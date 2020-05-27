lady gaga's weather channel spon con

We’re gonna keep it freaky today, feel like yesterday I was a ‘lil emo.

I’m going on my friend Cait Raft’s Twitch show/podcast Hot and Rich today at 4PM PST! Tune in or catch the podcast tomorrow!

Mall walking outdoors. I have to share that after two months I have ~completed~ walking every public staircase listed in the guidebook Secret Stairs in central LA. That’s miles and miles, 27 different guided walks. (She’s crazy). I still have to do the West side walks and the Pasadena/Eagle Rock/Highland Park walks, but was holding off for social distancing.

The stairs are holdovers from when LA had a beautiful public transit system of trolleys and electric cars and the city cared more about helping pedestrians get rom point A to point B. I’ve seen so many crazy, cool, historic pieces of architecture, hidden parks, street art, celebrity homes, and sites of famous murders. If you live in LA, I highly recommend these walks as a form of serious exercise and a nice way to shake up your brain cells.

Some things to consider if you like Going Downs!

This New Yorker article about Sky Palace, a commune in Bushwick, Brooklyn, falling to pieces because of covid-19 is both hilarious and heartbreaking. The Bushwick House Share Was a Haven—Then COVID-19 Struck. I used to live in Bushwick, and the big place back then was CastleBraid. There was an elaborate application process, a bocce ball court, a recording studio, a slew of scandals including a Twitter account that was anti-homeless and got very upset when people called them “gentrifiers,” and the fact that the rent, even for a “commune” was extraordinarily high for the area. I also remember going on a date with a resident and he told me that he had to “ask permission” if we could hang out in the rooftop garden.

Evidently, the song “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” has a feminist history. In rediscovered “lost” verses, the song’s writer, Jack Norworth’s lyrics mention a fictional “Kate Casey,” a rabid female baseball fan who represents the new woman of the 20th century. Kate Casey was based on Jack Norworth’s girlfriend, Trixie Friganza, a vaudeville actress and suffragette. I see why it was cut, but the song was supposed to start: Katie Casey was baseball mad,

Had the fever and had it bad.

Just to root for the home town crew,

Ev’ry sou Katie blew.

On a Saturday her young beau

Called to see if she’d like to go

To see a show, but Miss Kate said “No,

I’ll tell you what you can do:

Recommendations. Here are some random underrated films I feel like mentioning: Support the Girls Regina Hall stars as a no-nonsense manager of a Hooters-like chain in this empowering indie film. Everybody Wants Some! Richard Linklater’s breezy timepiece about college in the 1970s The Handmaiden Park Chan-wook’s epic costume drama about an elaborate plot to seduce an heiress out of her inheritance. Tangerine Shot on an iPhone, this is the most “real” depiction of present day LA I’ve seen. It’s great.

Bizness: How King Arthur Flour, a 200-year old company on the decline, had to adapt to pandemic panic baking: they hired up their baking school staff as social media experts, started a Baker’s Hotline to advise new bakers, they adjusted production to meet a 600% increase, and started two new YouTube baking shows.

🌶️ Stars 🍵