kendall jenner has to pay her equivalent of 1 nice pair of jeans plus tax

“I think we went out to breakfast once,” she says of her frequent co-star. “I think we must have kissed. But nothing further because he was a gentleman and I’m a good Catholic girl.”

“I took the program home, and I remember kissing his picture because I thought he was so adorable,” she says, adding that she very briefly dated Levy years later.

This Vanity Fair profile of Catherine O’Hara features photography taken by DRONES sent to her house. Lol, technology is a wild ride. There’s also this gem about a crazy Godspell production of all future celebs that led O’Hara to maybe kiss Martin Short.

These are the measures Tyler Perry is planning to resume production as if it’s a “military effort.” This is all in the name of resuming filming seasons of his shows Sistas and The Oval. I don’t doubt that Perry has the budget to do this, I just wonder about actual practicality and if insurers will go for it. Then there’s the issue of keeping crews just as safe as

He’ll test the cast and his “drastically” scaled back Atlanta-based crew when they arrive at the studio and before they begin production, and four more times during the two-and-a-half-week shoots for each show. Everyone on the set will wear protective masks, and group scenes will be held until after the fourth day on set, when everyone has been tested again. Meals will be served in different “catering pods” on the largest soundstage to maximize social distancing. Perry will fly out-of-town cast members in on his private plane, and, since the studio is a decommissioned U.S. Army compound, everyone working on the production will live on campus. “It’s really a military effort — and no better place to do that than a former military base,” says Perry.

Then there's the issue of keeping crews just as safe as actors and abiding by union regulations (if he keeps union staff on.) Why are we doing this again?