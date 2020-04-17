My Quar House: Angelyne, Richard Simmons, The Naked Cowboy and Rick Steves

Read the new NYT Magazine profile of Rick Steves by Sam Anderson. I love his writing, and I would say his tenets that “Travel As a Political Act” are ones I live by. “Travel, to Steves, is not some frivolous luxury — it is an engine for improving humankind, for connecting people and removing their prejudices, for knocking distant cultures together to make unlikely sparks of joy and insight.” Anyway, I bring this up because his profile also recommends taking another type of journey these quar-days.

“This journal, Steves explained, contained what he called his “High Notes.” For nearly 40 years, he had been writing in it exclusively after smoking marijuana. He would get baked, open up to somewhere in the middle and jot down whatever he happened to be thinking — deep or shallow, silly or angry…”

Thoughts like: “As soon as I stop mattering so much, I’ll be happier.”

“A baby doesn’t know if the hanging is on the wall or if the wall is on the hanging.”

“Make a rug with vacuum marks, so it always looks freshly vacuumed.”