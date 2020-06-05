Black Lives Matter. Today would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday.

This is a great roundup of the #drawingwhileblack hashtag that trended the other day. Follow and share the work of Black artists.

This video of a woman concerned about children not having a driver’s license…for a toy power wheels car. The escalation. Sound up .

Three gorgeous films I recommend : The Last Black Man in San Francisco, I Am Not Your Negro, and If Beale Street Could Talk.

Ben Affleck’s secret instagram account @positiveattitudehunting was accidentally uncovered . Yes, there’s an Ana pic as the main avi, yes Jennifer Garner is one of three followers.

Meanwhile, Ben’s kids’ “new mommy” (jk) played around with everybody’s favorite toy: a cutout of their dad’s much younger famous girlfriend!

Gabrielle Union filed a formal discrimination complaint against treatment on America’s Got Talent. Apparently, executives on the show and NBC directly threatened her for whistleblowing the toxic environment, Jay Leno’s racist jokes, and the culture of discrimination on the show.

I stan Bill Murray’s son. Caleb was locked up in a cell for biting a police officer while detained during a BLM action in Vineyard Haven, MA. It all started when 66-year old man named Eric Woods allegedly drove to the protest and shouted racial slurs, before assaulting a teenage activist with his car. Caleb Murray (27) responded by throwing a rock at the car, which got him arrested. While detained, Caleb allegedly bit the cop. Caleb’s mother is Jennifer Butler, the costume designer on Groundhog Day.