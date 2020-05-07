mindy bangs a $400 french ceramic casserole dish for the nurses

Good afternoon!
It’s Vesak Day which thousands of people observe to commemorate the life, death and enlightenment of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.
Observed in hundreds of countries across multiple continents, the central theme is a celebration of light. In some places, lanterns are affixed to elaborate rotating mechanic structures look like robotic mobile shrines.
Other places use pandols as another expression. Huge board-like structures feature illustrations of folk tales surrounded by blinking lights that illuminate as a narrator reads each section over a PA. Vegas meets enlightenment.
In Reddit, r/AskOldPeople, a 90+ year old commenter responds to a post asking what it was like to live through the Great Depression. The other answers are inspiring, but part comment got me.
In the days of the Depression, community was everything. Everyone knew each other. The world was small and few ventured beyond the county, much less the state. We got by because of neighborly love and outreach. We spread the wealth, so to speak. Families that could afford to do so would cook big meals on Sundays and anyone nearby could show up and grab a plate, for example.
We need each other. It was true then, it remains true now. Love your neighbors as yourselves. As a retired minister, I’ve been reciting that biblical principle for many years. Regardless of your belief system, I still think it’s a worthwhile concept applicable to any situation where there’s great need and disparity. We also had strong leadership, too. FDR handled the 1930s pretty heroically in my book. We all adored and looked up to him. I wish the same was true for our current administration.
Kentucky woman cuts hole in mask to make it ‘easier to breathe’ I’m DYING at the full TIK TOK, the woman gives the man filming, a gas station worker, a “tip” that it makes it easier to breathe. He says, “Thanks, I’ll take that advice.”
Now that we all have mullets, everybody needs a hair snake. *Gag* yes it’s gross, but just buy a 3 pack for $10 and your drains will be amazing. Plus, it’s better for the environment than pouring chemicals into the pipes.
The Other Hearst Castle. William Randolph Hearst (who Citizen Kane is based on) is known for the amazingly gaudy Hearst Castle which everyone should visit at least once in their life on an LA / SF trip. If not to see where Gaga filmed the “G.U.Y.” video. But did you know that Hearst (and his mistress actress Marion Davies) had a Beverly Hills Party Palace? And…it’s still for sale. Messy Ness Chic has all the amazing HD interior photos, including a mirrored disco club in the basement, and some history as to why this thing just can’t sell.
I find this Seth Meyers interview with Ice Cube about choosing between continuing vocational school as a fallback plan and being in NWA really charming. Cube really didn’t believe the world was ready for NWA, and decided to commute to Arizona to study architectural drafting.
If you haven’t seen Cats (2019), you have to. It’s our generation’s Rocky Horror and it’s worth the time and money. Get some friends over Zoom and alcohol. You will die laughing. Judi Dench is reflecting on her performance in Vogue, saying:
Dench visibly prickles at its mention. “The cloak I was made to wear!” she cries. “Like five foxes fucking on my back.” Filmed in green screen, and with her eyesight impaired, Dench has yet to see the film in full but was far from pleased at how her Old Deuteronomy turned out looking in the pictures she’s seen. She’d hoped she would look rather elegant. Instead: “A battered, mangy old cat,” she says, appalled. “A great big orange bruiser. What’s that about?” I reassure her that irony-loving younger audiences can’t get enough of it, and she nods. “I had a very nice email… no, not an email.” A text? “Yes, a text, from Ben Whishaw [the actor], who just doted on it. So sweet. So lovely.”
OK I’m ready to talk about Mindy Kaling and the Le Creusets.
Earlier this week, Mindy tweeted this now-deleted Tweet.
Someone in the comments mentioned Le Creuset, the hundred-year old luxury ceramic bakeware brand. Mindy (in a now deleted tweet) commented that Le Creuset pans are “too heavy” and that she didn’t want to buy them. Several other brands reached out to Mindy, offering FREE cookware, including Food 52 and Tasty. Then, Le Creuset tweeted this:
A full-priced Le Creuset set is between $700 and $1855.00. This is not cheap cookware.
Even if LC regularly sends free products to celebrities, I think we can all agree that this practice should probably have stopped around March 15. Or, idk, send them to ER nurses and grocery store workers.
Also, even Le Creuset’s most expensive 11-piece set doesn’t come with woks or griddles (that’s a grill, sweetie). So this is definitely a custom set she’s getting.
Some other background about Mindy’s new cooking hobby. In March, she griped about having to scroll too long when reading food bloggers’ recipes. Tough life…Why do all online recipes have endless pages of the chef’s whole life story about the recipe and then on the 12th page is the actual recipe? I just want the recipe! I don’t need the Modern Love essay on how you came up with it!
This set off a round of backlash because literally the only way food bloggers are able to post free recipes is by SEO. This was my favorite response:@mindykaling I know! It's like when I sit down to watch a 30 min tv show and it's only 21 min long with an ad break every 7 minutes. I mean, writers and actors, just give me free entertainment and make your living some other way. Amirite?
It speaks to how little respect people who make up recipes actually get. I mean it’s literally SCIENCE. FREE SCIENCE for us piggies that they have to test over and over again, and get vetted by various cooks with different setups. For insight into just how a recipe makes it into a cookbook (and now online) Julia Child’s My Life in France goes through the grueling process of testing each ingredient, recipe and scenario to make them full proof.
Back to LCs, people let Mindy know just how tone deaf it is to semi-ask for and accept free luxury goods when you have a net worth of $35-$45 million and inherited wealth in he middle of a global health crisis.@lecreuset @mindykaling Hey @lecreuset I am a poor social worker who loves to cook when I'm not therapizing. I need cookware and I love the color green@lecreuset @mindykaling Hi @lecreuset I'm a working mom of 3 boys w/ a husband who's been unemployed since March (bartender). The last set of new pots & pans we got was on our wedding day, 15 yrs ago. Can we get a free set of cookware too? Red would be fantastic, but or blue or yellow are cool too. ❤️
So, Mindy responded with a charitable donation, which was…nearly the same price as the cheapest Le Creuset set and certainly less than the cost of a custom set. Why not double it?
In another unexpected turn, LC did not cave to any of the fans hoping to get free pans and pots. I’m kind of surprised, I thought they’d throw some bones with responses, even a $200 butter dish. FYI LC has a yearly revenue of $57.5 million.
Le Creuset’s pots have a lifetime warranty, so maybe when Mindy’s personal chef returns, Mindy can donate the pots back to the people.
