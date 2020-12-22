Nobody Taught Kourtney How to Fluff Her Fake Tree

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

It’s the Going Downs Holiday Issue!

To kick things off, I’m releasing this subscriber-only post from a few weeks back about the Mariah Carey #ScoopEmUp Challenge. I highly recommend trying it, if not for a cathartic release.

Speaking of Mariah Carey, we all saw this travesty, right? This is…not approved!

Between that disaster and the following Coronavirus-themed Ornaments plaguing (pun, oops) Facebook, I’m here to say that maybe ornaments have jumped the shark.

Why memorialize this?

Speaking of the virus, I was on HotandRich Twitch Show/Podcast last week, speaking about my thoughts on how the Kardashians will receive the vaccine before Christmas 2020, and the exact hierarchy of who will get the vaccine first. (Spoiler: Kylie is last).

Today on the internet, #EatTheRich and #LetThemEatCake are trending as the richest country in the world (TM) has decided to give us all $600, a pittance that will do little for anyone suffering right now. Maybe this is why I found this New York Post headline so funny:

The mix-up took place Tuesday at Big Wave Dave’s Christmas Trees & Pumpkin Patch, which set up in tents outside a Macy’s in Santa Barbara. They had arranged to have the place all to themselves, but the boy and his parents hadn’t quite wrapped up their shopping. A real Christmas tree salesman, James Almaguer, witnessed the case of mistaken identity. “There was one family in there and their stoked little son ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked here not knowing who that is,” Almaguer tweeted.

HOW DARE HE?! The oddest, most classist part of this is…what’s a Christmas tree salesman supposed to look like? After all, in America, people who sell Holiday firs can be Merrill Lynch stockbrokers, like Scott Kingsley Swift, Taylor Swift’s father. Harry doesn’t look like a Royal to me, either. He kind of looks like a…downtown financial bro who’d snag the last seat on the subway. Like…a Merrill Lynch stockbroker!

I’d also like to mention that even with the budgets (>$600, obviously) for lavish Christmas decorations, the stars are really slipping this year. I hope it’s because they’ve furloughed their holiday decorations designers or canceled parties. Still, it seems that the celebrities (or their assistants) really did not watch the Balsam Fir YouTube video that came with their fake trees.

You see, fake Xmas flora and fauna must be shaped and fluffed. Some are “downswept.” Some are “upswept.” It’s not supposed to look like a meat kebab, where you can see clear holes between the layers! I’m looking at you, Kourtney Kardashian:

Lotta holes! Did no one tell her the tree needs zhuzhing? Did she fire her fluffer? She’s fallen so far from her iconic, impractical, upside-down tree.

Even the 17 other trees I can see in the background seem to have been given a once over by a professional fluffer. But no tree, in recent celebrity history, is as insane as Demi Lovato’s.

In the immortal words of my husband, “I hate it.”

So, inspired by Celebrity Holiday Design…I decided to create a fun little quiz to see if you can match the Christmas tree to the celebrity!

TAKE THE QUIZ HERE! AND FEEL FREE TO SHARE!

Hope you all enjoy!

Now for something nice. I was gifted Milk Bar Life, the Christina Tosi cookbook, by my father and mother-in-law. It’s a great cookbook because it’s all about scraping together what’s already in the fridge to make something magical.

One recipe, her Rosemary Nuts, has captured my attention as a perfect holiday snack. It involves rosemary, raw nuts, butter, and brown sugar. I’ll be making this to have around the house this year. Check the recipe out in The New York Times.

Happy Holidays to you all! Here’s our properly fluffed tree!

Going Downs is a free weekday newsletter, supported by readers like you, written by @clairecdowns and @brendengallager. There are monthly and annual subscription options available, or you can just keep enjoying this freaky free premium content at no additional burden to your wallet whatsoever. Venmo is also always a perfectly acceptable option.