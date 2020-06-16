Jennifer Garner's Cat is Titillated, Ray J's Dog is in $20K Debt, Timothée's Rabbit is Canceled
Plus Jay Leno's blue collar cosplay
Good morning. The NYPD got a tummyache from Shake Shack, claimed they were poisoned (by haters, natch), then retracted that after an investigation.
I feel like yesterday’s newsletter didn’t get sent out. Not sure why!
This is my favorite tweet about it:
🔗 Lynx 🐆
This Diet Prada carousel album chronicles recent Vogue controversies in which the magazine engaged in racist imagery. Yikes.Condé Nast is under continued scrutiny for their internal behaviors towards Black employees, but there’s always been plenty of insensitivity right there on the surface.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Here’s some controversial moments from American Vogue’s history of cultural appropriation, using POC as props, and the glamorization of white privilege.
•
#vogue #voguemagazine #annawintour #poc #bipoc #peopleofcolor #model #whiteprivilege #culturalappropriation #insensitivity #blacklivesmatter #blm #dietprada
Not an auto-erotic asphyxiation facility. This is a real gym in Redondo Beach, CA and there’s no way I care about biceps that much.//INSPIRE GAINZ POD 🔰
Reopening our gym @inspiresouthbay is not an easy task. But we are prepared to increase the safety for all of our members against COVID-19 ⛔
It took us about 3 days to build our pods. We will have our sanitation and social distancing protocols in place when gyms are allowed to reopen. (no official date yet)
We will also continue to host ZOOM classes until we have a vaccination 💉 This effort is to accommodate our members who prefer to stay at home but still get a good workout if they are not ready to come back in person 😊
Our class capacity will be limited but we will get creative with our program. No matter what, we've got your back. 💯 🤓
#groupfitnessclasses #coreworkouts #hiit #igfitness #motivationalquote #TEAMINSPIRE #Inspiresouthbayfitness #hardwork #champion #redondobeach #manhattanbeach #hermosabeach #homeworkouts #correctmovements
The lesser fight against discrimination: anti-horse dining establishments. KFC apologizes for refusing to serve a UK man riding a clydesdale horse through the drive-thru. The horse, named “Jon Jon,” was told to wait in the parking lot to be served with his owner Ian.
Fun site: If you’re thinking about planning a road trip for the future, I like to use Roadtrippers because it maps/aggregates all the weird roadside attractions on your route.
Longread: What Will Reality TV Do Without Offensive People? on the recent Vanderpump firings.
I’m kind of excited for Padma Lakshmi’s new Hulu show, Taste the Nation. She’s definitely calling the white food world to task for its trend of “discovering” / “colonizing” cultural flavors and rebranding it as their own. (See: Alison Roman’s The Stew = a curry)
🌶️ Stars 🍵
Former Live host, Michael Strahan, is speaking out about his time on the show. (Honestly thought he was great). In an ABC Town Hall, Michael Strahan told ABC staffers he felt he couldn’t “speak up and raise his voice” behind the scenes of the show, fearing reprisals as a Black man, worrying he would come across as “threatening.” Kelly Ripa has been more forthcoming about her 3+ month tenure on the private island of Mustique, lately, even sharing more outdoor videos and wearing swimsuit coverups on air.
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have returned from a mysterious weekend getaway they took on a private plane. Lainey Gossip did some digging and thinks they were in Savannah, GA. Lainey asserts that the reason they were so quiet about this getaway (compared to their Joshua Tree excursion in April) is that they maybe stayed at a former plantation that goes by the name “The Big House.”
Speaking of the Ben Affleck extended universe…Jennifer Garner explains why she’s been spotted driving a cat stroller around LA in an interview with Ellen.
“One of my kids was not into going for walks and we just had to get out of the house. I said ‘what can we do, we have to just commit to going to walks.’ She said ‘I want to take the cat.’ So we ordered a cat stroller. I blame Jessica Seinfeld because she’s a cat lady and all of a sudden I have a cat stroller and I have a cat and I take it for walks. It has a leash. I think it’s happy to go out and about. It’s very titillated by the whole adventure. It’s into it.”
I love “it!” I stan her gender-non-conforming no-name cat!!
The face of titillation:
That rumor that Timothée Chalamet spread chlamydia around my alma mater NYU is “firing up” (pun intended) again. There’s also a new layer that Chalamet “had sex with a rabbit.” First of all, he only went to NYU for 1 semester, so impressive if true. Second of all, NYU dorm security is very strict so again, impressive, if true. Third of all, finding a rabbit on the isle of Manhattan is very hard, pet stores have all but been banned for several years. Impressive if true.
Why does Jay Leno dress like he works at Pep Boys when he drives his toys around? Is this blue-collar cosplay? My husband’s culture is not a costume!
Ray J and ex-wife Princess Love are being sued over a $20,000 lost dog reward they never paid. Back in April 2019, a man named Eddie Macione, found Ray J and Princess Love’s dog wandering around Woodland Hills, CA. The dog’s name is Boogati which is a great dog name. Macione cared for Boogati for weeks, until he saw their press release on TMZ, offering a $20K reward for their little white fluffy dog. Flash forward a year later, Ray J and Princess Love are in the process of divorcing and have not returned Macione’s calls for the reward. Let the suing ensue.
Going Downs is a free weekday newsletter, supported by readers like you, written by @clairecdowns. There are monthly and annual subscription options available, or you can just keep enjoying this freaky free premium content at no additional burden to your wallet whatsoever. Venmo is also always a perfectly acceptable option.
If you’d like a paid subscription but can’t afford it, just reach out to me and we can work something out. Community is important!
| 4
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.