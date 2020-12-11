Missing Bars Has Been One of the Best Parts of COVID

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

Today I joked on Twitter that this TikTok from British lad Brandon Foster was the defining art of the COVID era.

In the video, the young bloke uses greenscreen and contrasting videos of himself to simulate going back to the pub once COVID is all said and done. He imagines a triumphant night in which various pub patrons, from the old man in the corner to the guy in the bathroom, to the lads in the smoking area, shout-sings a Savage Garden tune in joyous reverie. Foster's working-class British accent layered over itself many times, singing "Truly Madly Deeply" heinously off-key is the perfect tribute to our beloved bars. He is all of us, missing pubs and just wanting them back.

They say that you can't truly miss something until it's gone. The lows of 2020 are numerous. Some lesser woes include not being able to order whiskey rocks at The Frolic Room, an old fashioned at Musso and Frank's, or a beer at The Cozy Inn after a Steelers game.

But one of the most surprising highlights of 2020 has been collectively grieving the absence of nightlife with my friends and strangers on the internet.

I was one of the lucky few who had a job at the beginning of the pandemic. Every morning as I jumped into virtual work, I would try to entertain my co-workers by setting my Zoom background to a different Los Angeles bar. Eventually, I ran out of bars I had been to, which is pretty depressing to consider. The Twitter account Pictures of Dives perfected a similar concept but has found an endurance that I lacked. Since June, this account has been serving up images from watering holes worldwide, instilling barstool nostalgia with every post. @PicturesofDives has become a sweet community of people honoring and/or offering eulogies for their neighborhood haunts.

Twitter user @BrandyBeansH has amassed over 20,000 followers since he launched the account. In that time, fans have submitted pictures of their favorite dives from all over the world. I was a particular fan of the account's UK series earlier this month, as it is my considered opinion that Glasgow is one of the best drinking towns in the world.

Bars themselves have gotten in on the act, offering ways for nostalgic fans to support them. For those of you fortunate enough to live in a metropolitan area that has allowed takeout cocktails during the pandemic, you may have been able to bring a little of your favorite bar home with you.

Though many bars in Los Angeles have done this, a special shoutout for Tam O'Shanter and Manuela, two bar/restaurants that have taken the to-go cocktail to the next level.

In many places, the addition of takeout cocktails has also meant more lax open container laws, if only temporarily. Los Angeles doesn't exactly feel like Vegas or New Orleans right now, but it would be nice if we were still able to grab margaritas and then head to the park to down them and watch the sunset after this is all over. Eater writer Jaya Saxena made a case for making this a permanent state of affairs in her excellent piece, "It's Time To Make To-Go Cocktails Legal."

Some bars are even selling merch for those who want to give their favorite tavern the support generally reserved for sports teams and cult films. While there is a certain sadness to sitting at home and drinking while wearing a hoodie from your favorite bar, I encourage you all to show your affection for those things that you love.

The best part of the fondness being expressed for our shuttered establishments has been the memories. Reminiscences about funny, stupid, and ridiculous bar moments have flooded social media as people sit at home sipping Jack Daniels and reflecting on what once was.

Yes, it would be better to share these remembrances with our fellow bar flies over a few cold ones, but we will have to make do for now.

Not to end on a melancholy note --though that is how many nights at the bar end-- but we should also recognize that some of these memories will remain memories. Many bars won't be coming back when this is all over, and many others will return in name but not in spirit. Curbed created an essential and heartbreaking list honoring every business that has closed in New York during the pandemic, starting with some businesses that had been in operation since the 19th century. Prepare for a few eye-watering moments as you scroll through this one. New York Magazine usually reserves their December issue for a "Reasons to Love New York" theme. This year, they amended that title to "Reasons We've Loved New York," with a cover featuring tiny lithographs of now-shuttered beloved bars and restaurants featured in the Curbed piece.

While we wait for those bars that will return to us to re-open and for all of our favorite booze-soaked regulars to get the vaccine, let's raise a glass to bars, pubs, cocktail lounges, and wine tasting rooms. Let's also clink to bartenders. While they aren't technically essential workers, I think we can all agree that they feel pretty essential these days. Cheers!

