Ivana Trump Buys Street Meat is the Second Best Headline I Read This Week

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.
We made it to Friday, and I’ve been thinking about last night’s October Surprise. All I know is, my feelings on the matter won’t be policed!
📸 Photos of the Week 📸
Lol, wow, can’t wait to watch this one!
When you endorse Joe Biden, you also endorse reading the “size guide” on the website you buy shirts from.
This is the most, hands down, bizarre spon-con I have ever seen in my life. Remember her from Twilight? Personal connection: this person was not very nice to me when I worked at a talent agency, and she was a client!!!!
When you come across the headline, “Ivana Trump Buys Street Meat,” you just have to click on it!!
Wait, what?
There’s the weird clear mask; then, there’s the artwork by Luanne DeLeseppe’s daughter.
This isn’t about the photo, so much as the story. Does anyone else feel like Rebel Wilson is being Dirty Rotten Scoundrel-ed by this guy who’s related to the Busch Anheuser family? This is like the 5th gala they’ve attended in two weeks. Weird, considering Rebel starred in a remake of that movie, called The Hustle.
Planetary health? Micro-plastics?
Khloe has a new face for Q4, and it’s Beyonce.
I saw this photo, and I’m already cringing at the Metacritic rating. Definitely, definitely isn’t derivative of Game of Thrones in any way, shape, or form.
Every single comment on this photo is Trump 2020. Celebrities, just endorse Joe Biden - it’s easier than wearing ugly pants.
@respin has teamed up with @iamavoter on a limited edition pair of leggings - a portion of proceeds will go directly to #IAmAVoter, a non-partisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement. #LINKINBIO
Breathing in the COVID air of our beautiful city’s “level red” positivity rate, Machine Gun Kelly is a one-man, 90s style “Pussy Posse.”
And lastly, I will send you off on your weekend with the legend that is Gerald Stratford. The 71-year-old who, according to his bio, is “heavy into growing big veg,” has over 100,000 followers on Twitter. You can read more about him in this Independent piece.
It’s just pure joy. The whole feed.
Have a great weekend, everybody!!
