Jennifer Garner's Cat is Titillated, Ray J's Dog is in $20K Debt, Timothée's Rabbit is Canceled

claire downs
Jun 16

Good morning. The NYPD got a tummyache from Shake Shack, claimed they were poisoned (by haters, natch), then retracted that after an investigation.

This is my favorite tweet about it:

John Hamburger @BronzeHammer
Another Cop Attack? Multiple officers have alleged that Happy Meals from an area McDonald's are being tampered with. "We get the same toy, like, almost every time," one patrolman told me on Monday, adding that "Pikachu is not even [his] favorite guy." That, he says, is Mr. Mime.

June 16th 2020

