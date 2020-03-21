Is it Possible to Be *Too* Well Rested?

claire downs
Mar 21

The authorities aren’t giving out open container tickets while walking your dog, right? Asking for a friend…

  1. In light of the passing of Kenny Rogers, I was reminded of this excellent podcast, “Dolly Parton’s America.” The host followed around DP for a year (his dad was Dolly’s doctor?) to follow the thesis that Dolly is one of the only unifying elements in American culture today.

  2. I sort of loathe skateboarding (I’m a crank) but I find this video of a skateboarder freely traveling around abandoned LA’s freeways and streets oddly moving.

  3. My friend, TV writer, and board game connoisseur, Stephanie Streisand, recommends the following 2 person board games. Her apartment has a game room that is SO impressive. I trust her on this.

    I also highly recommend backgammon. Skill + chance + optional high stakes betting = the reason the game has been around since 5000 BC. Other bonus with backgammon is you can probably find a set at Target right now.

    The Backgammon Players by Theodoor Rombouts, 1634

  4. A chameleon helps paint

    Kyanna Denice @3o5KD
    This chameleon painting is my new favorite video on the internet

    March 20th 2020

    145,249 Retweets

    1. Someone made Drag Race confessional-themed backgrounds for Zoom. Download here.

      Goss.

      1. My friend and talented person, Kevin Porter is donating money to LA Food Bank…$2 for every verified Ellen Degeneres anecdote in his replies. The replies are SPICY.

        Kevin T. Porter @KevinTPorter
        Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about! 😊❤️ She’s also notoriously one of the meanest people alive Respond to this with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean & I’ll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank

        March 20th 2020

        4,718 Retweets

    1. Another day, more Ben Affleck x Ana De Armas content during the lockdown. For my conspiracy theory on this relationship, see yesterday’s issue. Ben has 3 kids with Jennifer Garner who they co-parent.

← PreviousNext →