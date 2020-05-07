mindy bangs a $400 french ceramic casserole dish for the nurses

I find this Seth Meyers interview with Ice Cube about choosing between continuing vocational school as a fallback plan and being in NWA really charming. Cube really didn’t believe the world was ready for NWA, and decided to commute to Arizona to study architectural drafting.

Dench visibly prickles at its mention. “The cloak I was made to wear!” she cries. “Like five foxes fucking on my back.” Filmed in green screen, and with her eyesight impaired, Dench has yet to see the film in full but was far from pleased at how her Old Deuteronomy turned out looking in the pictures she’s seen. She’d hoped she would look rather elegant. Instead: “A battered, mangy old cat,” she says, appalled. “A great big orange bruiser. What’s that about?” I reassure her that irony-loving younger audiences can’t get enough of it, and she nods. “I had a very nice email… no, not an email.” A text? “Yes, a text, from Ben Whishaw [the actor], who just doted on it. So sweet. So lovely.”

If you haven’t seen Cats (2019), you have to. It’s our generation’s Rocky Horror and it’s worth the time and money. Get some friends over Zoom and alcohol. You will die laughing. Judi Dench is reflecting on her performance in Vogue, saying:

OK I’m ready to talk about Mindy Kaling and the Le Creusets.

Earlier this week, Mindy tweeted this now-deleted Tweet.

Someone in the comments mentioned Le Creuset, the hundred-year old luxury ceramic bakeware brand. Mindy (in a now deleted tweet) commented that Le Creuset pans are “too heavy” and that she didn’t want to buy them. Several other brands reached out to Mindy, offering FREE cookware, including Food 52 and Tasty. Then, Le Creuset tweeted this:

A full-priced Le Creuset set is between $700 and $1855.00. This is not cheap cookware.

Even if LC regularly sends free products to celebrities, I think we can all agree that this practice should probably have stopped around March 15. Or, idk, send them to ER nurses and grocery store workers.

Also, even Le Creuset’s most expensive 11-piece set doesn’t come with woks or griddles (that’s a grill, sweetie). So this is definitely a custom set she’s getting.

Some other background about Mindy’s new cooking hobby. In March, she griped about having to scroll too long when reading food bloggers’ recipes. Tough life…

This set off a round of backlash because literally the only way food bloggers are able to post free recipes is by SEO. This was my favorite response:

It speaks to how little respect people who make up recipes actually get. I mean it’s literally SCIENCE. FREE SCIENCE for us piggies that they have to test over and over again, and get vetted by various cooks with different setups. For insight into just how a recipe makes it into a cookbook (and now online) Julia Child’s My Life in France goes through the grueling process of testing each ingredient, recipe and scenario to make them full proof.

Back to LCs, people let Mindy know just how tone deaf it is to semi-ask for and accept free luxury goods when you have a net worth of $35-$45 million and inherited wealth in he middle of a global health crisis.

So, Mindy responded with a charitable donation, which was…nearly the same price as the cheapest Le Creuset set and certainly less than the cost of a custom set. Why not double it?