Leave Bernie Alone!

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

Hey everyone, it’s Brenden, Claire’s husband, back for the first Going Downs of the Biden Administration.

Before I get to this week’s gripes, let’s take a big collective sigh of relief. I’m not sure if the world feels any different, but the internet certainly feels nicer. And since we all live online now, that’s worth something.

For the most part, yesterday’s inauguration was a lovefest among the left of center across the country. For the day, we were able to put our internecine squabbles aside and appreciate that at least there is no longer a dang Cheeto in the White House.

Centrists indulged in Harry Potter fan-fic style fantasies about various Democratic apparatchiks having fondue parties.

For the most part, leftists let the libs have their day and were content to find a meme of their own to enjoy. The inauguration style icon proved to be Bernie Sanders, showing up in what appears to be his only winter jacket and a pair of mittens gifted to him by a Vermont school teacher.

The image quickly went viral.

And then it became a meme.

But, some people would not allow us a moment of joy. Some cast their gaze upon Bernie’s beautiful mittens and found them to be… umm, a tad problematic.

Seeing tweets like this reminds me of the story of the mythical Japanese soldier who came out of the jungle forty years after World War II ended. My man lost the damn primary months ago and has done nothing but work day and night to help deliver a Democratic majority in the House, Senate, and the White House. What’s the damn problem with his mittens?

On their face, these tweets are ridiculous. While female politicians are indeed held to different standards than men when it comes to their presentation, wearing a winter coat and mittens as an AUDIENCE MEMBER at the inauguration isn’t a very good example of that disparity.

Here is a picture of Amy Klobuchar in a winter coat, gloves, and goofy hat during her publicity-stunt-blizzard campaign kick-off event.

But, for a specific type of liberal who fiercely defended Hillary Clinton’s candidacy in 2016 and backed either Elizabeth Warren or Kamala Harris in 2020, Bernie has become the avatar for entitled misogyny and underachieving fail son-ery. These people tend to project their personal or professional grievances onto Clinton or Warren, or Harris. They see themselves, perhaps reasonably, as competent, talented women who have been passed over too often. Conversely, they have come to view Bernie as the slacker white guy who cheated on the test, didn’t help with the group presentation, or received a promotion that they worked so hard for.

Again, misogyny is as American as apple pie. But, if you believe in meritocracy after this country elected DONALD TRUMP president, I don’t know what to tell you. And, if you are looking to fight misogyny, Bernie Sanders is on your side.

If you look at Bernie’s actual policy positions and political history, it is evident he is not a misogynist. For fair wages to a woman’s right to choose, Bernie has been on the righteous side of every major women’s’ rights fight since before I was born. You can look at his leftist political credentials for that proof, or you can look at the many women he has elevated to positions of power and campaigned fiercely for in recent years. From hiring national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray to his early endorsements of “The Squad,” you don’t need to look too hard to see that Bernie Sanders has been a champion of women in his public life. Of course, Bernie campaigned for Hillary during the general election, only to be thrown under the bus following her loss to Donald Trump.

The K-Hive and Warren stans see this just as obviously as I do. And that is why as the primary election drew nearer in 2016, the target became not Bernie himself but Bernie’s fans. Kicked off in earnest by Atlantic writer Robinson Meyer and quickly adopted by liberal writers like Amanda Marcotte and Rebecca Traister, the “Bernie Bro” is the ridiculous idea that one should not support Sanders because some of his supporters are sexist became a common talking point.

For the next half-decade, Bernie Sanders supporters were unfairly tarred as misogynists. Though Sanders supporters in 2020 were more diverse, younger, lower, and not mainly male, a segment of self-identified progressives refused to back him, opening the lane for the most severely conservative candidate in the field --also an old white man-- to win the presidency.

It was evident before following the first several primaries that the only viable candidates were Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg. Many progressives refused to get behind Bernie, and so Joe Biden sailed to the nomination.

But, all that is the past. What’s done is done, buried like so many mittens in a snow storm.

Most progressives and leftists have moved on. When Bernie threw his unwavering support behind Biden, he signaled that his time as left-wing standard-bearer was coming to a close. With the Squad growing and the Democratic Socialists of America amassing over 100,000 members, there are new fighters for a new fight. The left is starting to view Bernie as a kind of John the Baptist: he couldn’t quite save us, but he set the stage for a better future.

It is worth noting that the very same Bernie Sanders supporters who were tarred as misogynists are now looking to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Cori Bush for leadership.

At this point, these identitarian critiques of Sanders don’t just ring hollow; they feel like they are from another era. The left knows that class politics without racial and gender intersectionality is worthless, just as they know that liberation will not be achieved simply by making Fortune 500 companies and weapons manufacturers more diverse. So what are these people yelling at us about?

Ultimately, it is not Sanders supporters who were the dead-enders as much of the mass media predicted. The Left has policy commitments that go beyond mere personality. It is a certain type of liberal who seems frozen in time. After spending months celebrating the historically diverse primary field, they are now reduced to fantasizing about a world where Joe Biden is co-president with all of their favorite BIPOC and female candidates. To this day, a segment of Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren’s primary supporters are trolling Twitter, eager to defend their fallen champion from any and all attacks.

People who tried to come for Bernie on Twitter yesterday got owned, as was appropriate and correct. It is my hope a large enough ratio will help these people move on. Hopefully, once the glow of the inauguration has subsided, they can look at Biden as the man he is instead of the man they wish he was.

And if that is a step too far for them, at least they can learn to appreciate Bernie Sanders’ mittens.

Going Downs is a free weekday newsletter, supported by readers like you, written by @clairecdowns and @brendengallager. There are monthly and annual subscription options available, or you can just keep enjoying this freaky free premium content at no additional burden to your wallet whatsoever. Venmo is also always a perfectly acceptable option.