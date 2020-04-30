real mops are gray, sweetie

Big plans, folks. Big. Brenden and I are exchanging jigsaw puzzles with another screenwriting couple who does puzzles. They’re trading us 6, 1000-piece puzzles for our 4 in a coordinated puzzle drop. Like a wholesome, boring drug deal.
Reminder that you can now upgrade to optional paid subscriptions to keep this party free and freaky.
🔗Lynx 🐆
Why am I not surprised that Florida is “head injury.” The American West has an autoerotic asphyxiation issue, apparently. Via Reddit.
MOTHERS’ DAY IS SUNDAY MAY 10: I’m not gonna do a gift guide, go to Goop for that, I don’t know your Mom. Just don’t forget.
Vogue released exclusive photos of what would have been The Met Gala’s cornerstone exhibit at the Costume Institute. “The exhibition shows how fashion has changed in the last 150 years, how it’s stayed the same—and where it’s headed next.” Pretty cool! BTW is anyone else watching/watched “Making the Cut,”? I really enjoyed it, despite hearing the word “Amazon” 15 times an episode.
Babyfoot is the hottest internet foot trend (after Wikifeet). It’s a wild chemical peel for your feet, that kind of reminds me of childhood Elmer’s Glue peeling frenzies. Your feet peel off for 3-4 days after. Yuck but also, great.
Longread: What it’s like to “Rent-a-Friend” in Tokyo.
There was the mystery writer who wanted her to read the novel he’d toiled away at for 10 years. Another man needed someone to talk with about his aging parents—not in person, but via months of emails. Like Miyabi, Yumi works weddings. For one she was hired to play the sister of the bride, a real living woman who herself was in a family feud that precluded her attendance. The mother of the bride was also a rental. The two impostors got along swimmingly
Bored? Make a flute out of a carrot.
Shopping: People are doing the ole’ clean out and the internet has some really awesome antique finds right now. If you’re comfortable touching used items or just want to look, it’s worth a browse on:
Decorative Vintage Rugs: affordable Etsy store
World of Wicker: self-explanatory, it’s a world of wicker.
Craigslist Antiques or Furniture (search: Vintage)
Instagram dealers: I like @HutchVintage
Chairish and Peekaboo: both too rich for my blood, but fun window-shopping
If you enjoy reading GoingDowns, here’s 2 ways you can help me:
❤️ “Like” this email or post - It’s a simple click that helps me a lot
🌶️ Stars 🍵
Nothing will ever be funnier than Britney Spears explaining how she burnt down her gym, “One thing led to another…”but yes …. I burnt it down 🙈. I walked past the door to the gym and flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm 🚨 went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt 🙏🏼. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!!
If I was Kristen Bell, I would not post this art her child made for a school personal essay assignment! Titled “How mommy reacts to me,” it’s yikes! It’s very No Wire Hangers Ever! Meanwhile, Dax says it’s okay if his daughters try certain drugs later in life.Trying to get my 1st grader to write her first opinion essay, and was quite impressed with the topic she chose as she presented her grid with opinion and evidence. Touche my young lass. Touche. (The bottom says "Stern Voice")
Nah. Um, the mop is too clean. I own this mop, btw. Great mop. Mine’s gray though, from all the mopping I actually do. Do you need to wear gloves to mop? You don’t, babe.
I just saw Chinatown for the first time and I feel like the Universe is speaking to me. Today, the internet delivered an excellent thread of stories about Faye Dunaway! It all started with the comment by Louis Virtel, “If you want to make 15-20 friends in LA quickly, stop in the middle of a crosswalk and yell, "Does anyone have any good Faye Dunaway stories?" Twitter delivered, and of course Leslie Jordan has one.If you're in need of a laugh right now, listen to Leslie Jordan's experience of working with Faye Dunaway:@louisvirtel I used to work at a movie theater she may still frequent. I was closing the box office when she airly came by 15 minutes into "Eros", threw a fiver in, said she just wanted to see the Wong Kar-wai part, and let herself in. (TBF, she DID leave after his short. 🤷♀️) #Dunawayed@louisvirtel @MaraWilson My friend has an amazing one that ends with him leaping from the passenger seat in the moving car she was driving. He ran into The Cat & The Fiddle to hide from her. Mine is just about her returning 50 cent picture hooks to the Melrose Aaron Brothers every week for months.@louisvirtel I had an Uber driver tell me that Faye made him take her to Whole Foods for “two items.” after 20 minutes of waiting, he went into the store and there she was with an overflowing shopping cart. She looked at the Uber driver and said: are you happy that you caught me in a lie??@louisvirtel @MaraWilson This is one of my faves Michael McDonald - Do the Lines! - This Is Not Happening - UncensoredMichael McDonald nabs a short-lived gig as Faye Dunaway’s comedy coach after a chance encounter at one of his shows. Watch full episodes of This Is Not Happe...youtu.be
Going Downs is a dailyish newsletter written by @clairecdowns! DMs open for tips, feedback, and comments.
| 7
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.