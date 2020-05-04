is the starbucks in joshua tree open? asking for ana de armas and ben affleck

Heyyy Monday.

I found myself in the Googie-style Astro Diner accidentally picking up brunch. Brenden and I took another “urban hike” around the trolley lines in Silver Lake and landed in front of the restaurant. We couldn’t help ourselves when we smelled the bacon.

Remember diners? I just wanted so badly to sit down and drink 3 mediocre cups of coffee while I eat mealy silver dollar pancakes. Sigh…

🌶️ Stars 🍵

In honor of the fact that a new Twilight book has been announced, I’d like to remind you all there is an ongoing conspiracy community of people who currently believe that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are secretly married and have a baby. This Bustle article is a great longread on the psychology of it, or you can look at this wild Tumblr of “photographic evidence.”

Hilarious. DJ Khaled invited a fan to Instagram Live Chat with him…and she started twerking and pouring water onto her butt from a water bottle. He freaked out, “Be respectful, I got a family!” The second video in this link has the full clip. I just wanna say, water bottle ass twerking is a skill and even married men and fathers should celebrate it! theshaderoom #TSRTunez : Why are y’all like this?! Issa bop though 😩😂 (📹: @remixgodsuede

Channing time. Channing Tatum takes out the trash at ex-Jessie J’s house, wearing hammer pants and no shoes. Do we think he wore this because paps were there? Or is gold lamé comfortable?

Banana (Ben Affleck + Ana De Armas) are on vacation in Joshua Tree, renting a Airbnb house. I’m not here for this for a few reasons. National Parks are closed, so where are they going to go, KFC? (btw don’t go to the KFC in J-Tree, personal experience). Outlet malls are closed, the Integretron isn’t running sound baths either. Meanwhile, the tiny desert community has begged people to stop coming due to the one area hospital being completely full and resources being low. I wonder if Starbucks is open so they can take coffee walks. Guess the paparazzi better get a room at Morongo casino…Sidenote: I just learned you can do virtual soundbaths from the Integraton via Zoom! Lol! ana_d_armas Más más más !!! 🍬💖🍭🎉

