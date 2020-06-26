Karens Are Ruining Lisa Rinna's QVC Sales for Q2
Plus Lady Gaga's Oreos, Nordstrom's Oopsie, Kanye falls into The Gap
Friday!
🔗 Lynx 🐆
So…Nordstrom posted the wrong photo of a model wearing a mask on just her nose. Hate the shirt too! Sherbet!When u upload the wrong pic lol. Hey, at least we know @nordstrom is still observing CDC guidelines 🙂
•
Librarians in Kent, Michigan are begging people to stop “microwaving library books” in an attempt to sanitize them from Covid-19. Books have reportedly been returned charred, with the RFID security tags searing through the covers. The library posted a picture of Window on the Bay by Debbie MacComber (a romance novel about a mom who is a new empty nester LOL) that was given the Hot Pockets treatment.
"I don't know if it was something that they saw on the news — that they thought maybe the heat would kill COVID-19," said Elizabeth Guarino-Kozlowicz, regional manager of Kent District Library.
I wonder which news? At least they’re reading??
Do you guys think Kanye can save The Gap? I don’t. He entered into a 10-year deal with the world’s most boring brand. They have extremely high hopes for this, wishing for $1 billion in yearly sales!!!
My friend Joanna Hausmann’s hilarious comedy sketches are extremely specific and also educational. Here’s her sketch “Finding Out if a Stranger is Venezuelan”It’s the “s” that gets you #LasAguas (@angelocolina)
I’ll be watching the new Will Ferrell Netflix movie, Eurovision, this weekend. I don’t care if it has bad reviews.
🌶️ Stars 🍵
First up, you have to listen to my friend Cait Raft’s amazing podcast/Twitch show, “Hot & Rich.” If you can’t tune into the 4:00PM PT show on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (which are a virtual party), the podcasts release the following day. I bring Cait’s show up, because on Wednesday’s ep, she basically uncovered how strange Jessica Chastain’s social media has been. Chastain has been publishing fully produced/edited videos that seem to be an audition for a reality TV show. She did a deep dive into why these are there - the videographer is also doing this for Will Smith’s pages. It’s so weird!! Jessica Chastain content is toward the end. Here is just one of the videos Cait references:I guess you can say I know how to satisfy.
Do we like Cindy Crawford’s Death Star-esque pool? Sound off in the comments. I like it personally, in the sense that I don’t have a pool and would be happy with whatever pool, but also it’s got baby-bird-hatching energy. FYI the NY Post called this a “pool” and not a hot tub so we’re assuming it’s cold.
Lisa Rinna is blaming “Karens” for a drop in QVC sales, saying being vocal about “politics,” on Instagram in her posts supporting Pride and BLM, have cost sales in her Lisa Rinna Collection. Damn, Lisa, it’s not like you “took an arrest” or were tear-gassed…But now, ladies aren’t buying her earth-toned palazzo pants! On her Insta-story she wrote:
“I am sad to report it would now seem I can’t use my platform to inform or question or say how I feel politically because the Karen’s have bombarded QVC begging them to fire me and saying they will no longer buy my clothes. It is a shame that I must be muzzled in order to support my family but that is just what it is. Remember you know how I feel. Use your voice and vote. I will be on the right side of history and in the end THAT IS WHAT MATTERS MOST.”
I’m not denying that her conservative fans could be calling into QVC and “begging” to muzzle Lisa, but Q2 is ending and maybe she’s just feeling the pandemic hit?
Matthew Perry has been snapped again with his butt crack out for the second time in two weeks. He does not look good. I’m not even gonna post the pics here, just scroll down on this page. Perry has struggled with addiction in the past.
This week in Lady Gaga news, Gaga’s Chromatica Ball has (obviously) been postponed to 2021, and there’s this other headline, which I live for:
Joe Germanotta (restauranteur of Joanne Trattoria) went on FOX business last week. From NY Post:
“My daughter Stefani, you know, aka Lady Gaga, she sent me a box of Oreos. It was a great day.”
But he said his second daughter, fashion designer Natali Germanotta, planned to take him on a “long bike ride” to celebrate the holiday.
Elton John’s ex-wife (yes) is suing him. He and Renate Blauel were married for 4 years in the eighties, and she’s kept a very low profile since their divorce. People are speculating this is in regards to privacy - she’s mentioned in his autobiography. In the quotes pulled for the linked article, he’s very positive about Renate, and the only half-damning quote is about how she refused to meet his kids.
“I saw her once after we divorced ... When I had children, I invited her to [John’s home] Woodside because I wanted her to meet them; I wanted to see her, I wanted her to be part of our lives, and us part of hers, in some way,” he wrote. “But she didn’t want to, and I didn’t push the issue. I have to respect how she feels.”
Going Downs is a free weekday newsletter, supported by readers like you, written by @clairecdowns. There are monthly and annual subscription options available, or you can just keep enjoying this freaky free premium content at no additional burden to your wallet whatsoever. Venmo is also always a perfectly acceptable option.
If you’d like a paid subscription but can’t afford it, just reach out to me and we can work something out. Community is important!
