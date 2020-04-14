I'm Homesick at Home

It’s weird to feel homesick when you spend all your time at home.
I miss the smell of hot xerox paper, fresh off a giant copy machine. How dive bars reek of moldy cherries and diluted bleachy Fabulosa. I miss driving in traffic with the windows down, inhaling diesel fuels and hot asphalt. I miss the scent of an airport Starbucks' cardboard-burnt coffee, heated and reheated forever. Or when, walking late at night, you’d turn a corner and find a woman grilling street meat and onions. I miss the metallic smell my hands would give off after holding onto a subway pole. How indoor air conditioning in department stores always smelled so crisp and cool. I miss hugs, with other peoples’ shampoo and perfume.
I miss the sound of group laughter and applause. Of people goofing off. Of concerts where “just the ladies” sing that one part. I miss elevator dings and jammed register drawers. How french fries just dropped in a fryer sound. That specific awful screech children make on a playground that goes through every canal in your brain and comes out your eye. I miss the sounds of high fives. And how it sounds when men hug, slapping each other on the back. Creaky movie theater seats with my sneakers making sticky floor noises. I miss “surround sound.” I miss ice shakers and cocktail stirrers. Remember when we could lean over, cup our hands, and tell a friend a secret?
Today, some self-love ideas, because I imagine you’re getting tired of people telling you to livestream an opera.
Move your car! Cars can stall if you don’t drive them, in as quickly as 5 days. If you haven’t moved your car in awhile, do that. Take a scenic drive, at least to flush your eyeballs out with something new.
Do something, anything, in front of the TV. At least stretch. People online are obsessed with mini trampolines that fold up for exercise. They’re supposedly quiet, and this seems more sensible than doing jumprope over your poor downstairs neighbors’ heads. My big thing with indoor exercise is it has to be repeatable. Meaning if you do it on Monday, you will want to/be able to do it on Friday. I use exercise bands.
Find your light. Even if you live in a rental, you can switch your light switch and outlet covers to something with more personality. Etsy is great for finding groovy ones. Then when you move, switch back to the default ones and take your good ones with you.
Get really into tea. When I was first working from home a few years ago, I read this Non-Judgmental Guide to Getting Seriously Into Tea by Max Falkowitz for Serious Eats. It will make you want to buy a Gaiwan. Tea has all kinds of wonderful properties, and I highly recommend ordering some fancy ones from David’s Tea or Harney & Sons. Pair it with a cookie at 2:00 and you can pretend it’s “High Tea,” whatever that is. Pinky up.
Cheap Kitchen Upgrades are Everything.
Spherical Ice Molds. Pop in a rocks glass and it’s like you’re at a cocktail bar!
Lemon Zester: No more mincing garlic or lemon
Spider: No more boiling water burns from trying to pick out eggs or pasta from the pot.
Milk Frother: Lattes at home!
Go Back to Sleep: If your sleep is messed up, you’re not alone. A sleep doctor recently commented on Reddit with their proven tips on what to do if you wake up in the middle of the night.
Some helpful tricks if you can’t sleep:
Tap your shoulder or your leg lightly until you start nodding off (we don’t fully understand why this even works)
Pretend you just heard your alarm go off. Visualize the moment. Feel your eyelids getting heavier?
Sleep on your BACK with a towel rolled up under your neck instead of a pillow. Resist the urge to curl up when you can’t sleep as it raises body temp.
DON’T have a visible clock in your room. And don’t ever check the time when you wake up at night. Literally just thinking you had a bad sleep causes changes to your cognitive performance the next day, but the reverse also stands.
I’ve been doing research for a Victorian-era script I’m writing and OK wow, I’m obsessed with pretty marbled paper. It’s apparently not that hard to make on your own, and you can use it to decorate a blank notebook you may have lying around.
DYE YOUR HAIR. I’m pro-doing whatever at-home thing you want to try since there will be time to fix it if you mess up. Just watch tutorials. I mean, just look how good Hilary Duff looks! I live!🤷🏼♀️yea.
