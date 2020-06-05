@positiveattitudehunting

claire downs
Jun 5

Black Lives Matter. Today would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday.

Tess Barker @TesstifyBarker
How much does it cost to have an army occupy Los Angeles and why does my mom have to use her own paycheck to buy crayons for her first graders

June 4th 2020

128,518 Retweets

🔗 Lynx 🐆

🌶️ Stars 🍵

Meanwhile, Ben’s kids’ “new mommy” (jk) played around with everybody’s favorite toy: a cutout of their dad’s much younger famous girlfriend!

Ana de Armas Updates @ArmasUpdates
Ben Affleck’s kids decided that one Ana de Armas wasn’t enough so they brought a life-size poster cut-out of her to play with outside as well. (June 4, 2020)

June 5th 2020

248 Retweets

  • Gabrielle Union filed a formal discrimination complaint against treatment on America’s Got Talent. Apparently, executives on the show and NBC directly threatened her for whistleblowing the toxic environment, Jay Leno’s racist jokes, and the culture of discrimination on the show.

  • I stan Bill Murray’s son. Caleb was locked up in a cell for biting a police officer while detained during a BLM action in Vineyard Haven, MA. It all started when 66-year old man named Eric Woods allegedly drove to the protest and shouted racial slurs, before assaulting a teenage activist with his car. Caleb Murray (27) responded by throwing a rock at the car, which got him arrested. While detained, Caleb allegedly bit the cop. Caleb’s mother is Jennifer Butler, the costume designer on Groundhog Day.

  • I enjoyed this clip of Viola Davis talking about how her and Octavia Spencer’s ad-libs were cut from The Help for being “too mean” while the movie used the n-word pretty much nonstop.

    vulnicura @oliviascolmans
    here is a little video of viola davis talking about why is the help is v problematic.

    June 4th 2020

    83 Retweets
← PreviousNext →