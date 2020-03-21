Is it Possible to Be *Too* Well Rested?

In light of the passing of Kenny Rogers, I was reminded of this excellent podcast, “ Dolly Parton’s America .” The host followed around DP for a year (his dad was Dolly’s doctor?) to follow the thesis that Dolly is one of the only unifying elements in American culture today.

I sort of loathe skateboarding (I’m a crank) but I find this video of a skateboarder freely traveling around abandoned LA’s freeways and streets oddly moving.

My friend, TV writer, and board game connoisseur, Stephanie Streisand, recommends the following 2 person board games. Her apartment has a game room that is SO impressive. I trust her on this.

I also highly recommend backgammon. Skill + chance + optional high stakes betting = the reason the game has been around since 5000 BC. Other bonus with backgammon is you can probably find a set at Target right now.

The Backgammon Players by Theodoor Rombouts, 1634