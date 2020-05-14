reinstate the double secret prenup

Happy Second Wednesday! It’s a fun week for content!

Today, my article about adult-only platform OnlyFans and the intersection of Caroline Calloway dropped on ELLE.com. It’s titled, “OnlyFans, Influencers, And The Politics Of Selling Nudes During A Pandemic,” and I hope you’ll give it a read! This is not the first time I’ve written about CC for ELLE, I interviewed her about selling her version of Matisse’s art back in November.

I’m really proud of it, and I’ve gotten great feedback from the labor, sex worker, and snarking communities. Internet writing is impossible without a great editor, and I have Jessica Roy to thank for believing in me. Her upcoming book about women and ISIS is something I’m really looking forward to.

I also loved how the paid subscriber content turned out yesterday. I interviewed a caretaker of the Winchester Mystery House and did a state of the union of ghosts.

I hope you all also liked my husband, Brenden Gallagher’s, guest post, “How Ethical is Zoom TV?”

