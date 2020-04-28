quatapas vs. curb cheeseburgers

the difference between me and Vince Vaughn

claire downs
Apr 28

  • Anybody else doin’ weird little plates for lunch? 3 cheeses, 2 types of crackers and grapes. “Quatapas.”

  • My car dealership sent me an email today telling me “we’re all in this together,” gee thanks.

  • Just wanna give a huge shout out to the unsung heroes of this virus, paparazzi who are able to identify masked celebrities. I mean, would you know this was Chris Pratt? I for sure wouldn’t.

