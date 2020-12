Posting from Sharon Stone’s panic room

Actress Sammie Ware called out Lea Michelle for being a huge bully on the set of Glee, including the microaggressive threat to shit in her wig.

Other Glee cast members came to Sammie’s defense posting gifs seemingly acknowledging the treatment. Meanwhile, another Glee castmate, Heather Morris, posted this cringey dance TikTok in remembrance of George Floyd. Not reading the room. Reminds me of DJ (?) David Guetta’s seriously tone deaf “tribute” which involved him throwing beats over MLK’s “I Have a Dream” Speech.