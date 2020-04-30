real mops are gray, sweetie

Big plans, folks. Big. Brenden and I are exchanging jigsaw puzzles with another screenwriting couple who does puzzles. They’re trading us 6, 1000-piece puzzles for our 4 in a coordinated puzzle drop. Like a wholesome, boring drug deal.

Reminder that you can now upgrade to optional paid subscriptions to keep this party free and freaky.

Why am I not surprised that Florida is “head injury.” The American West has an autoerotic asphyxiation issue, apparently. Via Reddit.

MOTHERS’ DAY IS SUNDAY MAY 10: I’m not gonna do a gift guide, go to Goop for that, I don’t know your Mom. Just don’t forget.

Vogue released exclusive photos of what would have been The Met Gala’s cornerstone exhibit at the Costume Institute. “The exhibition shows how fashion has changed in the last 150 years, how it’s stayed the same—and where it’s headed next.” Pretty cool! BTW is anyone else watching/watched “Making the Cut,”? I really enjoyed it, despite hearing the word “Amazon” 15 times an episode.

Babyfoot is the hottest internet foot trend (after Wikifeet). It’s a wild chemical peel for your feet, that kind of reminds me of childhood Elmer’s Glue peeling frenzies. Your feet peel off for 3-4 days after. Yuck but also, great.

Longread: What it’s like to “Rent-a-Friend” in Tokyo. There was the mystery writer who wanted her to read the novel he’d toiled away at for 10 years. Another man needed someone to talk with about his aging parents—not in person, but via months of emails. Like Miyabi, Yumi works weddings. For one she was hired to play the sister of the bride, a real living woman who herself was in a family feud that precluded her attendance. The mother of the bride was also a rental. The two impostors got along swimmingly

Bored? Make a flute out of a carrot.

Shopping: People are doing the ole’ clean out and the internet has some really awesome antique finds right now. If you’re comfortable touching used items or just want to look, it’s worth a browse on: Decorative Vintage Rugs: affordable Etsy store

World of Wicker: self-explanatory, it’s a world of wicker.

Craigslist Antiques or Furniture (search: Vintage)

Instagram dealers: I like @HutchVintage

Chairish and Peekaboo: both too rich for my blood, but fun window-shopping If you enjoy reading GoingDowns, here’s 2 ways you can help me: ❤️ “Like” this email or post - It’s a simple click that helps me a lot Subscribe 🌶️ Stars 🍵 Nothing will ever be funnier than Britney Spears explaining how she burnt down her gym, “One thing led to another…” britneyspears but yes …. I burnt it down 🙈. I walked past the door to the gym and flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm 🚨 went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt 🙏🏼. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!!

If I was Kristen Bell, I would not post this art her child made for a school personal essay assignment! Titled “How mommy reacts to me,” it’s yikes! It’s very No Wire Hangers Ever! Meanwhile, Dax says it’s okay if his daughters try certain drugs later in life. kristenanniebell Trying to get my 1st grader to write her first opinion essay, and was quite impressed with the topic she chose as she presented her grid with opinion and evidence. Touche my young lass. Touche. (The bottom says "Stern Voice")