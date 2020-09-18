Lori Laughlin's Prison Has Pilates and I Still Can't Dine Indoors at a Chipotle

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

It’s Friday Fun Day.

This week in Going Downs: I highly recommend checking out Brenden’s article about why he thinks Joe Biden should go on Joe Rogan.

Meanwhile, as I delve deep into some home projects, this is how I feel look to the men who cut me in line at Home Depot.

📼 Media Log 📼

Reading: I just finished Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber by Mike Issac, and wow, that place is just as horrible as we all thought it was, if not worse. Mike Issac is a king though. There’s a thrilling moment at the end in which Mike bumps into Travis at court…it’s

Watching: I just watched Election for the first time. I know, I know. Holy shit, Alexander Payne is a genius. I also rewatched Mulan Rouge for the millionth time, for Brenden’s sake, as he had never seen it. Turns out the older I get, the less I side with Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor’s characters and the more I side with the artists that just want them to do the play.

📸 Photos of the Week 📸

In the third book, Courtney does cocaine at a Duran Duran concert and learns her best friend voted for Ronald Reagan.

WTF is going on at the Hadid farm? First, we have Yolanda Hadid fondling the produce.

Then, am I missing something, or is Bella Hadid’s horse ENORMOUS? Are they breeding super horses over there?

This week in photoshop, I have to commend Gwen Stefani for not just cutting her ex out of an old picture, but photoshopping in her current husband. Gavin Rossdale out, 1990s Blake Shelton in. Rewriting history with the magic wand feature.

Boots. Pants. Boots can be pants.

Swans are rude bitches.

I guess it’s time for me to become a registered felon because LA hasn’t had gyms open since March and I’ve always wanted to learn “leather craft.”

I mean, sign me up:

The camp offers yoga, pilates and origami, as well as music lessons, including classes in saxophone, accordion, or ukulele, according to the facilities’ inmate handbook. Cartoon drawing, crochet, leather craft and ceramics are also on offer.

In all seriousness, every prisoner should get all of these things, in every prison! But I digress…

Armando Iannucci’s VEEP was a documentary.

