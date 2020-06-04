let me tell you about divorce june

Hi, everyone, Brenden, Claire’s husband, here, joining you for another guest post.

I want to tell you about Divorce June.

Yes, of course, there are more important things going on in the world. But, it bears mentioning that two powerful forces have combined to make this a particularly heavy month for celebrity splits.

First, and most importantly, the protests of George Floyd’s death and the ongoing brutality by the United States’ militarized police force against Black people have led some people to realize they should divorce their racist husbands.

Second, some cowardly celebs have used this moment as the opportune time for a “news dump.”

And in some cases, we’re seeing a little bit of column A and a little bit of column B, a hearty mix of celebs being racist and cowardly.

Let’s tackle the first category.

The most reliable news gathering site in America (and I mean that un-ironically) TMZ broke the story that George Floyd’s murderer, serial killer, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s wife is divorcing him.

Kellie May Chauvin is a former Mrs. Minnesota pageant winner. And now she is a soon to be former Derek Chauvin marriage-haver. Before we give her any sashes for this one, it is worth mentioning that he has a history of abuses in the line of duty, including killing other unarmed people.

Derek Chauvin isn’t the only white supremacist to find himself divorced in recent days. Fox News pundit and noted presidential bootlicker Sean Hannity also got his walking papers.

Sean Hannity’s wife, Jill Rhodes, chose this week to announce the divorce of conservative host after twenty years of marriage. USA Today got a brief statement from the couple that confirmed they had been quietly divorced for over a year and had an arrangement of some kind for at least four years. But, it turns out that a week of national protest was the perfect time to make it official in the press.

It’s hard to say if the timing was because the couple wanted to dump the news or Rhodes felt a renewed need to distance herself from Hannity’s history of white nationalism.

And then there’s Thomas Middleditch. I don’t know anything about Middleditch’s politics and nor do I want to, but he is definitely joining the ranks of the divorced.

Middleditch -- known for his skill at improv and playing lovable nerd characters -- took criticism for his very not so lovable choice to pressure his wife into swinging. In a controversial interview with Playboy last year, Middleditch was confident that forcing his wife into “the lifestyle” would have no lasting impact on his relationship.

MIDDLEDITCH: I don’t know how much I can say, because I don’t want my wife to be mad at me. Only after I got married was I like, “Mollie, I’m sorry, but we have to get nontraditional here.” To her credit, instead of saying “Fuck you, I’m out,” she was like, “Let’s figure this out.” To be honest, swinging has saved our marriage. We have different speeds, and we argue over it constantly, but it’s better than feeling unheard and alone and that you have to scurry in the shadows. By the way, it’s now called being “part of the lifestyle.” The term swinging is old.

Turns out he was wrong.

Middleditch was not the only person with a PR person cynical and savvy enough to announce their divorce in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Since Floyd’s death on March 25th, a number of reality stars have called it quits as well, including Scott Disick and Sofia Richie (who were just dating), Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich (who famously dressed up in blackface for Halloween in 2013), Bachelor contestants Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, and unsurprisingly, Too Hot to Handle alums Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O'Brien.

Yes, we are only four days into June and the divorces, separations, splits, and conscious uncouplings are in full swing. As long as people are in the streets getting tear gassed, expect PR professionals to gas their clients’ reputations by dropping unsavory news ASAP in hopes that they will be lost in the haze.

And one last thing: just because you’re still in a relationship doesn’t mean you can’t make this moment about you! Just look at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ announcing a massive donation on Instagram in an attempt to atone for their plantation wedding!

🔗 Lynx 🐆

Meghan McCain publicly embarrassed herself o nce again by tweeting about how her neighborhood has turned into a “war zone” during demonstrations, and then admitting she fled New York to avoid the pandemic.

Black Socialists of America put together a clapback chest “centered mostly (though not exclusively) on common talking points they’ve deem uninformed (or ignorant) as it relates to race.” It functions like a search engine.

Over at Oh No They Didn’t, they have compiled a thorough roasting list of brands who have made empty or hypocritical gestures towards BLM during the protests.

🌶️ Stars 🍵

Claire here, back to do the celebs.