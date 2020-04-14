I'm Homesick at Home

It’s weird to feel homesick when you spend all your time at home.

I miss the smell of hot xerox paper, fresh off a giant copy machine. How dive bars reek of moldy cherries and diluted bleachy Fabulosa. I miss driving in traffic with the windows down, inhaling diesel fuels and hot asphalt. I miss the scent of an airport Starbucks' cardboard-burnt coffee, heated and reheated forever. Or when, walking late at night, you’d turn a corner and find a woman grilling street meat and onions. I miss the metallic smell my hands would give off after holding onto a subway pole. How indoor air conditioning in department stores always smelled so crisp and cool. I miss hugs, with other peoples’ shampoo and perfume.

I miss the sound of group laughter and applause. Of people goofing off. Of concerts where “just the ladies” sing that one part. I miss elevator dings and jammed register drawers. How french fries just dropped in a fryer sound. That specific awful screech children make on a playground that goes through every canal in your brain and comes out your eye. I miss the sounds of high fives. And how it sounds when men hug, slapping each other on the back. Creaky movie theater seats with my sneakers making sticky floor noises. I miss “surround sound.” I miss ice shakers and cocktail stirrers. Remember when we could lean over, cup our hands, and tell a friend a secret?

Today, some self-love ideas, because I imagine you’re getting tired of people telling you to livestream an opera.

Lynx 🐆

