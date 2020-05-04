is the starbucks in joshua tree open? asking for ana de armas and ben affleck

plus randy hedgehogs

claire downs
May 4

Heyyy Monday.

I found myself in the Googie-style Astro Diner accidentally picking up brunch. Brenden and I took another “urban hike” around the trolley lines in Silver Lake and landed in front of the restaurant. We couldn’t help ourselves when we smelled the bacon.

Remember diners? I just wanted so badly to sit down and drink 3 mediocre cups of coffee while I eat mealy silver dollar pancakes. Sigh…

