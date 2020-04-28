quatapas vs. curb cheeseburgers

Just wanna give a huge shout out to the unsung heroes of this virus, paparazzi who are able to identify masked celebrities. I mean, would you know this was Chris Pratt? I for sure wouldn’t.

My car dealership sent me an email today telling me “we’re all in this together,” gee thanks.

My final take on Cutlerari My friend and host of the show Hot and Rich, Cait Raft, pointed out that Kristin filed for divorce on April 7. The day after my dumb Twitter thread. Jay says he filed on April 21. Here’s my current theory about the divorce. They went to the Bahamas to “fix” the marriage / for kids Spring Break / so Cav could do fashion photoshoots for her brand. Then they got “stuck.” The combination of publicity from my thread plus Jay’s alleged cheating over the years coming to a head in Bahamas lead to a brilliant idea: announce the divorce on April 7…and get a second season of Very Cavallari. The show was on the brink of cancelation, but would, according to how TV works, be up for renewal next week. But, Jay’s counter custody filing which took longer (4/21), lead to the statement coming out just now. FYI she signed a prenup, and living in Tennessee I wonder how reversible that is.

Learn your Zoom angles!! Will Reeve, the son of Christopher Reeve (Superman) who is, I guess, on ABC News (I don’t watch TV like that). He appeared on Good Morning America this AM in a suit top, but BOXERS instead of pants. I guess he thought his bare legs would be out of frame? It was very business on top, party on bottom.

If you can’t partner yourself…In October 2019, Emma Watson made headlines when she told the world she was “self-partnered.” In December 2019, she was seen kissing a guy in public. Daily Mail figured out his identity: Leo Robinton, a California Canna-businessman. His sister is a semi-renowned scientist. I have to share this sentence from the Daily Mail article which is #Journalism: His sister Daisy studied at Harvard, a prestigious Ivy League university in Massachusetts.

This is just any old month for Vince Vaughn who hung out with his friends and ate a cheeseburger with bare hands squatting on side of the road this weekend. He’s for sure a covid-truther.

Klein, Epstein & Parker, the Beverly Hills custom suit store, has taken this to a whole level with mask-wearing mannequins. KEP was made famous by RuPaul, who wears a different KEP suit every episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.