Is it Possible to Be *Too* Well Rested?

The authorities aren’t giving out open container tickets while walking your dog, right? Asking for a friend…
In light of the passing of Kenny Rogers, I was reminded of this excellent podcast, “Dolly Parton’s America.” The host followed around DP for a year (his dad was Dolly’s doctor?) to follow the thesis that Dolly is one of the only unifying elements in American culture today.
I sort of loathe skateboarding (I’m a crank) but I find this video of a skateboarder freely traveling around abandoned LA’s freeways and streets oddly moving.
My friend, TV writer, and board game connoisseur, Stephanie Streisand, recommends the following 2 person board games. Her apartment has a game room that is SO impressive. I trust her on this.
Classic backgammon
I also highly recommend backgammon. Skill + chance + optional high stakes betting = the reason the game has been around since 5000 BC. Other bonus with backgammon is you can probably find a set at Target right now.
The Backgammon Players by Theodoor Rombouts, 1634
A chameleon helps paint
Someone made Drag Race confessional-themed backgrounds for Zoom. Download here.
Goss.
My friend and talented person, Kevin Porter is donating money to LA Food Bank…$2 for every verified Ellen Degeneres anecdote in his replies. The replies are SPICY.
Another day, more Ben Affleck x Ana De Armas content during the lockdown. For my conspiracy theory on this relationship, see yesterday’s issue. Ben has 3 kids with Jennifer Garner who they co-parent.
