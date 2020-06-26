Karens Are Ruining Lisa Rinna's QVC Sales for Q2

First up, you have to listen to my friend Cait Raft’s amazing podcast/Twitch show, “Hot & Rich.” If you can’t tune into the 4:00PM PT show on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (which are a virtual party) , the podcasts release the following day. I bring Cait’s show up, because on Wednesday’s ep, she basically uncovered how strange Jessica Chastain’s social media has been. Chastain has been publishing fully produced/edited videos that seem to be an audition for a reality TV show. She did a deep dive into why these are there - the videographer is also doing this for Will Smith’s pages. It’s so weird!! Jessica Chastain content is toward the end . Here is just one of the videos Cait references:

Do we like Cindy Crawford’s Death Star-esque pool? Sound off in the comments. I like it personally, in the sense that I don’t have a pool and would be happy with whatever pool, but also it’s got baby-bird-hatching energy. FYI the NY Post called this a “pool” and not a hot tub so we’re assuming it’s cold.

Lisa Rinna is blaming “Karens” for a drop in QVC sales, saying being vocal about “politics,” on Instagram in her posts supporting Pride and BLM, have cost sales in her Lisa Rinna Collection. Damn, Lisa, it’s not like you “took an arrest” or were tear-gassed…But now, ladies aren’t buying her earth-toned palazzo pants! On her Insta-story she wrote:

“I am sad to report it would now seem I can’t use my platform to inform or question or say how I feel politically because the Karen’s have bombarded QVC begging them to fire me and saying they will no longer buy my clothes. It is a shame that I must be muzzled in order to support my family but that is just what it is. Remember you know how I feel. Use your voice and vote. I will be on the right side of history and in the end THAT IS WHAT MATTERS MOST.”

I’m not denying that her conservative fans could be calling into QVC and “begging” to muzzle Lisa, but Q2 is ending and maybe she’s just feeling the pandemic hit?