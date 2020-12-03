Mayors Gone Wild

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

Hey everyone! Claire’s husband and Going Downs’ official vacationing mayors correspondent, Brenden, here, to talk about hypocrisy.

I grew up in a very Republican part of rural Pennsylvania, where mostly working-class people voted against their economic self-interest. When you ask these folks, “Why?” some people cite their religion, some cite the second amendment. And some cite the obnoxious hypocrisy of Democrats.

I always blew this last reason off. Hypocrisy? But the Republicans are the ones who run the government like a slush fund and then talk about balancing the budget. Well, I am finally starting to understand what they mean. The holiday season has treated us to numerous Democratic elected officials worldwide, getting caught breaking the very COVID quarantine rules they are tasked with enforcing.

Sure, Republicans don’t seem to be following any COVID protocols at all, often going out of their way to appear maskless in crowded groups of elderly people like a man munching on bacon on the doctor checks his blood pressure.

But, throughout the Thanksgiving holiday, we have been treated with one example after another of Democrats caught with their pants down, or the masks off, if you will.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler was found recording a stay-at-home order from his luxurious Cabo, Mexico timeshare. He traveled there by private plane.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock traveled to see family on Thanksgiving after telling others not to. He issued a sorrowful Zoom apology calling his actions “hypocritical.”

In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters he invited his elderly mother to Albany for the holiday, after weeks of telling other New Yorkers that such travel was too risky. Shortly after, Democratic candidate for mayor, Eric Adams, held a maskless indoor fundraiser at a restaurant on the Upper West Side. As a result, Cuomo stated he was disappointed in Adams and announced he would be rescinding his mother’s Thanksgiving invitation.

In California, we had a delicious double whammy, as both San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Governor Gavin Newsom were caught dining at comically high-end restaurant French Laundry while indoor dining was banned in much of the state.

The Mayor of San Francisco illegally dining at a restaurant called French Laundry is something out of right-wing talk radio fan fiction. Rush Limbaugh’s editors would tell him it is too on the nose.

Then, just hours after stating that, “Outdoor dining is probably more dangerous in terms of contagion than any other kind of business,” and voting to ban outdoor dining in Los Angeles, County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl dined al fresco at Il Forno Trattoria in Santa Monica.

There are many reasons for America’s utter failure with COVID-19. The rugged individualist “Don’t Tread On Me” ethos runs deep in the United States. While other countries have universal healthcare and high-speed rail, America remains a low-tax, low-regulation haven for businesses. Our achievements include such genius innovations as Billy the Big Mouth Bass and scooters that you throw on the sidewalk when you are finished riding them. Our system is simply not equipped to help people if there is no money in it.

But, our Democratic government officials have truly failed us, and they deserve a share of the blame. Just look at the supposedly tough Stay At Home order issued by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti yesterday.

The Mayor declared it is “time to cancel everything.” But, if you scroll down the order, it includes these numerous exceptions, including the following:

Healthcare (Duh)

Grocery stores (of course!)

Auto repair shops and dealerships (Well…)

Laundromats and dry cleaners (Sure.)

Outdoor places of worship (Umm…)

Pawn Shops (Pawn Shops?!)

Retail stores (What?!)

Film and television sets (It’s Hollywood, baby!)

And perhaps my favorite paragraph from the order: “Fitness facilities, including private gymnasiums, may open for outdoor operations only at 50% maximum outdoor capacity. The indoor portions of Fitness facilities are closed to the public until further notice. Fitness facilities must not operate between the hours of 10 PM and 5 AM.”

This order is consistent with Garcetti’s tendency to manage COVID out of both sides of his mouth. Take my favorite COVID moment of recent weeks. Before Garcetti was shamed out of it, Los Angeles planned to shut down one of its largest COVID testing centers so that the reboot of She’s All That, starring TikTok stars, could film in historic Union Station.

While it is easy (and funny) to mock restaurant owners in conservative outposts outside of metropolises like Orange County and Staten Island leading protests against stay at home orders, if you review all of these exceptions and don’t see your business on the list, it’s not insane to feel singled out.

Let’s be real for a second. All of these carve-outs and exceptions, all of these stories of celebrities and politicians breaking the rules, make it hard on those of us who want to follow the rules. It is that much harder to tell your parents you won’t come home for Thanksgiving when Denver’s mayor did it. “Oh, so your job as a podcaster is more important than the Mayor of Denver’s, Brian?’

It is that much harder to tell your friends you don’t feel comfortable hanging out one on one indoors when they just got off of work on set with one hundred and twenty-five of their closest friends.

The Democrats have failed us during COVID for the same reason they always fail us. A party of the people that is terrified of its donors is no party of the people. If lobbyists can chip away at any legislation and buy a carveout, the legislation is meaningless. And if we all have to stay home unless you work in one of 26 approved sectors or are involved in one of 15 categories of an approved activity, then, in reality, no one has to stay home.

Of course, the exception will be the young, the BIPOC, and the unhoused, who will be disproportionately targeted for any fines and arrests the police may decide to dole out. Same as it ever was.

I’m not sure what we can do about all this, but I do know that if your Mayor gets caught eating indoors at a Michelin restaurant called The Dandy’s Boudoir or swilling margaritas at a Cancun water park, it is okay for you to be upset.

