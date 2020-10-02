Ivana Trump Buys Street Meat is the Second Best Headline I Read This Week

Friday Fun Day 10/2/20

claire downs
Oct 2

We made it to Friday, and I’ve been thinking about last night’s October Surprise. All I know is, my feelings on the matter won’t be policed!

darknetpapi
October 2, 2020

📸 Photos of the Week 📸

Lol, wow, can’t wait to watch this one!

When you endorse Joe Biden, you also endorse reading the “size guide” on the website you buy shirts from.

ross kimball @merosskimball
When you buy an XL on website you’ve never been on before.

September 27th 2020

This is the most, hands down, bizarre spon-con I have ever seen in my life. Remember her from Twilight? Personal connection: this person was not very nice to me when I worked at a talent agency, and she was a client!!!!

ashleygreene
A smile is a curve that sets everything straight! @lays just sent me a custom bag featuring my smile! How freakin cool is that? Even cooler? They’re sharing stories of people who are inspiring joy and positivity in their communities through limited edition smiles bags, plus they’re donating $1 million in support of a cause that I’ve proudly supported for years, @operationsmile! Tell me how you’re making this world brighter using #SmilewithLays!
October 1, 2020

When you come across the headline, “Ivana Trump Buys Street Meat,” you just have to click on it!!

Wait, what?

There’s the weird clear mask; then, there’s the artwork by Luanne DeLeseppe’s daughter.

ramonasinger
So proud of @victoriadelesseps on her art showing and of course so is her mom @countessluann #womensupportingwomen
September 27, 2020

This isn’t about the photo, so much as the story. Does anyone else feel like Rebel Wilson is being Dirty Rotten Scoundrel-ed by this guy who’s related to the Busch Anheuser family? This is like the 5th gala they’ve attended in two weeks. Weird, considering Rebel starred in a remake of that movie, called The Hustle.

rebelwilson
So happy to have raised over 1 million euros for the auction lot I helped with at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health for HRH Prince Albert II ‘s foundation that does such great environmental work especially with our oceans - removing micro plastics and regenerating coral reefs. Ps I really wanna spend a week on Serenity the gorgeous super yacht that was generously auctioned off!
October 1, 2020

Planetary health? Micro-plastics?

Khloe has a new face for Q4, and it’s Beyonce.

michael covelli @C0VELLI
Khloe? Beyoncé? Khloyoncé? Khloe Kardashian debuts her 5th new face in 5 years apparently.

September 29th 2020

I saw this photo, and I’m already cringing at the Metacritic rating. Definitely, definitely isn’t derivative of Game of Thrones in any way, shape, or form.

Every single comment on this photo is Trump 2020. Celebrities, just endorse Joe Biden - it’s easier than wearing ugly pants.

halleberry
You have a voice. This #NationalVoterRegistrationDay is your opportunity to create the community you want for yourself and those you love. If you have not already registered, please do so today!⁣

@respin has teamed up with @iamavoter on a limited edition pair of leggings - a portion of proceeds will go directly to #IAmAVoter, a non-partisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement. #LINKINBIO
September 22, 2020

Breathing in the COVID air of our beautiful city’s “level red” positivity rate, Machine Gun Kelly is a one-man, 90s style “Pussy Posse.”

And lastly, I will send you off on your weekend with the legend that is Gerald Stratford. The 71-year-old who, according to his bio, is “heavy into growing big veg,” has over 100,000 followers on Twitter. You can read more about him in this Independent piece.

gerald stratford @geraldstratfor3
I thought I would brighten up the day it’s raining outside cheers

September 30th 2020

It’s just pure joy. The whole feed.

gerald stratford @geraldstratfor3
My first early rocket very pleased

May 17th 2020

Have a great weekend, everybody!!

