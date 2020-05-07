mindy bangs a $400 french ceramic casserole dish for the nurses

plus karen cut a hole in her mask

claire downs
May 7

Good afternoon!

It’s Vesak Day which thousands of people observe to commemorate the life, death and enlightenment of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

Observed in hundreds of countries across multiple continents, the central theme is a celebration of light. In some places, lanterns are affixed to elaborate rotating mechanic structures look like robotic mobile shrines.

Other places use pandols as another expression. Huge board-like structures feature illustrations of folk tales surrounded by blinking lights that illuminate as a narrator reads each section over a PA. Vegas meets enlightenment.

