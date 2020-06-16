Jennifer Garner's Cat is Titillated, Ray J's Dog is in $20K Debt, Timothée's Rabbit is Canceled

Good morning. The NYPD got a tummyache from Shake Shack, claimed they were poisoned (by haters, natch), then retracted that after an investigation.

Former Live host, Michael Strahan, is speaking out about his time on the show. (Honestly thought he was great). In an ABC Town Hall, Michael Strahan told ABC staffers he felt he couldn’t “speak up and raise his voice” behind the scenes of the show, fearing reprisals as a Black man, worrying he would come across as “threatening.” Kelly Ripa has been more forthcoming about her 3+ month tenure on the private island of Mustique , lately, even sharing more outdoor videos and wearing swimsuit coverups on air.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have returned from a mysterious weekend getaway they took on a private plane. Lainey Gossip did some digging and thinks they were in Savannah, GA. Lainey asserts that the reason they were so quiet about this getaway (compared to their Joshua Tree excursion in April) is that they maybe stayed at a former plantation that goes by the name “The Big House.”

Speaking of the Ben Affleck extended universe… Jennifer Garner explains why she’s been spotted driving a cat stroller around LA in an interview with Ellen. “One of my kids was not into going for walks and we just had to get out of the house. I said ‘what can we do, we have to just commit to going to walks.’ She said ‘I want to take the cat.’ So we ordered a cat stroller. I blame Jessica Seinfeld because she’s a cat lady and all of a sudden I have a cat stroller and I have a cat and I take it for walks. It has a leash. I think it’s happy to go out and about. It’s very titillated by the whole adventure. It’s into it.” I love “it!” I stan her gender-non-conforming no-name cat!! The face of titillation:

That rumor that Timothée Chalamet spread chlamydia around my alma mater NYU is “firing up” (pun intended) again. There’s also a new layer that Chalamet “had sex with a rabbit.” First of all, he only went to NYU for 1 semester, so impressive if true. Second of all, NYU dorm security is very strict so again, impressive, if true. Third of all, finding a rabbit on the isle of Manhattan is very hard, pet stores have all but been banned for several years. Impressive if true.

Why does Jay Leno dress like he works at Pep Boys when he drives his toys around? Is this blue-collar cosplay? My husband’s culture is not a costume!

Ray J and ex-wife Princess Love are being sued over a $20,000 lost dog reward they never paid. Back in April 2019, a man named Eddie Macione, found Ray J and Princess Love’s dog wandering around Woodland Hills, CA. The dog’s name is Boogati which is a great dog name. Macione cared for Boogati for weeks, until he saw their press release on TMZ, offering a $20K reward for their little white fluffy dog. Flash forward a year later, Ray J and Princess Love are in the process of divorcing and have not returned Macione’s calls for the reward. Let the suing ensue.

