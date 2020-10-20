Kristen Johnston ≠ Kirstie Alley!!!

Celebs x Politics 10/20

claire downs
Oct 20

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics. 

🤠 Today is Tuesday, which means it’s time for my weekly round-up of all the ways celebrities and politics collided this week. 🤠

We’re 14 days out until celebrities can put their $695 Stuart Weitzman leather “VOTE” boots up for sale on the RealReal.

If you’re wondering how the word “Vote” found its way onto luxury fashion, I recommend this Los Angeles Times article about Mandana Dayani, the woman who claims she invented this concept. “She wants to make voting as epic as the next Marvel movie.”

This Week in the Kanyidate

I have to say I’m surprised that Kanye has not dropped out yet.

ye @kanyewest
PEOLE TRIED TO TALK ME OUT OF RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT... NEVER LET WEAK CONTROLLING PEOPLE KILL YOUR SPIRIT

October 14th 2020

13,022 Retweets

Last week, Kanye posted a video of himself declaring, “Get the West Wing ready!” while pointing to a phone showing an AP poll listing West receiving 19% of the vote in Kentucky.

ye @kanyewest
GET THE WEST WING READY !!! ... this is how I felt when I saw that Kentucky pole result 🌎🌍🌏🪐💫☄️💥🔥🇺🇸

October 14th 2020

5,960 Retweets

The poll also showed Trump at 1% and Biden at 14%. Because early voting is not counted in Kentucky until November 3, Twitter marked the video as “manipulated media.” The Associated Press apologized for this error in the following posts:

LEX 18 News @LEX18News
Someone discovered a cached web link that we used during June's primary election to post Associated Press election results. The old link was still populating current AP data and showed test results, which is part of the preparation the AP does in advance of elections. (1/2)

October 14th 2020

289 Retweets
LEX 18 News @LEX18News
The results shown were not valid. They were simply part of a test. We regret the discovery of the cached web link and have removed the data from that page. We apologize for any confusion. (2/2)

October 14th 2020

211 Retweets

PolitiFact has confirmed that Kanye is not, in fact, polling at 19% in Kentucky. Official results have Kanye polling at 2%.

Kanye was was supposed to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast this week to talk about his run, but the recording was canceled today after Rogan’s producer tested positive for Covid-19.

Brock Pierce, the Mighty Ducks kid-turned-crypto-billionaire-with alleged ties to Bryan Singer and Jeffrey Epstein has challenged Yeezy to a third-party debate in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Pierce has said even he doesn’t think he’ll beat Trump or Biden.

The paltry poll numbers, the canceled Rogan event, and the lack of any meaningful campaign events have not dissuaded his family from supporting him. Last Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture of herself wearing a “Vote Kanye” hat and a “Swipe Up” link for fans to purchase the same one. *Deep sigh,* Kourtney has 102 million followers and I think this is pretty fucking irresponsible. Does she seriously think Kanye can take on climate change, a global pandemic, and the largest economic crisis in American history?

tyler oakley @tyleroakley
this is so embarrassing @kourtneykardash.

October 16th 2020

1,782 Retweets

I wasn’t as mad about this as I was about Kim Kardashian’s appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix show. She defended working with and refusing to condemn Donald Trump as a means of “reaching across the aisle” on prison reform. She also would not say who she was voting for when pressed. After Letterman pressed her a few times, she pushed back and said, “I know who I’m voting for.” Hmm.

What else?

I’m truly baffled by the words “Republican Pride Event,” and I’m more than confused at the headline, “Tiffany Trump Headlines Pride Event For Father’s Re-Election.” The crowd was spare, the speech was confusing, she left out the T in LGBTQIA+. It’s chaos!!

Louis Virtel @louisvirtel
The daughter he knows nothing about representing a community he knows nothing about 💛

October 20th 2020

1,159 Retweets

A few random C listers who you haven’t thought about in a while are spending the (hopefully) last 2 weeks of Trump’s reign finally coming out in support of him. If he’s so great, why you so shy?

The first was Kirstie Alley, who tweeted this:

Kirstie Alley @kirstiealley
I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it🙄

October 17th 2020

60,450 Retweets

My favorite response to this was 3rd Rock from The Sun actress/former teacher of mine, Kristen Johnston’s:

kristen VOTE johnston @thekjohnston
Omg you guys I’m not Kirstie Alley!!!!! Stop yelling at me! 😂

October 18th 2020

3,736 Retweets

Then there’s 50 Cent, who is putting his needs ahead of the republic. His needs = tax cuts. Maybe this has something to do with his 2017 bankruptcy case, in which he owed $23M to creditors.

50cent @50cent
👀WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, 🏃‍♂️💨F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind. 😤

October 19th 2020

22,614 Retweets

Then, Senior Trump Advisor Katrina Pierson unveiled a new collab between Donald Trump and Ice Cube for Trump’s “Platinum Plan,” to address issues in the Black Community. Cube responded with some sort of “both sides” rhetoric that I personally think is bullshit when Trump did not acknowledge Black Lives Matter all summer.

Katrina Pierson @KatrinaPierson
Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: cdn.donaldjtrump.com/public-files/p… Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading! ✊🏾

October 13th 2020

7,087 Retweets
Ice Cube @icecube
Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.

Danny Morrison Media @dannymoshow

@icecube My Hip-Hop HERO @icecube is working with the Darkside. I haven't felt this low since Kobe passed. HEARTBREAKING. Cube, I'm not sure you understand how much we value your voice. And when we see you "jumping the shark," it KILLS us. Especially in 2020. 😔

October 14th 2020

6,906 Retweets

But personally, I’m here for the reverse. Apparently, there’s going to be a Happy Days reunion (hm ok) as a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Ron Howard @RealRonHoward
The most important election of our lifetimes is right around the corner and Wisconsin is a must-win swing state. So, I’m thrilled to announce a #HappyDaysReunion to support @WisDems on Oct 25. Chip in any amount to attend - Happy Days Reunion (exclusive event)Chip in any amount to watch this exclusive LIVE event!wisdems.org

October 19th 2020

8,921 Retweets

Of course, the most vocal alumni of Happy Days, Scott Baio (Chachi), will not be in attendance, as he is a major Donald Trump supporter. I personally think the show got worse after Chachi became a series regular anyway. Well, John Stamos is in talks to play Chachi, which is kind of weird! Even though they are nearly the same age (57 and 60), I place Stamos firmly in the 90s, and Baio firmly in the 80s (doing the 50s). I also think a Happy Days reunion is entirely possible without the Chachi cannon. Just say he’s in prison or something.

Scott Baio @ScottBaio
@JohnStamos Shouldn't you be taking care of Aunt Becky? 🤔

October 20th 2020

281 Retweets

Wah Wah Wah! Have a good week!

Going Downs is a free weekday newsletter, supported by readers like you, written by @clairecdowns.

