any stranger these days is a gamble—and not necessarily one I’d encourage,” can I get this tattooed? I’m very Larry David.
Longread. Why Would Someone Steal the World’s Rarest Water Lily? on the “plant crime of the century.” It’s very Orchid Thief!
This headline is just…I’m baffled.
🌶️ Stars 🍵
This Rolling Stone cover and profile of Bad Bunny is brilliant. Unexpected is the allyship with Ricky Martin. I just love the photo so much.
After releasing the video, Martínez had steeled himself for an onslaught of internet hate. “I knew there were going to be comments saying, ‘F—-t! Gay! Bad Bunny is over,’ ” he says. But by and large, his fans and peers were behind him. “I love the video,” says Ricky Martin. “[It’s] fun, sexy, and if it’s done by Bad Bunny, it has to be provocative.” Martin risked his career when he came out as gay in 2010 — but Martin arguably set the scene for Bad Bunny to be free in many ways that, during his own breakthrough moment, he could not. “The truth is, he has become an icon for the Latin queer community,” adds Martin. “He resonates with a generation that is, at the moment, discovering who they really are. It is very refreshing to witness in an industry known for its machismo.”
They say that “real stars” have the ability to truly perform like 1.4M people aren’t watching them. I guess that’s what is happening in this Goldie Hawn trampoline workout video. I truly believe this is how she is with the webcam off.My crazy @mindup mindful movement for today. Dance, jump and twirl like nobody’s watching ❤️💃🏼
and thanks @dualipa for the best addition to my trampoline playlist!😘🔥
#letsgetphysical
In defense of the unibrow. Get over it: unibrows are hot, gray hair on young people is hot, long hair on old people is hot, overalls on men are hot.
I’ve resisted talking about the Amanda Palmer / Neil Gaiman separation madness, partially because it’s Gen X drama and partially because this newsletter can’t be 17,000 words. This is a great breakdown of who these people are and why they want to burn down each others’ houses.
Mary Kate Olsen is requesting an “emergency divorce” from husb Olivier Sarkozy (50, French banker, 1/2 brother to Nicolas Sarkozy). You may remember their wild 2015 wedding included “bowls of cigarettes.” Hoping she gets out of this situation ASAP!
Emergency divorce = she’s been asking for a divorce since April 17, but because of pandemic shutdowns, only emergency filings are being processed.
“In court documents, she claims that Sarkozy is ‘forcing’ her out of the premises by terminating their lease without her knowing”
She wants their (previously unknown) prenup to be “enforced.” It is extremely likely that she paid for this apartment she’s now being kicked out of - she’s worth $250M, he’s worth $60M.
Going Downs is a dailyish newsletter written by @clairecdowns! DMs open for tips, feedback, and comments. If you’d like a paid subscription but can’t afford it, just reach out to me and we can work something out. Community is important!
| 3
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.