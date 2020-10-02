Ivana Trump Buys Street Meat is the Second Best Headline I Read This Week

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

We made it to Friday, and I’ve been thinking about last night’s October Surprise. All I know is, my feelings on the matter won’t be policed!

📸 Photos of the Week 📸

Lol, wow, can’t wait to watch this one!

When you endorse Joe Biden, you also endorse reading the “size guide” on the website you buy shirts from.

This is the most, hands down, bizarre spon-con I have ever seen in my life. Remember her from Twilight? Personal connection: this person was not very nice to me when I worked at a talent agency, and she was a client!!!!

ashleygreene A smile is a curve that sets everything straight! @lays just sent me a custom bag featuring my smile! How freakin cool is that? Even cooler? They’re sharing stories of people who are inspiring joy and positivity in their communities through limited edition smiles bags, plus they’re donating $1 million in support of a cause that I’ve proudly supported for years, @operationsmile ! Tell me how you’re making this world brighter using #SmilewithLays

When you come across the headline, “Ivana Trump Buys Street Meat,” you just have to click on it!!

Wait, what?

There’s the weird clear mask; then, there’s the artwork by Luanne DeLeseppe’s daughter.

ramonasinger #womensupportingwomen So proud of @victoriadelesseps on her art showing and of course so is her mom @countessluann

This isn’t about the photo, so much as the story. Does anyone else feel like Rebel Wilson is being Dirty Rotten Scoundrel-ed by this guy who’s related to the Busch Anheuser family? This is like the 5th gala they’ve attended in two weeks. Weird, considering Rebel starred in a remake of that movie, called The Hustle.

rebelwilson So happy to have raised over 1 million euros for the auction lot I helped with at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health for HRH Prince Albert II ‘s foundation that does such great environmental work especially with our oceans - removing micro plastics and regenerating coral reefs. Ps I really wanna spend a week on Serenity the gorgeous super yacht that was generously auctioned off!

Planetary health? Micro-plastics?

Khloe has a new face for Q4, and it’s Beyonce.

I saw this photo, and I’m already cringing at the Metacritic rating. Definitely, definitely isn’t derivative of Game of Thrones in any way, shape, or form.

Every single comment on this photo is Trump 2020. Celebrities, just endorse Joe Biden - it’s easier than wearing ugly pants.

halleberry

⁣

has teamed up with You have a voice. This #NationalVoterRegistrationDay is your opportunity to create the community you want for yourself and those you love. If you have not already registered, please do so today!⁣ @respin has teamed up with @iamavoter on a limited edition pair of leggings - a portion of proceeds will go directly to #IAmAVoter , a non-partisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement. #LINKINBIO

Breathing in the COVID air of our beautiful city’s “level red” positivity rate, Machine Gun Kelly is a one-man, 90s style “Pussy Posse.”

And lastly, I will send you off on your weekend with the legend that is Gerald Stratford. The 71-year-old who, according to his bio, is “heavy into growing big veg,” has over 100,000 followers on Twitter. You can read more about him in this Independent piece.

It’s just pure joy. The whole feed.

Have a great weekend, everybody!!

