Posting from Sharon Stone’s panic room

Black Lives Matter.

Reposting this Ways You Can Help link which aggregates tangible action items, resources and educational links. It was created by activist @dehyedration who I didn’t realize is actually 17 years old. So inspiring.

This YouTube video, which now almost has 1M views, is used as a monetized placeholder to collect ad revenue to donate to BLM causes. Put it on in the background on repeat, and 100% of funds are going toward donations.

A list of Black-owned bookstores to buy from, instead of Amazon. worn__ware quieting for the week in solidarity with the #amplifymelanatedvoices movement, but wanted to offer some resources for learning & giving 🖤 Black-owned bookstores that are currently shipping, anti-racist books to buy from said bookstores, Black folks i follow on IG and learn a lot from (this is a great time to #brownupyourfeed ), and a reminder that organizing work against police violence and queer identity have always been interconnected. there is no pride month, no queer liberation movement, without Black queer resistance. please feel free to add additional resources in the comments if desired!

Speaking of books, some others I recommend are The New Jim Crow and White Rage.

Subscribe to Wild Tortoise by Arielle K. Her recent essay, “media, performance, & activism” is a really thoughtful rundown of the performative aspects of allyship.