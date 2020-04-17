My Quar House: Angelyne, Richard Simmons, The Naked Cowboy and Rick Steves
Plus Discuss: Who is your hometown's Angelyne?
Happy Wknd! I’m planning on spending my weekend getting wild with another jigsaw puzzle and making a matcha chiffon cake that I just know I will mess up. I have a *sinking* feeling (pun intended, chiffon cakes fall down a lot).
PS: Can anybody tell me why my grocery store is experiencing a WHOLE TURKEY SHORTAGE? Was this an Easter thing? What is happening?
In the STARS section below, I have a serious question I need answered: “Who is your city/hometown’s version of Angelyne?” Comment below or email me. I will post replies in the newsletter on MONDAY.
Lynx 🐆
WTF Dogs can be allergic to humans :( from r/askscience “Can Dogs Be Allergic to Humans?”
You can get your pet tested for human dander and even get them allergy immunotherapy shots for it.
Watch: Hail, Caesar!, one of my favorite Coen Bros. movies is now streaming on Netflix. Hollywood socialists meeting in a 1930s beachside bunker. Channing Tatum tap-dances dressed as a sailor. The “Would that were so simple” argument scene (below) is actually perfect comedy.
Read the new NYT Magazine profile of Rick Steves by Sam Anderson. I love his writing, and I would say his tenets that “Travel As a Political Act” are ones I live by. “Travel, to Steves, is not some frivolous luxury — it is an engine for improving humankind, for connecting people and removing their prejudices, for knocking distant cultures together to make unlikely sparks of joy and insight.” Anyway, I bring this up because his profile also recommends taking another type of journey these quar-days.
“This journal, Steves explained, contained what he called his “High Notes.” For nearly 40 years, he had been writing in it exclusively after smoking marijuana. He would get baked, open up to somewhere in the middle and jot down whatever he happened to be thinking — deep or shallow, silly or angry…”
Thoughts like: “As soon as I stop mattering so much, I’ll be happier.”
“A baby doesn’t know if the hanging is on the wall or if the wall is on the hanging.”
“Make a rug with vacuum marks, so it always looks freshly vacuumed.”
What to cook? Supercook is a website that allows you to plug in what ingredients you have in your house, and it churns out a recipe. If you’re short on supplies, searching around for WW II / Ration Recipes from history works too.
The Naked Cowboy Won’t Let COVID-19 Derail His 20-Year Career, writer @BrennaEhrlich interviews Robert Burck about his daily commute to Times Square and viewing what he does as, I guess, essential. Via Rolling Stone.
I haven’t missed one day in 20 years, six months and 28 days — unless I was traveling to be the Naked Cowboy in another city where the opportunity was bigger…
Burck believes: “I couldn’t get sick if I tried.” “Good timber does not grow with ease, the stronger the wind, the stronger the trees,” he adds. “What does not kill me, makes me stronger. Life is strongest on the coral reef where it’s most dangerous. Nietzsche said, ‘Build your cities on the slopes of the Vesuvius.’”
Burck is an avid Trump supporter (his guitar now is covered in Trump/Pence stickers) and is married to The Naked Cowgirl.
If you enjoy reading GoingDowns, here’s 3 ways you can help me:
❤️ “Like” this email or post - It’s a simple click that helps me a lot
Buy me a coffee on Venmo or on BuymeaCoffee
Stars 🌟
The weirdest headline I have read all week: Darren Aronofsky Reveals Studio Killed His Batman Movie Over Joaquin Phoenix Casting. You read that right. Aronofsky wanted to cast Joaquin…who JUST played the Joker in a huge movie called The Joker, as Batman. Aronovsky claims he wrote it before Joker, even citing the 1970s Taxi Driver homage in his original pitch.
Can someone who does tap dancing please confirm that this is NOT good tapping? January Jones SMH. This is the second weird but great (?) Insta from her. The first was last week when she cleaned her house in a terrifying Venetian theatre mask.
Notoriously reclusive Richard Simmons has revived his workout videos for the virus. If you haven’t listened to the podcast Missing: Richard Simmons, I do recommend it. It is extremely morally suspect, and makes you kind of side against the podcaster (a former friend of Simmons). But it’s kind of fascinating how it all unravels.
The Angelyne movie trailer, starring Emmy Rossum, is out. If you don’t live in LA, seeing Angelyne or her pink corvette is kind of like seeing Mickey Mouse. I guess the NYC equivalent is seeing Alan Cumming (? lmk) She’s a cultural fixture in the city, and for years her biography was totally unknown. Then, a couple years ago this WILD Hollywood Reporter article came out revealing her identity and why she inexplicably puts herself on billboards. Come to think about it, WHO IS YOUR HOMETOWN’S VERSION OF ANGELYNE? The local celeb or notorious person who stops you dead in your tracks upon sighting! Comment below or reply to this email!
Going Downs is a dailyish newsletter written by @clairecdowns! DMs open for tips, feedback, and comments.
| 13
|3
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.