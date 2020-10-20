Kristen Johnston ≠ Kirstie Alley!!!

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

🤠 Today is Tuesday, which means it’s time for my weekly round-up of all the ways celebrities and politics collided this week. 🤠

We’re 14 days out until celebrities can put their $695 Stuart Weitzman leather “VOTE” boots up for sale on the RealReal.

If you’re wondering how the word “Vote” found its way onto luxury fashion, I recommend this Los Angeles Times article about Mandana Dayani, the woman who claims she invented this concept. “She wants to make voting as epic as the next Marvel movie.”

This Week in the Kanyidate

I have to say I’m surprised that Kanye has not dropped out yet.

Last week, Kanye posted a video of himself declaring, “Get the West Wing ready!” while pointing to a phone showing an AP poll listing West receiving 19% of the vote in Kentucky.

The poll also showed Trump at 1% and Biden at 14%. Because early voting is not counted in Kentucky until November 3, Twitter marked the video as “manipulated media.” The Associated Press apologized for this error in the following posts:

PolitiFact has confirmed that Kanye is not, in fact, polling at 19% in Kentucky. Official results have Kanye polling at 2%.

Kanye was was supposed to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast this week to talk about his run, but the recording was canceled today after Rogan’s producer tested positive for Covid-19.

Brock Pierce, the Mighty Ducks kid-turned-crypto-billionaire-with alleged ties to Bryan Singer and Jeffrey Epstein has challenged Yeezy to a third-party debate in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Pierce has said even he doesn’t think he’ll beat Trump or Biden.

The paltry poll numbers, the canceled Rogan event, and the lack of any meaningful campaign events have not dissuaded his family from supporting him. Last Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture of herself wearing a “Vote Kanye” hat and a “Swipe Up” link for fans to purchase the same one. *Deep sigh,* Kourtney has 102 million followers and I think this is pretty fucking irresponsible. Does she seriously think Kanye can take on climate change, a global pandemic, and the largest economic crisis in American history?

I wasn’t as mad about this as I was about Kim Kardashian’s appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix show. She defended working with and refusing to condemn Donald Trump as a means of “reaching across the aisle” on prison reform. She also would not say who she was voting for when pressed. After Letterman pressed her a few times, she pushed back and said, “I know who I’m voting for.” Hmm.

What else?

I’m truly baffled by the words “Republican Pride Event,” and I’m more than confused at the headline, “Tiffany Trump Headlines Pride Event For Father’s Re-Election.” The crowd was spare, the speech was confusing, she left out the T in LGBTQIA+. It’s chaos!!

A few random C listers who you haven’t thought about in a while are spending the (hopefully) last 2 weeks of Trump’s reign finally coming out in support of him. If he’s so great, why you so shy?

The first was Kirstie Alley, who tweeted this:

My favorite response to this was 3rd Rock from The Sun actress/former teacher of mine, Kristen Johnston’s:

Then there’s 50 Cent, who is putting his needs ahead of the republic. His needs = tax cuts. Maybe this has something to do with his 2017 bankruptcy case, in which he owed $23M to creditors.

Then, Senior Trump Advisor Katrina Pierson unveiled a new collab between Donald Trump and Ice Cube for Trump’s “Platinum Plan,” to address issues in the Black Community. Cube responded with some sort of “both sides” rhetoric that I personally think is bullshit when Trump did not acknowledge Black Lives Matter all summer.

But personally, I’m here for the reverse. Apparently, there’s going to be a Happy Days reunion (hm ok) as a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Of course, the most vocal alumni of Happy Days, Scott Baio (Chachi), will not be in attendance, as he is a major Donald Trump supporter. I personally think the show got worse after Chachi became a series regular anyway. Well, John Stamos is in talks to play Chachi, which is kind of weird! Even though they are nearly the same age (57 and 60), I place Stamos firmly in the 90s, and Baio firmly in the 80s (doing the 50s). I also think a Happy Days reunion is entirely possible without the Chachi cannon. Just say he’s in prison or something.

Wah Wah Wah! Have a good week!

