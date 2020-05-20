my "soft power" is drinking tequila: it brings hope to the people

“Katharine McFee Says Husband David Foster and Prince Harry are like Father and Son” Let’s break this down. Katherine McFee, 36, is married to David Foster, 70, and Prince Harry, 35, is “like a son.” If I were Katherine, I’d stay away from any age comparisons. This was said in an interview promoting a SMASH zoom reunion which, JFC quarantine has gone on too long. This feels like someone trying to attach themselves to former Royals.

“When I was in London doing Waitress [on the West End], we went to a big charity event. Me and David just put ourselves in a position where we could just at least say hello, and they were really gracious,” the American Idol season 5 runner-up, 36, told Access on Monday, May 18.

“My husband has, like, a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry,” she continued. “They’re so cute. They’re like father and son. We just stay in touch with them.”

She also spoke about Foster, 70, helping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex find a house in Canada to rent in December 2019.

“We just want them to end up wherever they feel safest and happiest,” she told Access. “I had very little to do with that [Canada home]. David’s the one who’s the resource guy. He knows all the places. He loves to help people. We just hope they end up somewhere where they feel like they can really settle down.”