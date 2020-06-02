Posting from Sharon Stone’s panic room

Black Lives Matter.

  • Reposting this Ways You Can Help link which aggregates tangible action items, resources and educational links. It was created by activist @dehyedration who I didn’t realize is actually 17 years old. So inspiring.

  • This YouTube video, which now almost has 1M views, is used as a monetized placeholder to collect ad revenue to donate to BLM causes. Put it on in the background on repeat, and 100% of funds are going toward donations.

  • A list of Black-owned bookstores to buy from, instead of Amazon.

    quieting for the week in solidarity with the #amplifymelanatedvoices movement, but wanted to offer some resources for learning & giving 🖤 Black-owned bookstores that are currently shipping, anti-racist books to buy from said bookstores, Black folks i follow on IG and learn a lot from (this is a great time to #brownupyourfeed), and a reminder that organizing work against police violence and queer identity have always been interconnected. there is no pride month, no queer liberation movement, without Black queer resistance. please feel free to add additional resources in the comments if desired!
  • Speaking of books, some others I recommend are The New Jim Crow and White Rage.

  • Subscribe to Wild Tortoise by Arielle K. Her recent essay, “media, performance, & activismis a really thoughtful rundown of the performative aspects of allyship.

  • Job Opps: I know a lot of fellow writers follow this newsletter, so here are some recent job opps I’ve come across. Please share.

    • Insider is looking for pitches from Black writers and writers of color on culture and current events. Of particular interest: the ongoing protests and issues surrounding racial injustice in the US. Send pitches to davery@insider.com.   

    • Business Insider is looking for pitches about the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests and what’s happened over the past week. Rates start at $400. Send pitches to skleeman@businessinsider.com

    • Electric Lit is looking for essay pitches from Black writers about books, writing, and storytelling media. These do not have to be about race, violence, and protests, though other topics may take longer to publish. Email jess@electricliterature.com with a brief but thorough description of the piece you want to write. 

    • The NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund is hiring a senior staff writer to help the communications team with developing op-eds, talking points, press statements, media advisories, briefing documents, and other writings.

